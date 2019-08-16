8/16/19 Jail Log





Friday, August 16, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 3

Public Intoxication: 2

Misc CPF: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3

Injury Child/Elderly/Diabled w/Int Bodily Injury: 1

Misc TDCJ Hold: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Failure to Appear: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.



BRANCH, ADRIAN

Booking #:

423054

Booking Date:

08-16-2019 – 12:37 am

Charges:

35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990067 *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

FLOREZ, EDWARD

Booking #:

423053

Booking Date:

08-15-2019 – 11:24 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC CPF X 1

$442.00

BLOISE, JON

Booking #:

423052

Booking Date:

08-15-2019 – 10:48 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

DOMINGUEZ, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

423051

Booking Date:

08-15-2019 – 9:44 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

VASQUEZ, GABRIEL

Booking #:

423050

Booking Date:

08-15-2019 – 9:14 pm

Charges:

13990031 *MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

$1000.00

WINANS, RONNIE

Booking #:

423049

Booking Date:

08-15-2019 – 6:10 pm

Charges:

13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

No Bond

NORIEGA, JOE

Booking #:

423048

Booking Date:

08-15-2019 – 4:35 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

GUTIERREZ, DONOVAN

Booking #:

423047

Booking Date:

08-15-2019 – 4:17 pm

Charges:

MISC TDCJ HOLD

No Bond

RIOS, ALLYSON

Booking #:

423046

Booking Date:

08-15-2019 – 3:22 pm

Charges:

35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

ADKINS, DEBBIE

Booking #:

423045

Booking Date:

08-15-2019 – 2:40 pm

Charges:

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

PRATHER, CLAUDE

Booking #:

423044

Booking Date:

08-15-2019 – 2:00 pm

Charges:

35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

DANIELS, EDWARD

Booking #:

423043

Booking Date:

08-15-2019 – 1:54 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54990067 *VOP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

No Bond

NAVA, JESUS

Booking #:

423042

Booking Date:

08-15-2019 – 1:08 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF x2

MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC VPTA

$910.00

JOINER, JEREMY

Booking #:

423041

Release Date:

08-15-2019 – 8:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-15-2019 – 1:02 pm

Charges:

FTA FTA ON 1832735J4 NO LIABILITY INSURANCE

$454.00

WILSON, TIMOTHY

Booking #:

423040

Booking Date:

08-15-2019 – 11:44 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

REYES, FRANKIE

Booking #:

423039

Booking Date:

08-15-2019 – 10:54 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

GOMEZ, JACOB

Booking #:

423038

Booking Date:

08-15-2019 – 9:04 am

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

No Bond

