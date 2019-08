8/20/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 33 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 2

Assault by Contact – Family Member: 1

Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Possession: 6

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child:1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 2

Misc Border Patrol Hold: 3

Misc COMM: 1

Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 2

Misc Bench Warrant: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Reckless Driving: 1

Issuance of Bad Check: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.



MUNOZ, JOAQUIN

Booking #:

423148

Booking Date:

08-20-2019 – 5:15 am

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA

$1006.00

OSUJI, ROBERT

Booking #:

423147

Booking Date:

08-20-2019 – 3:01 am

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY MEMEBER

$492.00

Diaz, Rafael

Booking #:

423145

Booking Date:

08-20-2019 – 12:49 am

Charges:

13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON

No Bond

WEATHERFORD, ROSS

Booking #:

423144

Booking Date:

08-20-2019 – 12:15 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$1000.00

Ramon, Amy

Booking #:

423143

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 9:49 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

FERGUSON, OLEN

Booking #:

423142

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 9:31 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X 6

$2000.00

ALEXANDER, ZAKI

Booking #:

423141

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 9:10 pm

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

MCCLELLAND, OTHELLA

Booking #:

423140

Release Date:

08-20-2019 – 2:13 am

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 9:02 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

MORRIS, JEREMY

Booking #:

423139

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 8:55 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

LIMON, IDALIA

Booking #:

423138

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 8:33 pm

Charges:

35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

BALL, MISTY

Booking #:

423137

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 7:47 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

TOBIAS, JESUS

Booking #:

423136

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 7:06 pm

Charges:

11990004 *GJI* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

36010001 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

No Bond

MCKINNEY, DAVID

Booking #:

423135

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 6:44 pm

Charges:

13150005 GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

URBINA, LEE

Booking #:

423134

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 6:08 pm

Charges:

13990031 *J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

GUTIERREZ-GOMEZ, YONI

Booking #:

423133

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 6:00 pm

Charges:

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

No Bond

ARTHUR, NAOMI

Booking #:

423132

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 5:55 pm

Charges:

MISC COMM X 3

No Bond

DUNGEY, AARON

Booking #:

423131

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 5:47 pm

Charges:

26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

No Bond

ZUNIGA-HERRERA, LUIS

Booking #:

423130

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 5:42 pm

Charges:

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

No Bond

ACEVEDO, CHRISTAL

Booking #:

423129

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 5:41 pm

Charges:

35990003 *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

DELGADO, BRAYAN

Booking #:

423128

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 5:29 pm

Charges:

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

No Bond

ALLARD, KELLY

Booking #:

423127

Release Date:

08-19-2019 – 8:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 4:09 pm

Charges:

13150005 *GJI*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

LEWIS, JORDAN

Booking #:

423126

Release Date:

08-19-2019 – 8:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 2:53 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

LANE, DONALD

Booking #:

423125

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 12:36 pm

Charges:

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

MORENO, AARON

Booking #:

423124

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 12:35 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

RODRIGUEZ, ANTHONY

Booking #:

423123

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 12:06 pm

Charges:

22990002 *J/N*BURGLARY OF HABITATION

50150004 *GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

No Bond

GARCIA, HENRY

Booking #:

423122

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 11:53 am

Charges:

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

MISC CPF x2

No Bond

POMPA, ERIC

Booking #:

423121

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 11:36 am

Charges:

13990031 *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

GRAY, RONDRICK

Booking #:

423120

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 11:14 am

Charges:

54990044 *COMM* RECKLESS DRIVING

No Bond

GARY, SARA

Booking #:

423119

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 10:17 am

Charges:

35990003 *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

50130001 *GJI*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

No Bond

VICK, MICHAEL

Booking #:

423118

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 10:03 am

Charges:

32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR 1832092J4

MISC CPF X 11

No Bond

Vera, Raven

Booking #:

423117

Release Date:

08-19-2019 – 2:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 9:21 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

FERNANDEZ, ARIC

Booking #:

423116

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 8:56 am

Charges:

35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

YBARRA, ALICIA

Booking #:

423115

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 7:04 am

Charges:

35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

