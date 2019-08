8/12/19 Jail Log

Monday, August 12, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records



Over the last 72 hours, 44 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.



Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Public Intoxication: 4

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Burglary of Building: 3

Driving While Intoxicated: 8

Misc CPF: 1

Sale to Minors – Alcohol: 1

Minor in Possession – Alcohol: 1

Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj: 1

Possession: 4

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Pedestrian – Crossing Roadway/Not at Crosswalk: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Unlawful Restraint: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Misc COMM: 1

Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1

Theft: 2

Possession of Child Pornography: 1

Bail Jumping: 1

CARRASCO, DANIEL

Booking #:

422966

Booking Date:

08-12-2019 – 3:15 am

Charges:

13990001 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

$4000.00

DURAN, GREG

Booking #:

422965

Booking Date:

08-12-2019 – 1:38 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

MARTINEZ, BERNABE

Booking #:

422964

Booking Date:

08-12-2019 – 12:02 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

BERMEA, ANDREW

Booking #:

422963

Booking Date:

08-11-2019 – 11:49 pm

Charges:

13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

$500.00

POOL, DAVID

Booking #:

422962

Booking Date:

08-11-2019 – 10:29 pm

Charges:

22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

No Bond

WILLIAMS, TROY

Booking #:

422961

Booking Date:

08-11-2019 – 10:08 pm

Charges:

22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

No Bond

REYES -PEREZ, GUSTAVO

Booking #:

422960

Release Date:

08-12-2019 – 1:28 am

Booking Date:

08-11-2019 – 8:39 pm

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

PEDROZA, HOPE

Booking #:

422959

Booking Date:

08-11-2019 – 5:15 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF x 2

No Bond

SANMIGUEL, ELIADORA

Booking #:

422958

Release Date:

08-11-2019 – 5:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-11-2019 – 2:21 pm

Charges:

41020025 SALE TO MINORS – ALCOHOL

No Bond

