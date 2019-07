7/23/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Theft: 2

Misc ICE Hold: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 2

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Possession: 4

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Misc CPF: 2

Theft of Material Alum/Brnze/Copper/Brass: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1

Misc USM Hold: 2

Harassment: 1

Failure to Appear: 1

Misc Comm: 1

WESLEY, PAIGE

Booking #:

422546

Booking Date:

07-23-2019 – 1:19 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

GALINDO, MONIQUE

Booking #:

422545

Booking Date:

07-22-2019 – 9:40 pm

Charges:

23990191 *GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 *JN*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

73991084 *JN*INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC FTA X1

$852.00

ASH, SARAH

Booking #:

422544

Release Date:

07-22-2019 – 10:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-22-2019 – 9:15 pm

Charges:

23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

No Bond

SALAZAR-DOZAL, HERMAN

Booking #:

422543

Booking Date:

07-22-2019 – 8:06 pm

Charges:

MISC ICE HOLD

No Bond

MCPHERSON, MICHAEL

Booking #:

422542

Booking Date:

07-22-2019 – 8:02 pm

Charges:

54040011 *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

REYES, FRANKIE

Booking #:

422541

Booking Date:

07-22-2019 – 8:01 pm

Charges:

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

ACEVEDO, CHRISTAL

Booking #:

422540

Booking Date:

07-22-2019 – 7:57 pm

Charges:

35990003 *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

HAMPTON, DAVID

Booking #:

422539

Release Date:

07-22-2019 – 9:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-22-2019 – 6:57 pm

Charges:

55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNIA

$642.00

CANTU, NICOLIS

Booking #:

422538

Release Date:

07-22-2019 – 9:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-22-2019 – 5:38 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

HERRERA, ABELEHZA

Booking #:

422537

Booking Date:

07-22-2019 – 5:21 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

CONTRERAS, JULIAN

Booking #:

422536

Booking Date:

07-22-2019 – 4:55 pm

Charges:

35620010 *COMM*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

RIVAS, MELESSA

Booking #:

422535

Booking Date:

07-22-2019 – 4:08 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF x8

No Bond

CAMPBELL, KELLER

Booking #:

422534

Booking Date:

07-22-2019 – 4:08 pm

Charges:

35990019 *GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

No Bond

ESPINOZA, KIRSTEN

Booking #:

422533

Booking Date:

07-22-2019 – 3:19 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

GIBSON, LYNDSEY

Booking #:

422532

Booking Date:

07-22-2019 – 1:44 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF x3

No Bond

CLIFT, DANIEL

Booking #:

422531

Release Date:

07-22-2019 – 3:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-22-2019 – 1:04 pm

Charges:

23990143 *MTR*THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUM/BRNZE/COPPER/BRASS<$20K

35990016 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

54999999 CHANGING LANES NOT IN SAFETY

54999999 DWLI

MISC VPTA X2

$2250.00

BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN

Booking #:

422530

Release Date:

07-22-2019 – 11:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-22-2019 – 12:25 pm

Charges:

54999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

HARRIS, AMY

Booking #:

422529

Release Date:

07-22-2019 – 9:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-22-2019 – 12:19 pm

Charges:

48010020 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

No Bond

Telles, Sierra

Booking #:

422527

Booking Date:

07-22-2019 – 11:39 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

CASTRO, SABRINA

Booking #:

422528

Booking Date:

07-22-2019 – 11:32 am

Charges:

35990003 *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

BEJIL, ROBERT

Booking #:

422526

Release Date:

07-22-2019 – 2:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-22-2019 – 10:55 am

Charges:

MISC USM HOLD

No Bond

ZAPATA, MICHAEL

Booking #:

422525

Release Date:

07-22-2019 – 3:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-22-2019 – 10:50 am

Charges:

MISC USM HOLD

No Bond

Dillard, Mark

Booking #:

422524

Release Date:

07-22-2019 – 2:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-22-2019 – 10:27 am

Charges:

13160012 HARASSMENT

No Bond

GILBERT, MORGAN

Booking #:

422523

Release Date:

07-22-2019 – 9:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-22-2019 – 9:56 am

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

$454.00

HAYNES, CODY

Booking #:

422522

Booking Date:

07-22-2019 – 9:51 am

Charges:

MISC COMM x3

No Bond

