8/15/19 Jail Log

Thursday, August 15, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Assault by Contact: 1

Possession: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 4

Misc CPF: 2

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Violation of Occupational Driver’s License: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Burglary of Building: 2

Obstruct Highway Passageway: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

HEMPHILL, CHRISTIAN

Booking #:

423036

Booking Date:

08-15-2019 – 2:40 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

CARREON, MARIA

Booking #:

423037

Booking Date:

08-15-2019 – 2:39 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

Castillo, Gabriel

Booking #:

423035

Booking Date:

08-15-2019 – 12:49 am

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

$1692.00

URQUIDEZ, MICHAEL

Booking #:

423034

Booking Date:

08-15-2019 – 12:15 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

STONE, RICHARD

Booking #:

423033

Booking Date:

08-15-2019 – 12:11 am

Charges:

57070020 *VOP*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPFX5

No Bond

MARTINEZ, FRANK

Booking #:

423032

Booking Date:

08-14-2019 – 11:42 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

ENRIQUEZ, PAUL

Booking #:

423031

Booking Date:

08-14-2019 – 9:12 pm

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$642.00

PEREZ, MARTIN

Booking #:

423030

Booking Date:

08-14-2019 – 7:18 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING WHILE LIC INV W/ PREV CONV/SUSP

MISC CRIMINAL NONSUPPORT

$2500.00

RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT

Booking #:

423029

Booking Date:

08-14-2019 – 5:18 pm

Charges:

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1500.00

SANCHEZ, RAYMOND

Booking #:

423028

Booking Date:

08-14-2019 – 5:06 pm

Charges:

54990040 *COMM* VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE

No Bond

BYERS, LOUIS

Booking #:

423027

Booking Date:

08-14-2019 – 4:40 pm

Charges:

13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

HERNANDEZ, DANIEL

Booking #:

423026

Release Date:

08-14-2019 – 7:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-14-2019 – 4:06 pm

Charges:

35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

PAYNE, LORENZO

Booking #:

423025

Booking Date:

08-14-2019 – 3:55 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

BILLINGSLEY, KRISTEN

Booking #:

423024

Release Date:

08-14-2019 – 6:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-14-2019 – 11:06 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

SMITH, TABITHA

Booking #:

423023

Booking Date:

08-14-2019 – 10:40 am

Charges:

22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

No Bond

HAMM, BILLY

Booking #:

423022

Booking Date:

08-14-2019 – 10:39 am

Charges:

22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

No Bond

RICHARDSON, KASEY

Booking #:

423021

Booking Date:

08-14-2019 – 7:18 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

$2500.00

BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN

Booking #:

423020

Release Date:

08-14-2019 – 9:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-14-2019 – 7:13 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

MALDONADO, JOAQUIN

Booking #:

423019

Release Date:

08-14-2019 – 9:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-14-2019 – 6:56 am

Charges:

53070001 OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY

54999999 PEDESTRIAN CROSSING ROADWAY/NOT AT CROSSWALK

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

MISC FTA X1

$1552.00

