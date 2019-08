8/2/19 Jail Log

Friday, August 2, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records



Over the last 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.



Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driver License/ID False: 1

Possession: 4

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 3

Misc Ghost: 1

Misc Probation Violation: 1

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Theft: 4

Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1

Misc CPF: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

UNDERHILL, COREY

Booking #:

422770

Booking Date:

08-02-2019 – 4:51 am

Charges:

26070223 DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE

54999999 DWLI

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

MISC VPTAX1

$2194.00

MORRIS, JEREMY

Booking #:

422769

Booking Date:

08-02-2019 – 3:49 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

HOOD, PHILLIP

Booking #:

422768

Booking Date:

08-02-2019 – 2:22 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN

Booking #:

422767

Booking Date:

08-02-2019 – 1:15 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X3

MISC FTA X3

$3072.00

ORTEGON, PAULINE

Booking #:

422766

Booking Date:

08-02-2019 – 12:40 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

BENAVIDES, ERIC

Booking #:

422765

Release Date:

08-02-2019 – 12:13 am

Booking Date:

08-01-2019 – 10:07 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

BENEFIELD, ERIC

Booking #:

422764

Release Date:

08-01-2019 – 10:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-01-2019 – 9:48 pm

Charges:

MISC GHOST

No Bond

TORRES, THOMAS

Booking #:

422763

Release Date:

08-02-2019 – 12:43 am

Booking Date:

08-01-2019 – 9:46 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

RUSSELL, JAMES

Booking #:

422762

Booking Date:

08-01-2019 – 9:40 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1500.00

JAMES, JUSTIN

Booking #:

422761

Booking Date:

08-01-2019 – 9:26 pm

Charges:

MISC PROBATION VIOLATION

No Bond

COX, ASHLEY

Booking #:

422760

Booking Date:

08-01-2019 – 8:43 pm

Charges:

25890001 *MTR*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1000.00

GARZA, THOMAS

Booking #:

422759

Booking Date:

08-01-2019 – 8:31 pm

Charges:

54990067 DWLI

54990067 NO FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

$1468.00

ROSE, CHARLES

Booking #:

422758

Release Date:

08-01-2019 – 7:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-01-2019 – 5:49 pm

Charges:

23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

No Bond

BRYAN, MICHAEL

Booking #:

422757

Booking Date:

08-01-2019 – 5:20 pm

Charges:

26050014 *MTR* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC CPFX2

$500.00

BARRIENTOS, URIEL

Booking #:

422756

Release Date:

08-01-2019 – 8:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-01-2019 – 4:54 pm

Charges:

35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

SANCHEZ, JESSIE

Booking #:

422755

Release Date:

08-01-2019 – 7:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-01-2019 – 3:48 pm

Charges:

22990002 *GJI*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

No Bond

DELRIO, BLANCA

Booking #:

422754

Release Date:

08-01-2019 – 7:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-01-2019 – 3:46 pm

Charges:

23990191 *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

No Bond

TIMMS, DANA

Booking #:

422753

Booking Date:

08-01-2019 – 2:33 pm

Charges:

23990193 *CPF*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

23990193 *VOP*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

WADKINS, WILLIAM

Booking #:

422752

Booking Date:

08-01-2019 – 2:20 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$500.00

TOBIN, KELLY

Booking #:

422751

Release Date:

08-01-2019 – 2:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-01-2019 – 12:22 pm

Charges:

54040011 *GJI* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

TENA, MARCO

Booking #:

422750

Booking Date:

08-01-2019 – 11:57 am

Charges:

23990194 *MTR* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

$50000.00

TAYLOR, TERRY

Booking #:

422749

Release Date:

08-01-2019 – 6:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-01-2019 – 11:18 am

Charges:

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

No Bond

OBRYAN, BRIANNA

Booking #:

422748

Release Date:

08-01-2019 – 3:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-01-2019 – 9:31 am

Charges:

MISC CPF

No Bond

