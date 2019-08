8/27/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records



Over the last 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.



Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Theft: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Possession: 11

Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

FARRELL, ROSS

Booking #:

423303

Booking Date:

08-27-2019 – 5:17 am

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

$500.00

RICHARD, SARAH

Booking #:

423302

Booking Date:

08-27-2019 – 4:08 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

BEJIL, ALFRED

Booking #:

423301

Booking Date:

08-27-2019 – 2:28 am

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

41999999 OPEN CONTAINER

MISC CPF X 3

MISC FTA X 1

$924.00

RAMIREZ, RUBEN

Booking #:

423300

Booking Date:

08-27-2019 – 1:26 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1642.00

BAKURZA, RYAN

Booking #:

423299

Booking Date:

08-27-2019 – 1:20 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

RIOS, LEONARDO

Booking #:

423298

Booking Date:

08-26-2019 – 11:55 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

MONTGOMERY, JOHN

Booking #:

423297

Booking Date:

08-26-2019 – 11:44 pm

Charges:

35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

MISC FTA X1

MISC POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1224.00

HUFF, BRANDON

Booking #:

423295

Booking Date:

08-26-2019 – 11:22 pm

Charges:

50130001 *MTR* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

No Bond

MOYA, JOSEPH

Booking #:

423294

Release Date:

08-27-2019 – 3:28 am

Booking Date:

08-26-2019 – 11:10 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 PEDESTRIAN WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

$1220.00

SANCHEZ, STEPHEN

Booking #:

423293

Booking Date:

08-26-2019 – 10:45 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X6

MISC DWLI

$2000.00

ACEVEDO, CHRISTAL

Booking #:

423296

Booking Date:

08-26-2019 – 5:30 pm

Charges:

35990003 *COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

SMITH, BRANDI

Booking #:

423292

Booking Date:

08-26-2019 – 4:07 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$7500.00

GARCIA, JOSEPH

Booking #:

423291

Booking Date:

08-26-2019 – 3:39 pm

Charges:

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC BENCH WARRANT

$1000.00

MENDOZA, RUBEN

Booking #:

423290

Release Date:

08-26-2019 – 4:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-26-2019 – 3:21 pm

Charges:

54040009 VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

LUNA, RAYMOND

Booking #:

423289

Booking Date:

08-26-2019 – 3:19 pm

Charges:

35990014 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990009 VOP*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

FTA CPF*FAILURE TO APPEAR

MISC CPF X 2

$1000.00

ROBERSON, MAYRA

Booking #:

423288

Release Date:

08-26-2019 – 2:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-26-2019 – 12:18 pm

Charges:

57070020 COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

SEBASTIAN, ILIANECXIS

Booking #:

423287

Booking Date:

08-26-2019 – 11:48 am

Charges:

35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

GAITAN, KEVIN

Booking #:

423286

Release Date:

08-26-2019 – 4:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-26-2019 – 10:37 am

Charges:

54040010 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

No Bond

REYES, VERONICA

Booking #:

423285

Release Date:

08-26-2019 – 3:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-26-2019 – 10:36 am

Charges:

35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

VILLAFRANCO, RODNEY

Booking #:

423283

Release Date:

08-26-2019 – 11:13 am

Booking Date:

08-26-2019 – 9:27 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

Landeros, Ivan

Booking #:

423282

Release Date:

08-26-2019 – 11:28 am

Booking Date:

08-26-2019 – 8:27 am

Charges:

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54999999 FAIL TO CROSS AT DESIGINATED CROSSWALK

$750.00

WHITE, KIMBERLY

Booking #:

423281

Booking Date:

08-26-2019 – 8:23 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 PEDESTRIAN CROSSING ROADWAY NOT AT CROSSWALK

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 3

$892.00

