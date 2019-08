8/22/19 Jail Log

Thursday, August 21, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Seatbelt – 15 Years and Older: 1

Possession: 4

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Misc CPF: 4

No Driver’s License: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Theft: 2

Harassment: 1

Fleeing Police Officer: 1

Failure Maintain Financial Responsibility: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.



CAMARILLO, JOANN

Booking #:

423191

Booking Date:

08-22-2019 – 3:06 am

Charges:

54999999 SEATBELT – 15 YEARS AND OLDER

MISC CPF X 2

MISC VPTA X 1

$956.00

LANDRUM, DUSTIN

Booking #:

423192

Release Date:

08-22-2019 – 4:28 am

Booking Date:

08-22-2019 – 3:01 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1420.00

JIO, MARIO

Booking #:

423190

Booking Date:

08-22-2019 – 2:33 am

Charges:

57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

RODRIGUEZ, CHARLES

Booking #:

423189

Booking Date:

08-22-2019 – 1:35 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

PINTADO, SERGIO

Booking #:

423188

Booking Date:

08-22-2019 – 1:27 am

Charges:

54999999 DRIVERS LICENSE – NO

MISC CPF X 2

$444.00

ROWLAND, EMILY

Booking #:

423187

Booking Date:

08-22-2019 – 1:03 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

54040009 *FTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$3142.00

ROBERTS, WILLIAM

Booking #:

423186

Booking Date:

08-21-2019 – 10:40 pm

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

WILLIAMS, MICHAEL

Booking #:

423185

Booking Date:

08-21-2019 – 9:06 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

$1000.00

PAGE, KEVIN

Booking #:

423184

Booking Date:

08-21-2019 – 8:57 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

No Bond

HARTMAN, BRYAN

Booking #:

423183

Booking Date:

08-21-2019 – 5:59 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

$1748.00

CASEY, JAMES

Booking #:

423182

Release Date:

08-21-2019 – 7:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-21-2019 – 5:38 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

GOODWIN, DEREK

Booking #:

423181

Release Date:

08-21-2019 – 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-21-2019 – 4:28 pm

Charges:

13160012 HARASSMENT

No Bond

VALDEZ, JESUS

Booking #:

423180

Release Date:

08-22-2019 – 1:58 am

Booking Date:

08-21-2019 – 3:26 pm

Charges:

48010010 CPF*FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

No Bond

BRISTOL, DYLAN

Booking #:

423179

Booking Date:

08-21-2019 – 2:58 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN

Booking #:

423178

Release Date:

08-22-2019 – 4:28 am

Booking Date:

08-21-2019 – 2:55 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 4

MISC FTA X 6

$5484.00

NAVARRO, IGNACIO

Booking #:

423177

Booking Date:

08-21-2019 – 1:33 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 5

No Bond

MERRIFIELD, JESSICA

Booking #:

423176

Release Date:

08-21-2019 – 2:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-21-2019 – 12:11 pm

Charges:

FMFR CPF*FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

No Bond

RAMOS, DANIEL

Booking #:

423175

Booking Date:

08-21-2019 – 10:14 am

Charges:

13990075 GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

MORENO, MARIO

Booking #:

423174

Release Date:

08-21-2019 – 1:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-21-2019 – 7:55 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 2

No Bond

