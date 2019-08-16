8/16/19 Jail Log

Friday, August 16, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the last 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 3
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Misc CPF: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
- Injury Child/Elderly/Diabled w/Int Bodily Injury: 1
- Misc TDCJ Hold: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Failure to Appear: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
BRANCH, ADRIAN
Booking #:
423054
Booking Date:
08-16-2019 – 12:37 am
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
FLOREZ, EDWARD
Booking #:
423053
Booking Date:
08-15-2019 – 11:24 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC CPF X 1
$442.00
BLOISE, JON
Booking #:
423052
Booking Date:
08-15-2019 – 10:48 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
DOMINGUEZ, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
423051
Booking Date:
08-15-2019 – 9:44 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
VASQUEZ, GABRIEL
Booking #:
423050
Booking Date:
08-15-2019 – 9:14 pm
Charges:
13990031 *MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$1000.00
WINANS, RONNIE
Booking #:
423049
Booking Date:
08-15-2019 – 6:10 pm
Charges:
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
NORIEGA, JOE
Booking #:
423048
Booking Date:
08-15-2019 – 4:35 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GUTIERREZ, DONOVAN
Booking #:
423047
Booking Date:
08-15-2019 – 4:17 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD
No Bond
RIOS, ALLYSON
Booking #:
423046
Booking Date:
08-15-2019 – 3:22 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
ADKINS, DEBBIE
Booking #:
423045
Booking Date:
08-15-2019 – 2:40 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
PRATHER, CLAUDE
Booking #:
423044
Booking Date:
08-15-2019 – 2:00 pm
Charges:
35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
DANIELS, EDWARD
Booking #:
423043
Booking Date:
08-15-2019 – 1:54 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990067 *VOP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
NAVA, JESUS
Booking #:
423042
Booking Date:
08-15-2019 – 1:08 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF x2
MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC VPTA
$910.00
JOINER, JEREMY
Booking #:
423041
Release Date:
08-15-2019 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-15-2019 – 1:02 pm
Charges:
FTA FTA ON 1832735J4 NO LIABILITY INSURANCE
$454.00
WILSON, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
423040
Booking Date:
08-15-2019 – 11:44 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
REYES, FRANKIE
Booking #:
423039
Booking Date:
08-15-2019 – 10:54 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
GOMEZ, JACOB
Booking #:
423038
Booking Date:
08-15-2019 – 9:04 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
No Bond