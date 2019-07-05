7/5/19 Jail Log





Friday, July 5, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 5

Public Intoxication: 1

Theft: 1

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Boating While Intoxicated: 2

Possession: 9

Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

GARCIA, EDUARDO

Booking #:

422170

Booking Date:

07-05-2019 – 4:48 am

Charges:

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

TREVINO, RAUL

Booking #:

422169

Booking Date:

07-05-2019 – 2:29 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

RUSSELL, AUSTIN

Booking #:

422168

Booking Date:

07-05-2019 – 2:24 am

Charges:

23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

No Bond

GALLIEN, DYSON

Booking #:

422167

Booking Date:

07-05-2019 – 2:03 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

GUERRERO, MARGARET

Booking #:

422166

Booking Date:

07-05-2019 – 12:51 am

Charges:

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54999999 NO INSURANCE

$2054.00

ORTIZ, MARTIN

Booking #:

422165

Booking Date:

07-05-2019 – 12:44 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54999999 NO INSURANCE

$1554.00

HARRIS, CODY

Booking #:

422164

Booking Date:

07-05-2019 – 12:42 am

Charges:

54040022 BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

BELMAN, MIKE

Booking #:

422163

Booking Date:

07-05-2019 – 12:07 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

FERGUSON, CONARY

Booking #:

422162

Booking Date:

07-04-2019 – 11:35 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

MARTINEZ, ROGER

Booking #:

422161

Release Date:

07-05-2019 – 4:58 am

Booking Date:

07-04-2019 – 11:12 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED

$1410.00

TALAMANTEZ, MICHAEL

Booking #:

422160

Booking Date:

07-04-2019 – 10:53 pm

Charges:

50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

No Bond

WELLS, ROBERT

Booking #:

422159

Booking Date:

07-04-2019 – 9:55 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

No Bond

CORTEZ, RICHARD

Booking #:

422158

Release Date:

07-04-2019 – 11:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-04-2019 – 9:52 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

TORRES, CRUZ

Booking #:

422157

Release Date:

07-05-2019 – 2:58 am

Booking Date:

07-04-2019 – 9:25 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$2000.00

REED, JERRIS

Booking #:

422156

Release Date:

07-04-2019 – 9:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-04-2019 – 8:43 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

GODWIN, JEREMY

Booking #:

422155

Booking Date:

07-04-2019 – 8:08 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

$1000.00

MARTINEZ, OMAR

Booking #:

422154

Release Date:

07-05-2019 – 2:58 am

Booking Date:

07-04-2019 – 7:58 pm

Charges:

54040022 BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

POSADA, XAVIER

Booking #:

422153

Booking Date:

07-04-2019 – 6:53 pm

Charges:

35620008 *RPR* – POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

CASAREZ, MARIO

Booking #:

422152

Release Date:

07-04-2019 – 9:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-04-2019 – 6:34 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO DL

54999999 NO INSURANCE

$1468.00

WESTBROOK, MATTHEW

Booking #:

422151

Booking Date:

07-04-2019 – 6:10 pm

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

$1500.00

CHIPMAN, MARK

Booking #:

422150

Release Date:

07-04-2019 – 8:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-04-2019 – 5:49 pm

Charges:

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

No Bond

DELGADO, SAN

Booking #:

422149

Release Date:

07-04-2019 – 7:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-04-2019 – 5:46 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

