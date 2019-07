7/9/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Over the last 24 hours, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Theft: 4

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Public Intoxication: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Misc CPF: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Assault: 2

Misc Commitment: 1

Burglary of Vehicle: 1

Possession: 4

Bench Warrant: 1

Minor in Possession of Alcohol: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Aggravated Robbery: 1

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597







GUERRERO, MARIA

Booking #:

422249

Booking Date:

07-09-2019 – 5:23 am

Charges:

23990196 MTR* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

72999999 PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD

MISC CPF X 6

$552.00

$552.00

GARCIA, CECIL

Booking #:

422248

Booking Date:

07-09-2019 – 2:47 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

$1000.00

MCCARTHY, ANTHONY

Booking #:

422247

Booking Date:

07-09-2019 – 12:54 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

$442.00

GONZALES, JONATHAN

Booking #:

422246

Booking Date:

07-09-2019 – 12:31 am

Charges:

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

No Bond

LAIRD, DUSTYN

Booking #:

422245

Release Date:

07-08-2019 – 11:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-08-2019 – 10:27 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

$500.00

MARTINEZ, DEBBIE

Booking #:

422244

Booking Date:

07-08-2019 – 10:24 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 4

No Bond

No Bond

SMITH, DAN

Booking #:

422243

Booking Date:

07-08-2019 – 9:38 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

No Bond

SLEDGE, DUSTIN

Booking #:

422242

Release Date:

07-08-2019 – 9:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-08-2019 – 7:13 pm

Charges:

2201C ASSAULT (PHYSICAL CONTACT)

No Bond

No Bond

ACEVEDO, CHRISTAL

Booking #:

422241

Booking Date:

07-08-2019 – 6:17 pm

Charges:

MISC COMMITMENT

No Bond

No Bond

Curry, Jessica

Booking #:

422240

Release Date:

07-08-2019 – 10:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-08-2019 – 6:14 pm

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE

$492.00

$492.00

BLANCO, AXEL

Booking #:

422239

Release Date:

07-08-2019 – 9:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-08-2019 – 5:50 pm

Charges:

22990004 *VOP* BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

48010017 *VOP* EVADING ARREST DETENTION

No Bond

No Bond

RAMOS, DEREK

Booking #:

422238

Booking Date:

07-08-2019 – 5:41 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

No Bond

DAVIDSON, WENDI

Booking #:

422237

Booking Date:

07-08-2019 – 5:35 pm

Charges:

73990163 BENCH WARRANT

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

No Bond

JACKSON, CRYSTAL

Booking #:

422236

Booking Date:

07-08-2019 – 5:16 pm

Charges:

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

No Bond

SCOTT, JESSE

Booking #:

422235

Booking Date:

07-08-2019 – 4:46 pm

Charges:

41999999 MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA

$1004.00

$1004.00

PEREZ, ROGER

Booking #:

422234

Booking Date:

07-08-2019 – 4:43 pm

Charges:

48010019 *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

No Bond

No Bond

COOMBS, JAMIE

Booking #:

422233

Release Date:

07-08-2019 – 9:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-08-2019 – 4:12 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

$500.00

GARCIA, SAVANNA

Booking #:

422232

Booking Date:

07-08-2019 – 3:42 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 6

No Bond

No Bond

FITCHETT, CIRILDO

Booking #:

422231

Booking Date:

07-08-2019 – 2:27 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

No Bond

DYKES, CHARLES

Booking #:

422230

Booking Date:

07-08-2019 – 2:07 pm

Charges:

54040011 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

$20000.00

$20000.00

TAYLOR, DEVINIE

Booking #:

422229

Booking Date:

07-08-2019 – 12:56 pm

Charges:

12990002 AGG ROBBERY

No Bond

No Bond

SPATH, STEVEN

Booking #:

422228

Booking Date:

07-08-2019 – 12:36 pm

Charges:

35990019 *MTR* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

No Bond

No Bond

LAZARO, CESAR

Booking #:

422227

Release Date:

07-08-2019 – 9:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-08-2019 – 10:41 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 DWLI

$1450.00

$1450.00

BARKER, JENNIFER

Booking #:

422226

Release Date:

07-08-2019 – 12:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-08-2019 – 10:12 am

Charges:

23990033 *VOP* THEFT PROP>=$20<$500 BY CHECK

No Bond

No Bond

WOODS, KATHY

Booking #:

422225

Release Date:

07-09-2019 – 12:58 am

Booking Date:

07-08-2019 – 9:30 am

Charges:

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

No Bond

No Bond

GUERRA, EULALIO

Booking #:

422224

Booking Date:

07-08-2019 – 8:49 am

Charges:

35620008 *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

57070019 *J/N* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

No Bond

No Bond