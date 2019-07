7/26/19 Jail Log

Friday, July 26, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Failure to Display Drivers License: 1

Public Intoxication: 2

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Possession: 8

False Report Statement Officer/Agent HMO: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 3

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3

Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1

Engage in Organized Criminal Activity: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

CASTLEBERRY, KALEB

Booking #:

422619

Booking Date:

07-26-2019 – 5:42 am

Charges:

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X2

54999999 PARK-DRIVING OFF ROAD

54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 29 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE

MISC FTA X2

MISC VPTA X5

$9384.66

RAMIREZ, DEBORAH

Booking #:

422618

Booking Date:

07-26-2019 – 1:43 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

SMITH, JUSTIN

Booking #:

422617

Booking Date:

07-26-2019 – 1:16 am

Charges:

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X2

$2026.00

HARDER, JOSHUA

Booking #:

422616

Release Date:

07-26-2019 – 5:28 am

Booking Date:

07-26-2019 – 12:28 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

HAGY, AMANDA

Booking #:

422614

Release Date:

07-26-2019 – 12:13 am

Booking Date:

07-25-2019 – 6:08 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

SYLLIAASEN, DOROTHY

Booking #:

422613

Booking Date:

07-25-2019 – 5:06 pm

Charges:

35620010 MTR*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

No Bond

Thompson, Christy

Booking #:

422612

Booking Date:

07-25-2019 – 4:39 pm

Charges:

26070032 J/N*FALSE REPORT STATEMENT OFFICER/AGENT HMO

No Bond

Helmers, Cody

Booking #:

422611

Release Date:

07-26-2019 – 12:43 am

Booking Date:

07-25-2019 – 4:29 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

TORO CASIANO, JOSE

Booking #:

422610

Booking Date:

07-25-2019 – 4:11 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 2

No Bond

ROLLINS, BRYAN

Booking #:

422609

Booking Date:

07-25-2019 – 4:08 pm

Charges:

35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

SAMANIEGO, VICTOR

Booking #:

422608

Booking Date:

07-25-2019 – 3:56 pm

Charges:

35990003 COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

SMITH, BAILEY

Booking #:

422607

Booking Date:

07-25-2019 – 3:53 pm

Charges:

35990003 MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

THROWER, AUTUMN

Booking #:

422606

Booking Date:

07-25-2019 – 3:37 pm

Charges:

35620008 MO*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

CAPEHART, DEVIN

Booking #:

422604

Booking Date:

07-25-2019 – 3:28 pm

Charges:

13990031 MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

YATES, KEVIN

Booking #:

422603

Booking Date:

07-25-2019 – 3:19 pm

Charges:

35620020 MO*POSS MARJ <2OZ DFZ IAT

No Bond

BROOKS, ORN

Booking #:

422602

Booking Date:

07-25-2019 – 3:11 pm

Charges:

35620008 MO*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

CHAPPELL, BRANDON

Booking #:

422601

Booking Date:

07-25-2019 – 3:08 pm

Charges:

35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

DAVIS, DREW

Booking #:

422600

Booking Date:

07-25-2019 – 3:00 pm

Charges:

13990031 MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

LARGE, MATTHEW

Booking #:

422599

Booking Date:

07-25-2019 – 2:56 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

WESLEY, PAIGE

Booking #:

422597

Booking Date:

07-25-2019 – 2:37 pm

Charges:

35620008 MO*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

57070019 MO*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

No Bond

YATES, JOSHUA

Booking #:

422596

Booking Date:

07-25-2019 – 2:21 pm

Charges:

13990031 MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

CARDONA-BUESO, BESSY

Booking #:

422595

Booking Date:

07-25-2019 – 2:08 pm

Charges:

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

No Bond

REYES, KRISTEN

Booking #:

422594

Booking Date:

07-25-2019 – 11:46 am

Charges:

35990003 GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

SHIPMAN, ROBERT

Booking #:

422593

Release Date:

07-25-2019 – 11:13 am

Booking Date:

07-25-2019 – 10:04 am

Charges:

73991005 MTR*ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

No Bond

FONSECA, MARCELUZ

Booking #:

422592

Release Date:

07-25-2019 – 9:43 am

Booking Date:

07-25-2019 – 8:49 am

Charges:

54990067 VOP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

No Bond

View Profile >>>