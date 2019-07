7/3/19 Jail Log

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Theft: 2

Assault Public Servant: 1

Minor in Possession of Alcohol: 1

Possession: 5

DOC Abusive Language: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Misc Border Patrol Hold: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

DAVIS, COLBY

Booking #:

422128

Booking Date:

07-03-2019 – 1:35 am

Charges:

23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC CPF X 1

MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR

$1790.00

GARCIA, RACHELLE

Booking #:

422127

Booking Date:

07-03-2019 – 1:03 am

Charges:

13990063 *MTR*ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT

No Bond

LOPEZ, RICARDO

Booking #:

422126

Release Date:

07-03-2019 – 5:43 am

Booking Date:

07-03-2019 – 12:34 am

Charges:

41999999 MINOR IN POSSESION OF ALCOHOL

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

$922.00

RODRIGUEZ, JOE

Booking #:

422124

Booking Date:

07-02-2019 – 11:56 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

MISC CPF X 7

MISC FTA X 1

$1982.00

COX, CHARLES

Booking #:

422123

Booking Date:

07-02-2019 – 11:50 pm

Charges:

35990014 J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

50150004 GJI* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

No Bond

MONTES, CRUZ

Booking #:

422122

Release Date:

07-02-2019 – 11:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-02-2019 – 9:58 pm

Charges:

53999999 DOC – ABUSIVE LANGUAGE

MISC FTA X 1

$974.00

FLORES, ALEXIS

Booking #:

422121

Booking Date:

07-02-2019 – 6:24 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

CARROLL, SAMANTHA

Booking #:

422120

Booking Date:

07-02-2019 – 2:49 pm

Charges:

13150005 MTR*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

VELASQUEZ,SARMIENTO, JUAN

Booking #:

422119

Booking Date:

07-02-2019 – 1:49 pm

Charges:

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

No Bond

PORTILLO-CARMONA, OVERDANG

Booking #:

422118

Booking Date:

07-02-2019 – 1:43 pm

Charges:

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

No Bond

VILLAFRANCO, RODNEY

Booking #:

422117

Booking Date:

07-02-2019 – 12:02 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

REESE, LORI

Booking #:

422116

Release Date:

07-02-2019 – 9:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-02-2019 – 11:30 am

Charges:

35990015 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

MARTINEZ, HECTOR

Booking #:

422115

Release Date:

07-02-2019 – 2:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-02-2019 – 8:14 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

MARTINEZ, RACHEL

Booking #:

422114

Booking Date:

07-02-2019 – 7:58 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

SMITH, MICHAEL

Booking #:

422113

Booking Date:

07-02-2019 – 7:50 am

Charges:

23990191 J/N*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

PHILLIPS, KIRKLAND

Booking #:

422112

Booking Date:

07-02-2019 – 7:17 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48010017 RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54010010 GOB*ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$2142.00

