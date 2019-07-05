7/5/19 Jail Log

Friday, July 5, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the last 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 5
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Theft: 1
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
- Boating While Intoxicated: 2
- Possession: 9
- Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1
- No Driver’s License: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
GARCIA, EDUARDO
Booking #:
422170
Booking Date:
07-05-2019 – 4:48 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
TREVINO, RAUL
Booking #:
422169
Booking Date:
07-05-2019 – 2:29 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
RUSSELL, AUSTIN
Booking #:
422168
Booking Date:
07-05-2019 – 2:24 am
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
GALLIEN, DYSON
Booking #:
422167
Booking Date:
07-05-2019 – 2:03 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GUERRERO, MARGARET
Booking #:
422166
Booking Date:
07-05-2019 – 12:51 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 NO INSURANCE
$2054.00
ORTIZ, MARTIN
Booking #:
422165
Booking Date:
07-05-2019 – 12:44 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 NO INSURANCE
$1554.00
HARRIS, CODY
Booking #:
422164
Booking Date:
07-05-2019 – 12:42 am
Charges:
54040022 BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
BELMAN, MIKE
Booking #:
422163
Booking Date:
07-05-2019 – 12:07 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
FERGUSON, CONARY
Booking #:
422162
Booking Date:
07-04-2019 – 11:35 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
MARTINEZ, ROGER
Booking #:
422161
Release Date:
07-05-2019 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
07-04-2019 – 11:12 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED
$1410.00
TALAMANTEZ, MICHAEL
Booking #:
422160
Booking Date:
07-04-2019 – 10:53 pm
Charges:
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
WELLS, ROBERT
Booking #:
422159
Booking Date:
07-04-2019 – 9:55 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
No Bond
CORTEZ, RICHARD
Booking #:
422158
Release Date:
07-04-2019 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-04-2019 – 9:52 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
TORRES, CRUZ
Booking #:
422157
Release Date:
07-05-2019 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
07-04-2019 – 9:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$2000.00
REED, JERRIS
Booking #:
422156
Release Date:
07-04-2019 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-04-2019 – 8:43 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GODWIN, JEREMY
Booking #:
422155
Booking Date:
07-04-2019 – 8:08 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, OMAR
Booking #:
422154
Release Date:
07-05-2019 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
07-04-2019 – 7:58 pm
Charges:
54040022 BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
POSADA, XAVIER
Booking #:
422153
Booking Date:
07-04-2019 – 6:53 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* – POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
CASAREZ, MARIO
Booking #:
422152
Release Date:
07-04-2019 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-04-2019 – 6:34 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DL
54999999 NO INSURANCE
$1468.00
WESTBROOK, MATTHEW
Booking #:
422151
Booking Date:
07-04-2019 – 6:10 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
CHIPMAN, MARK
Booking #:
422150
Release Date:
07-04-2019 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-04-2019 – 5:49 pm
Charges:
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
No Bond
DELGADO, SAN
Booking #:
422149
Release Date:
07-04-2019 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-04-2019 – 5:46 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00