8/23/19 Jail Log

Two arrests for parents contributing to non-attendance to San Angelo ISD

Friday, August 23, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories(Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

• WI/PI — 4

• Driving with Licence Invalid — 2

• No Proof Financial Responsibility — 2

• Expired Vehicle Registration — 1

• Misc — 9

• Assault Family Violence — 3

• Terroristic Threat of Family/Household — 1

• Criminal Trespass — 5

• Possession — 6

• Speeding — 1

• Failure to Appear — 3

• Theft — 7

• Fraud — 1

• Issuance Bad Check — 2

• Parent Contributing to Non-Attendance SAISD — 2

• Resisting Arrest — 1

• Pedestrian Walking with Traffic — 1

• Evading Arrest — 1

WISEMAN, NATHANIEL

Booking #:

423220

Booking Date:

08-23-2019 – 2:48 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

Moore, Jacob

Booking #:

423219

Booking Date:

08-23-2019 – 2:05 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

KING, JODDIE

Booking #:

423218

Release Date:

08-23-2019 – 4:43 am

Booking Date:

08-23-2019 – 2:03 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

DIAZ, DANIEL

Booking #:

423217

Booking Date:

08-23-2019 – 1:50 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 3

No Bond

HERNANDEZ, BECKY

Booking #:

423216

Booking Date:

08-22-2019 – 11:31 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

MATA, CARMEL

Booking #:

423215

Booking Date:

08-22-2019 – 10:09 pm

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

48010020 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA

MISC POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1716.00

CONTRERAS, JOSE

Booking #:

423214

Release Date:

08-23-2019 – 4:43 am

Booking Date:

08-22-2019 – 10:06 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

$500.00

Welch, Steven

Booking #:

423213

Release Date:

08-23-2019 – 5:28 am

Booking Date:

08-22-2019 – 8:10 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

FLORES, ANDREW

Booking #:

423212

Release Date:

08-23-2019 – 12:28 am

Booking Date:

08-22-2019 – 7:18 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1862.00

WATSON, BRANDON

Booking #:

423211

Release Date:

08-22-2019 – 9:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-22-2019 – 7:09 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT

$500.00

VALDEZ, JOHN

Booking #:

423209

Release Date:

08-22-2019 – 7:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-22-2019 – 5:49 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X 2

MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($25.01-$50)

$2337.92

BALL, MISTY

Booking #:

423210

Release Date:

08-22-2019 – 7:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-22-2019 – 5:48 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1424.00

HOOD, SHANNON

Booking #:

423208

Booking Date:

08-22-2019 – 5:05 pm

Charges:

57070020 GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

PADILLA, ARIELLE

Booking #:

423207

Booking Date:

08-22-2019 – 4:35 pm

Charges:

23990193 VOP*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

MISC PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD

$1052.00

Padilla, Tatiana

Booking #:

423206

Release Date:

08-22-2019 – 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-22-2019 – 4:28 pm

Charges:

72999999 PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD

$552.00

CARY, KRISTEN

Booking #:

423203

Booking Date:

08-22-2019 – 4:11 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

26990041 FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING

32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL.C

57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

MISC CPF X 21

P68 THEFT (CHECKS – INSUFFICIENT)

$924.00

BARRERA, LYDIA

Booking #:

423205

Booking Date:

08-22-2019 – 4:05 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 5

No Bond

MURPHY, SHANIN

Booking #:

423204

Booking Date:

08-22-2019 – 4:02 pm

Charges:

MISC COMM X 2

No Bond

GUTIERREZ, EDWARD

Booking #:

423202

Release Date:

08-23-2019 – 12:28 am

Booking Date:

08-22-2019 – 3:50 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 50 MPH IN A 40 MPH

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1832747J4 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC VPTA X 3

$4772.20

DAVIS, DACHUEL

Booking #:

423201

Booking Date:

08-22-2019 – 3:17 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

CARRASCO, MICHAEL

Booking #:

423200

Booking Date:

08-22-2019 – 3:10 pm

Charges:

57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

DOWELL, JAMES

Booking #:

423199

Booking Date:

08-22-2019 – 2:36 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 9

No Bond

BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN

Booking #:

423198

Release Date:

08-22-2019 – 7:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-22-2019 – 2:20 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

Davis, September

Booking #:

423197

Release Date:

08-23-2019 – 3:43 am

Booking Date:

08-22-2019 – 12:09 pm

Charges:

16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD

No Bond

AGUIRRE, MARY

Booking #:

423196

Booking Date:

08-22-2019 – 11:22 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 3

No Bond

WALSH, AMY

Booking #:

423195

Booking Date:

08-22-2019 – 10:10 am

Charges:

13990031 COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

ROBINSON, ROBERT

Booking #:

423193

Booking Date:

08-22-2019 – 9:50 am

Charges:

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 X 2

54999999 EXPIRED MVIS

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT

MISC CPF X 2

MISC VPTA X 5

$7234.00