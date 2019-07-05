7/4/19 Jail Log





Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Misc CPF: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Public Intoxication: 2

Assault by Contact: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

Theft: 2

Possession: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Unlawful Restraint Less than 17 Years of Age: 1

Violation of Occupational Driver’s License: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Display Fictitious License Plate: 1

ADAMS, BRIANA

Booking #:

422148

Booking Date:

07-04-2019 – 3:49 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X6

No Bond

SERRANO, LUIS

Booking #:

422147

Booking Date:

07-04-2019 – 3:28 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

BRAZEAL, BRADY

Booking #:

422146

Booking Date:

07-04-2019 – 3:25 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

MUNOZ, JUAN

Booking #:

422145

Booking Date:

07-04-2019 – 2:03 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

53999999 DOC-FIGHTING

$884.00

BELLARD, PATRICK

Booking #:

422144

Booking Date:

07-04-2019 – 2:03 am

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$934.00

GUERRA, SABRINA

Booking #:

422143

Booking Date:

07-04-2019 – 1:01 am

Charges:

13990031 *RPR* – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35620008 *RPR* – POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 J/N – POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 J/N – POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990133 *RPR* – POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

48990009 *RPR* – FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

No Bond

CORNETT, JAMES

Booking #:

422142

Release Date:

07-04-2019 – 2:58 am

Booking Date:

07-04-2019 – 12:06 am

Charges:

54999999 NO DL (WHEN LICENSED)

54999999 NO LIABILITY INSURANCE

$1020.00

ROSEMANN, RUSSELL

Booking #:

422141

Release Date:

07-04-2019 – 2:58 am

Booking Date:

07-03-2019 – 9:38 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

55999999 POSS / DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1066.00

DONALDSON, BRYAN

Booking #:

422140

Booking Date:

07-03-2019 – 9:09 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1500.00

RODRIGUEZ, VICTOR

Booking #:

422139

Release Date:

07-04-2019 – 2:58 am

Booking Date:

07-03-2019 – 8:51 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

71999999 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – CLASS C

$992.00

MARTINEZ, HECTOR

Booking #:

422138

Booking Date:

07-03-2019 – 6:49 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

DYKES, TYLER

Booking #:

422137

Release Date:

07-03-2019 – 9:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-03-2019 – 6:41 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

TORRES, JUAN

Booking #:

422136

Booking Date:

07-03-2019 – 4:19 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 3

No Bond

AGUERO, ANTHONY

Booking #:

422135

Booking Date:

07-03-2019 – 3:21 pm

Charges:

10050001 UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT LESS THAN 17 YRS OF AGE

No Bond

SANCHEZ, RAYMOND

Booking #:

422134

Release Date:

07-03-2019 – 5:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-03-2019 – 3:08 pm

Charges:

54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE

No Bond

CONTRERAS, DANIEL

Booking #:

422133

Booking Date:

07-03-2019 – 11:10 am

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X 3

$1970.00

ORONA, SABRINA

Booking #:

422132

Release Date:

07-03-2019 – 11:13 am

Booking Date:

07-03-2019 – 10:05 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

COSTILLA, PHILLIP

Booking #:

422131

Release Date:

07-03-2019 – 10:58 am

Booking Date:

07-03-2019 – 8:55 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

RODRIGUEZ, DAVID

Booking #:

422130

Release Date:

07-03-2019 – 2:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-03-2019 – 8:44 am

Charges:

26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB

MISC CPF x6

$500.00