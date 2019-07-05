7/4/19 Jail Log

Thursday, July 4, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the last 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Misc CPF: 2
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Assault by Contact: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- No Driver’s License: 1
- Theft: 2
- Possession: 2
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Unlawful Restraint Less than 17 Years of Age: 1
- Violation of Occupational Driver’s License: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Display Fictitious License Plate: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
ADAMS, BRIANA
Booking #:
422148
Booking Date:
07-04-2019 – 3:49 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X6
No Bond
SERRANO, LUIS
Booking #:
422147
Booking Date:
07-04-2019 – 3:28 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
BRAZEAL, BRADY
Booking #:
422146
Booking Date:
07-04-2019 – 3:25 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
MUNOZ, JUAN
Booking #:
422145
Booking Date:
07-04-2019 – 2:03 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
53999999 DOC-FIGHTING
$884.00
BELLARD, PATRICK
Booking #:
422144
Booking Date:
07-04-2019 – 2:03 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$934.00
GUERRA, SABRINA
Booking #:
422143
Booking Date:
07-04-2019 – 1:01 am
Charges:
13990031 *RPR* – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35620008 *RPR* – POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 J/N – POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 J/N – POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990133 *RPR* – POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
48990009 *RPR* – FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
No Bond
CORNETT, JAMES
Booking #:
422142
Release Date:
07-04-2019 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
07-04-2019 – 12:06 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DL (WHEN LICENSED)
54999999 NO LIABILITY INSURANCE
$1020.00
ROSEMANN, RUSSELL
Booking #:
422141
Release Date:
07-04-2019 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
07-03-2019 – 9:38 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
55999999 POSS / DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1066.00
DONALDSON, BRYAN
Booking #:
422140
Booking Date:
07-03-2019 – 9:09 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1500.00
RODRIGUEZ, VICTOR
Booking #:
422139
Release Date:
07-04-2019 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
07-03-2019 – 8:51 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
71999999 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – CLASS C
$992.00
MARTINEZ, HECTOR
Booking #:
422138
Booking Date:
07-03-2019 – 6:49 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
DYKES, TYLER
Booking #:
422137
Release Date:
07-03-2019 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-03-2019 – 6:41 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
TORRES, JUAN
Booking #:
422136
Booking Date:
07-03-2019 – 4:19 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
AGUERO, ANTHONY
Booking #:
422135
Booking Date:
07-03-2019 – 3:21 pm
Charges:
10050001 UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT LESS THAN 17 YRS OF AGE
No Bond
SANCHEZ, RAYMOND
Booking #:
422134
Release Date:
07-03-2019 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-03-2019 – 3:08 pm
Charges:
54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE
No Bond
CONTRERAS, DANIEL
Booking #:
422133
Booking Date:
07-03-2019 – 11:10 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 3
$1970.00
ORONA, SABRINA
Booking #:
422132
Release Date:
07-03-2019 – 11:13 am
Booking Date:
07-03-2019 – 10:05 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
COSTILLA, PHILLIP
Booking #:
422131
Release Date:
07-03-2019 – 10:58 am
Booking Date:
07-03-2019 – 8:55 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
RODRIGUEZ, DAVID
Booking #:
422130
Release Date:
07-03-2019 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-03-2019 – 8:44 am
Charges:
26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB
MISC CPF x6
$500.00