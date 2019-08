8/21/19 Jail Log

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Public Intoxication: 2

Possession: 4

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Criminal Mischief: 3

Misc CPF: 2

Failure to Appear: 2

Aggravated Sexual Assault Child: 1

Harassment: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Burglary of Vehicle: 1

Fraud/Destroy/Removal Concealment Writing: 1

Failure to Appear: 2

Possession/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon: 1

Theft of Material Alum/Brnz/Copper/Brass: 1

Assault Family/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.



BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN

Booking #:

423173

Booking Date:

08-21-2019 – 4:20 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

MONTELONGO, JERRY

Booking #:

423172

Booking Date:

08-21-2019 – 1:03 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

WADE, JUSTIN

Booking #:

423171

Release Date:

08-21-2019 – 4:13 am

Booking Date:

08-20-2019 – 11:30 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

ROMERO, DAVID

Booking #:

423170

Booking Date:

08-20-2019 – 10:49 pm

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

Murillo, Sergio

Booking #:

423169

Release Date:

08-20-2019 – 10:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-20-2019 – 8:39 pm

Charges:

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

No Bond

View Profile >>>

BAILEY, DAMON

Booking #:

423168

Release Date:

08-20-2019 – 11:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-20-2019 – 8:22 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE

$1500.00

View Profile >>>

MOYA, JACOB

Booking #:

423167

Booking Date:

08-20-2019 – 7:47 pm

Charges:

29990042 *VOP*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

No Bond

View Profile >>>

Valencia, Jazmine

Booking #:

423166

Release Date:

08-21-2019 – 4:28 am

Booking Date:

08-20-2019 – 7:21 pm

Charges:

MISC CPFX1

No Bond

View Profile >>>

RADER, STACY

Booking #:

423165

Release Date:

08-20-2019 – 11:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-20-2019 – 6:43 pm

Charges:

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

AHOLA, JASON

Booking #:

423164

Release Date:

08-20-2019 – 10:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-20-2019 – 6:10 pm

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA

$1088.00

View Profile >>>

HENRY, JOHN

Booking #:

423163

Release Date:

08-20-2019 – 10:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-20-2019 – 4:49 pm

Charges:

11990004 *GJI* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

No Bond

View Profile >>>

ZEIGLER, ROBBY

Booking #:

423162

Release Date:

08-20-2019 – 10:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-20-2019 – 4:30 pm

Charges:

13160012 *VOP*HARASSMENT

$5000.00

View Profile >>>

SOUDER, ANN

Booking #:

423161

Booking Date:

08-20-2019 – 4:22 pm

Charges:

MISC CPFX 6

No Bond

View Profile >>>

CLARK, MATTHEW

Booking #:

423160

Booking Date:

08-20-2019 – 3:55 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

View Profile >>>

ALLISON, CARSON

Booking #:

423159

Release Date:

08-20-2019 – 9:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-20-2019 – 3:46 pm

Charges:

22990004 *GOB* BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

CLARK, MANDI

Booking #:

423158

Booking Date:

08-20-2019 – 3:18 pm

Charges:

26990041 *J/N* FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING

35990015 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

AHOLA, WALTER

Booking #:

423157

Release Date:

08-20-2019 – 10:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-20-2019 – 2:52 pm

Charges:

FTA (IBC)FAILURE TO APPEAR 032096J4

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC FTA

$1352.00

View Profile >>>

LAMBERT, MEIKAL

Booking #:

423156

Booking Date:

08-20-2019 – 2:30 pm

Charges:

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

CHAMBERS, DVONTE

Booking #:

423155

Release Date:

08-21-2019 – 12:13 am

Booking Date:

08-20-2019 – 2:22 pm

Charges:

MISC FTA

MISC LAKE-GLASS CONTAINERS

$844.00

View Profile >>>

HAWKINS, AVERY

Booking #:

423154

Release Date:

08-20-2019 – 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-20-2019 – 1:36 pm

Charges:

35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 *RPR* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

52030027 *RPR*UNL CARRYING WEAPON

MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAHERNALIA

$420.00

View Profile >>>

DIAZ, NIKKI

Booking #:

423153

Booking Date:

08-20-2019 – 10:59 am

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X1

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

$1224.00

View Profile >>>

CASSEL, BRANDON

Booking #:

423152

Booking Date:

08-20-2019 – 10:23 am

Charges:

13150007 *MTR*AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON

No Bond

View Profile >>>

SINGER, JEREMY

Booking #:

423151

Booking Date:

08-20-2019 – 9:23 am

Charges:

23990197 THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUM/BRNZ/COPPER/BRASS <$30K

$5000.00

View Profile >>>

CHAPPA, ANDREW

Booking #:

423150

Release Date:

08-20-2019 – 10:58 am

Booking Date:

08-20-2019 – 8:53 am

Charges:

13990076 *MTR* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

FOWLER, KENNETH

Booking #:

423149

Release Date:

08-20-2019 – 10:58 am

Booking Date:

08-20-2019 – 8:19 am

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1729759J4

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON CASE # 1729758J4

$908.00

View Profile >>>