8/19/19 Jail Log

Monday, August 19, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 72 hours, 56 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving w/License Invalid: 6

Failure to Yield Right of Way – Yield Sign: 1

Possession: 8

Driving While Intoxicated: 5

Fraud Destroy Removal Concealment Writing: 1

Bail Jumping & Failure to Appear Felony: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Expired Vehicle Registration: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

Assault Class C: 1

Public Intoxication: 6

Criminal Mischief: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Theft: 2

Misc Border Patrol Hold: 2

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Contempt of Court – Child Support: 1

Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1

Misc Bench Warrant: 2

Disorderly Conduct – Abusive Language: 1

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

No Driver’s License (When Unlicensed): 1

Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1

Possession of Child Pornography: 1

Misc ICE Hold: 1

Obstruction or Retaliation: 1

TILLOTSON, DAVEY

Booking #:

423114

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 3:28 am

Charges:

54999999 DWLI

$734.00

GREER, ONIE

Booking #:

423113

Release Date:

08-19-2019 – 5:13 am

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 2:39 am

Charges:

54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY-YIELD SIGN

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC CPF X 1

MISC VPTA X 2

$2220.00

GOMEZ, JOSEPH

Booking #:

423112

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 2:13 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$1142.00

MONTEZ, ARLENE

Booking #:

423111

Booking Date:

08-19-2019 – 1:50 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

RUTLEDGE, MEGHANN

Booking #:

423110

Booking Date:

08-18-2019 – 11:54 pm

Charges:

26990041 RPR* FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING

48990009 RPR* TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

54999999 DRIVERS LICENSE – NO

54999999 LIGHTS – DEFECTIVE TAIL LIGHTS

$758.00

MITCHAM, WESLEY

Booking #:

423109

Booking Date:

08-18-2019 – 10:14 pm

Charges:

50150004 GJI* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

No Bond

TELLES, ANN

Booking #:

423108

Booking Date:

08-18-2019 – 9:26 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

JAMES, HENRY

Booking #:

423107

Booking Date:

08-18-2019 – 8:26 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

WELLS, MATTHEW

Booking #:

423106

Release Date:

08-18-2019 – 11:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-18-2019 – 7:36 pm

Charges:

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 SUNSCREEN NOT APPROVED BY DPS

MISC CPF X 8

MISC VPTA X 2

$2018.00

LUCIO, DAVID

Booking #:

423105

Release Date:

08-18-2019 – 9:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-18-2019 – 6:02 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

$444.00

OWENS, KATIE

Booking #:

423104

Release Date:

08-18-2019 – 9:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-18-2019 – 4:58 pm

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

$390.00

BEARDEN, JAMES

Booking #:

423103

Release Date:

08-18-2019 – 11:58 am

Booking Date:

08-18-2019 – 10:52 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

VANDIVER, CHRISTINE

Booking #:

423102

Booking Date:

08-18-2019 – 4:16 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

CAREY, JAMES

Booking #:

423101

Release Date:

08-18-2019 – 5:28 am

Booking Date:

08-18-2019 – 3:46 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

CURL, CRYSTAL

Booking #:

423100

Release Date:

08-18-2019 – 4:28 am

Booking Date:

08-18-2019 – 3:08 am

Charges:

54999999 DWLI

54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION

MISC VPTA X 2

$2270.00

KASSMEIER, PIERCE

Booking #:

423099

Booking Date:

08-18-2019 – 2:59 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

SANCHEZ, LORENZO

Booking #:

423098

Booking Date:

08-18-2019 – 12:55 am

Charges:

29990044 *MTR* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K

29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K

38990027 *GOB* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY

MISC VPTA

$1552.00

SKELTON, RICHARD

Booking #:

423096

Release Date:

08-18-2019 – 5:28 am

Booking Date:

08-18-2019 – 12:49 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

Brown, Dustin

Booking #:

423097

Booking Date:

08-18-2019 – 12:46 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

KANDL, MATTHEW

Booking #:

423095

Booking Date:

08-17-2019 – 11:29 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

GUERRA, ERNEST

Booking #:

423094

Booking Date:

08-17-2019 – 11:05 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54999999 BICYCLE-WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY

55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1476.00

TODORTSEV, MAX

Booking #:

423093

Booking Date:

08-17-2019 – 10:14 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

CARTHORNE, WILLIAM

Booking #:

423092

Release Date:

08-18-2019 – 3:13 am

Booking Date:

08-17-2019 – 10:08 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

SMITH, BROOKE

Booking #:

423091

Booking Date:

08-17-2019 – 8:51 pm

Charges:

23990196 *MTR* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

50130001 *GJI* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

No Bond

WHITLOCK, ROBBIE

Booking #:

423090

Release Date:

08-18-2019 – 1:28 am

Booking Date:

08-17-2019 – 8:48 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

VOLPE, LANCE

Booking #:

423089

Release Date:

08-18-2019 – 4:28 am

Booking Date:

08-17-2019 – 6:38 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

$942.00

ROSE, THOMAS

Booking #:

423088

Release Date:

08-17-2019 – 10:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-17-2019 – 6:29 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

ALVARADO, JESSE

Booking #:

423087

Release Date:

08-17-2019 – 3:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-17-2019 – 3:00 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

DEIGO-JAUREGI, JUAN

Booking #:

423086

Booking Date:

08-17-2019 – 10:01 am

Charges:

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

No Bond

CENTENO, FRANCISCO

Booking #:

423085

Booking Date:

08-17-2019 – 9:43 am

Charges:

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

No Bond

LEWIS, EDRIC

Booking #:

423084

Booking Date:

08-17-2019 – 7:23 am

Charges:

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$20420.00

SLOAN, MARGY

Booking #:

423083

Release Date:

08-17-2019 – 12:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-17-2019 – 7:18 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INOXICATION

$442.00

GUTIERREZ, JOE

Booking #:

423082

Release Date:

08-17-2019 – 2:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-17-2019 – 6:40 am

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

41999999 CONSUMING ON/OFF PREMISES

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$1288.00

GALVAN, MARTIN

Booking #:

423081

Booking Date:

08-17-2019 – 5:19 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

BERGERON, JORDAN

Booking #:

423080

Booking Date:

08-17-2019 – 4:23 am

Charges:

13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

MARTINEZ, ELINA

Booking #:

423079

Booking Date:

08-17-2019 – 3:00 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

SADLER, MICHAEL

Booking #:

423078

Booking Date:

08-16-2019 – 11:28 pm

Charges:

MISC COMM*CONTEMPT OF COURT – CHILD SUPPORT

No Bond

MUNOZ, JONATHON

Booking #:

423077

Booking Date:

08-16-2019 – 10:22 pm

Charges:

521457 *CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

55999999 POS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FTA *CPF*FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1730137J4

FTA *CPFFAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1730136J4

FTC *CPF*FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

$642.00

Cummings, Anthony

Booking #:

423076

Release Date:

08-17-2019 – 12:58 am

Booking Date:

08-16-2019 – 8:15 pm

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLANCE

$492.00

GONZALES, ERIC

Booking #:

423075

Booking Date:

08-16-2019 – 8:09 pm

Charges:

26050014 COMM* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

No Bond

SHELBURN, KENT

Booking #:

423074

Booking Date:

08-16-2019 – 7:57 pm

Charges:

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

LUCIO, JONATHAN

Booking #:

423073

Booking Date:

08-16-2019 – 7:54 pm

Charges:

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

ORTIZ, NATHAN

Booking #:

423072

Release Date:

08-17-2019 – 2:13 am

Booking Date:

08-16-2019 – 7:32 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

TODORTSEV, MAX

Booking #:

423071

Release Date:

08-17-2019 – 1:58 am

Booking Date:

08-16-2019 – 7:26 pm

Charges:

53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT-ABUSIVE LANGUAGE

$392.00

GONZALES, ROBERTO

Booking #:

423070

Booking Date:

08-16-2019 – 6:27 pm

Charges:

25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

No Bond

BENGSTON, ASHLEY

Booking #:

423069

Booking Date:

08-16-2019 – 5:48 pm

Charges:

22990001 MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

No Bond

GUERRERO, JOE

Booking #:

423068

Booking Date:

08-16-2019 – 4:33 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

PEREZ, YANET

Booking #:

423067

Release Date:

08-16-2019 – 10:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-16-2019 – 4:18 pm

Charges:

DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)

SP SPEEDING

No Bond

WAGNER, WALTER

Booking #:

423066

Release Date:

08-16-2019 – 11:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-16-2019 – 4:05 pm

Charges:

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR on 17831043j4

$1054.00

COBURN, COURTNEY

Booking #:

423065

Release Date:

08-16-2019 – 7:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-16-2019 – 4:03 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

CHITSEY, CORBY

Booking #:

423064

Booking Date:

08-16-2019 – 3:33 pm

Charges:

37040001 COMM*POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

No Bond

MUNOZ-VILLARRUEL, FELIPE

Booking #:

423063

Booking Date:

08-16-2019 – 3:28 pm

Charges:

54999999 COMM*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

No Bond

RODRIGUEZ, MIGUEL

Booking #:

423061

Release Date:

08-16-2019 – 10:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-16-2019 – 2:47 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

PADILLA, OSCAR

Booking #:

423060

Booking Date:

08-16-2019 – 2:14 pm

Charges:

MISC ICE HOLD

No Bond

GARCIA, DONNA

Booking #:

423059

Booking Date:

08-16-2019 – 2:08 pm

Charges:

50990041 GJI*OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

No Bond

PAULHILL, KAYA

Booking #:

423057

Booking Date:

08-16-2019 – 9:58 am

Charges:

35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

