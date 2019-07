7/31/19 Jail Log

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records



Over the last 24 hours, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.



Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Criminal Trespassing: 3

Possession: 10

Assault Family Violence: 1

Theft: 2

Public Intoxication: 1

Walking w/Traffic: 1

Unlawful Possession Firearm by Felon: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1

Aggravated w/Deadly Weapon: 2

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Misc Comm: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

CARTER, BRITIAN

Booking #:

422731

Booking Date:

07-31-2019 – 3:49 am

Charges:

57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

DELRIO, ALEENA

Booking #:

422730

Booking Date:

07-31-2019 – 2:46 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 4

MISC FTA

$1124.00

GARZA, JESUS

Booking #:

422729

Release Date:

07-31-2019 – 5:28 am

Booking Date:

07-31-2019 – 12:11 am

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE-CLASS C

$492.00

BATISTE, QUINTON

Booking #:

422728

Booking Date:

07-30-2019 – 11:53 pm

Charges:

35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

No Bond

VILLARREAL, TORIVIO

Booking #:

422727

Booking Date:

07-30-2019 – 11:35 pm

Charges:

35620008 *CPF* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X 3

No Bond

GONZALES, JOHNNIE

Booking #:

422726

Booking Date:

07-30-2019 – 11:29 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

No Bond

YARBROUGH, DARLA

Booking #:

422725

Release Date:

07-31-2019 – 5:28 am

Booking Date:

07-30-2019 – 10:58 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

MORALES, JOSE

Booking #:

422724

Booking Date:

07-30-2019 – 9:26 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

$500.00

VALENZUELA, LLUVIA

Booking #:

422723

Booking Date:

07-30-2019 – 9:05 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

$1500.00

RODRIGUEZ, MARGARITA

Booking #:

422722

Booking Date:

07-30-2019 – 8:58 pm

Charges:

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X 7

$4412.00

QUINTANA, JUAN

Booking #:

422721

Release Date:

07-31-2019 – 2:28 am

Booking Date:

07-30-2019 – 8:18 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

ALC5 WRONG SIDE (4 OR MORE LANE/TWO-WAY ROADWAY)

$500.00

RICHARDSON, BRADY

Booking #:

422720

Booking Date:

07-30-2019 – 5:12 pm

Charges:

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

$450.00

ROE, ROBYN

Booking #:

422719

Booking Date:

07-30-2019 – 5:07 pm

Charges:

54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA

No Bond

MORALES, GUADALUPE

Booking #:

422718

Release Date:

07-30-2019 – 6:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-30-2019 – 4:32 pm

Charges:

23990028 THEFT PROP>=$500<$1,500

$1600.00

WALKER, KAREN

Booking #:

422717

Booking Date:

07-30-2019 – 3:35 pm

Charges:

35990014 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 RPR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

50150004 GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR

No Bond

VILLEGAS, ANTONIO

Booking #:

422715

Release Date:

07-30-2019 – 5:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-30-2019 – 3:19 pm

Charges:

54040010 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

No Bond

ALVAREZ, IVAN

Booking #:

422714

Booking Date:

07-30-2019 – 3:16 pm

Charges:

35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48990009 COMM*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

No Bond

PAULHILL, KAYA

Booking #:

422713

Release Date:

07-30-2019 – 4:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-30-2019 – 3:08 pm

Charges:

35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

PEREZ-JACO, ERIBIN

Booking #:

422712

Booking Date:

07-30-2019 – 3:07 pm

Charges:

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

No Bond

CLARK, JARROD

Booking #:

422711

Booking Date:

07-30-2019 – 2:58 pm

Charges:

35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

AGUILERA, CIPRIANO

Booking #:

422710

Release Date:

07-30-2019 – 4:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-30-2019 – 2:55 pm

Charges:

13150005 GOB*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

RIVERA, PEDRO

Booking #:

422709

Booking Date:

07-30-2019 – 12:19 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

CARPENTER, CODY

Booking #:

422708

Booking Date:

07-30-2019 – 12:08 pm

Charges:

13150005 COMM*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

JORDAN, FREDDIE

Booking #:

422707

Booking Date:

07-30-2019 – 11:42 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

$1000.00

VILLAFRANCO, RODNEY

Booking #:

422706

Release Date:

07-30-2019 – 7:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-30-2019 – 9:37 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1000.00

DURAN, MONICA

Booking #:

422705

Booking Date:

07-30-2019 – 6:14 am

Charges:

MISC COMM X 9

No Bond

