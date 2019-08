8/26/19 Jail Log

Monday, August 26, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records



Over the last 72 hours, 60 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.



Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 7

Possession: 16

Fraud Use/Possession Identify Info: 1

Public Intoxication: 6

Evading Arrest Detention: 2

Theft: 6

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Public Intoxicated: 2

Resist/Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 4

Misc Bench Warrant: 1

Misc CPF: 3

Burglary of Building: 1

Unlawful Sunscreen Device: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Possession of Child Pornography: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

ARREDONDO, JUAN

Booking #:

423280

Booking Date:

08-26-2019 – 4:42 am

Charges:

54999999 DWLI

MISC CPF X4

$450.00

ZUNIGA, PAUL

Booking #:

423279

Booking Date:

08-26-2019 – 4:11 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

BRADSHAW, DAVID

Booking #:

423278

Booking Date:

08-26-2019 – 3:52 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS / DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1642.00

GARCIA, JESSE

Booking #:

423277

Booking Date:

08-26-2019 – 1:51 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$3500.00

RODRIGUEZ, MANUEL

Booking #:

423276

Booking Date:

08-26-2019 – 12:49 am

Charges:

26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

26070223 DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE

$500.00

JENKINS, JEFFERY

Booking #:

423275

Booking Date:

08-26-2019 – 12:06 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

LOPEZ, THOMAS

Booking #:

423274

Booking Date:

08-25-2019 – 9:41 pm

Charges:

35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$642.00

MESQUITE, JUSTINO

Booking #:

423273

Booking Date:

08-25-2019 – 7:25 pm

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

ROW *CPF*FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY

$1500.00

SMITH, JOHNATHAN

Booking #:

423272

Release Date:

08-25-2019 – 10:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-25-2019 – 7:05 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

$1500.00

HUSKY, BRAEDEN

Booking #:

423271

Release Date:

08-25-2019 – 8:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-25-2019 – 6:29 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

HERNANDEZ, SIMON

Booking #:

423270

Booking Date:

08-25-2019 – 5:22 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC CPFX 2

$500.00

BROWN, THOMAS

Booking #:

423269

Release Date:

08-25-2019 – 11:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-25-2019 – 5:22 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

BASTARDO, ELFIA

Booking #:

423268

Release Date:

08-25-2019 – 2:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-25-2019 – 12:59 pm

Charges:

35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

CONKLIN, DAVID

Booking #:

423267

Booking Date:

08-25-2019 – 10:09 am

Charges:

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

54999999 PEDESTRIAN/ WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

$220.00

GOVEA, HECTOR

Booking #:

423266

Booking Date:

08-25-2019 – 5:23 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 DISREGARD RED LIGHT

$1880.00

HALVORSON, DUSTIN

Booking #:

423265

Booking Date:

08-25-2019 – 3:51 am

Charges:

23990191 *RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

MANN, LOUIS

Booking #:

423264

Booking Date:

08-25-2019 – 1:56 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

KINNAMAN, NICHOLAS

Booking #:

423263

Release Date:

08-25-2019 – 3:43 am

Booking Date:

08-24-2019 – 11:12 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

Sibolboro, Cristina

Booking #:

423262

Booking Date:

08-24-2019 – 10:49 pm

Charges:

23990191 *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

48010020 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

MISC CPF

No Bond

REVIRA, ZACHARY

Booking #:

423261

Booking Date:

08-24-2019 – 10:29 pm

Charges:

23990191 *GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

23990191 *RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

48990009 * GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

No Bond

RODELA, JUSTIN

Booking #:

423260

Booking Date:

08-24-2019 – 9:35 pm

Charges:

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

GONZALEZ, MICHAEL

Booking #:

423259

Booking Date:

08-24-2019 – 9:20 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCILA RESPONSIBILITY

MISC CPF X1

$950.20

GENTRY, CARL

Booking #:

423258

Booking Date:

08-24-2019 – 8:36 pm

Charges:

13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN

Booking #:

423257

Release Date:

08-25-2019 – 1:13 am

Booking Date:

08-24-2019 – 8:31 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

ARY, JUSTIN

Booking #:

423256

Release Date:

08-24-2019 – 10:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-24-2019 – 7:50 pm

Charges:

35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

PATTERSON, JAVON

Booking #:

423255

Release Date:

08-24-2019 – 7:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-24-2019 – 5:11 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

WOODS, KATHY

Booking #:

423254

Booking Date:

08-24-2019 – 5:04 pm

Charges:

48010006 *VOP*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

No Bond

FERGUSON, JEREMY

Booking #:

423253

Release Date:

08-24-2019 – 12:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-24-2019 – 7:04 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

MANN, RUSTY

Booking #:

423252

Release Date:

08-24-2019 – 12:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-24-2019 – 6:59 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$422.00

BRIDGES, JOHNATHAN

Booking #:

423251

Release Date:

08-24-2019 – 12:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-24-2019 – 6:40 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$2142.00

OCHOA, BRITTANY

Booking #:

423250

Booking Date:

08-24-2019 – 4:48 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

PUENTE, FLORENTINO

Booking #:

423249

Booking Date:

08-24-2019 – 4:15 am

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

$1500.00

MARTINEZ, HECTOR

Booking #:

423248

Release Date:

08-24-2019 – 5:28 am

Booking Date:

08-24-2019 – 3:50 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

CAZARES, OSCAR

Booking #:

423247

Booking Date:

08-24-2019 – 3:10 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

FRANCO, SARAH

Booking #:

423246

Booking Date:

08-24-2019 – 3:04 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

DELAROSA, ROBERTO

Booking #:

423245

Booking Date:

08-24-2019 – 2:18 am

Charges:

35620008 *FTA*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC POSSESSION CONTROL SUBSTANCE

No Bond

DWYER, JAMES

Booking #:

423244

Booking Date:

08-24-2019 – 2:00 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

COLE, BRANDON

Booking #:

423243

Booking Date:

08-24-2019 – 1:41 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

CASIAS, RICHARD

Booking #:

423242

Booking Date:

08-24-2019 – 1:01 am

Charges:

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

GARCIA, MICHAEL

Booking #:

423241

Booking Date:

08-24-2019 – 12:27 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X9

No Bond

ROSALES, CALVIN

Booking #:

423240

Release Date:

08-24-2019 – 5:28 am

Booking Date:

08-24-2019 – 12:09 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

MONTE DE OCA, CELESTE

Booking #:

423239

Release Date:

08-24-2019 – 5:28 am

Booking Date:

08-23-2019 – 11:20 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

WILKINSON, HARRY

Booking #:

423238

Booking Date:

08-23-2019 – 10:23 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X4

No Bond

SANDERS, SHANANDOAH

Booking #:

423237

Booking Date:

08-23-2019 – 9:06 pm

Charges:

22990001 *GOB* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

No Bond

FEHRENKAMP, BRADLEY

Booking #:

423236

Release Date:

08-23-2019 – 11:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-23-2019 – 9:04 pm

Charges:

23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

$1000.00

HERNANDEZ, JOSE

Booking #:

423235

Booking Date:

08-23-2019 – 9:02 pm

Charges:

48010020 *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

ROEDER, CAMERON

Booking #:

423234

Release Date:

08-23-2019 – 11:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-23-2019 – 8:15 pm

Charges:

54999999 UNLAWFUL SUNSCREEN DEVICE

$358.00

SWINEHART, TIMOTHY

Booking #:

423233

Booking Date:

08-23-2019 – 7:49 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

RYAN, MARCUS

Booking #:

423232

Booking Date:

08-23-2019 – 6:28 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN

Booking #:

423231

Release Date:

08-23-2019 – 11:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-23-2019 – 6:04 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

CHITSEY, CORBY

Booking #:

423230

Booking Date:

08-23-2019 – 4:09 pm

Charges:

37040001 *COMM* POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

No Bond

MOWREY, MICHAEL

Booking #:

423229

Booking Date:

08-23-2019 – 3:34 pm

Charges:

13990075 *COMM* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

MORGAN, PATRICIA

Booking #:

423228

Booking Date:

08-23-2019 – 12:49 pm

Charges:

57070019 *RPR* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

No Bond

FLORES, ANTHONY

Booking #:

423226

Booking Date:

08-23-2019 – 12:22 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

NITSCH, JASON

Booking #:

423227

Booking Date:

08-23-2019 – 12:17 pm

Charges:

23990194 *GOB* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

No Bond

MARTINEZ, MIKE

Booking #:

423225

Release Date:

08-23-2019 – 6:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-23-2019 – 11:06 am

Charges:

35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

WEST, STEVANDRE

Booking #:

423224

Booking Date:

08-23-2019 – 10:33 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X1

No Bond

RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT

Booking #:

423223

Release Date:

08-23-2019 – 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-23-2019 – 9:57 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

BUENTELLO, LEO

Booking #:

423222

Booking Date:

08-23-2019 – 9:53 am

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

$1500.00

RAMON, RICHARD

Booking #:

423221

Release Date:

08-24-2019 – 12:13 am

Booking Date:

08-23-2019 – 8:44 am

Charges:

23990163 *J/N*THEFT PROP <$1500 2+ CONV ENH

23990196 *J/N*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

54999999 DWLI

MISC VPTA X1

$1318.00

