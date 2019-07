7/22/19 Jail Log

Monday, July 22, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 72 hours, 56 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Walking on Wrong Side of Roadway: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 8

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Failure to Appear: 1

Public Intoxication: 6

Misc Contempt of Child Support: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Assault Public Servant: 1

Possession: 11

Evading Arrest Detention: 2

Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1

Misc Sex Offenders Failure to Comply: 1

Theft: 2

Misc CPF: 2

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Sale to Minors – Alcohol: 1

Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1

Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1

Injury Child/Eldery/Disable w/Int Bodily Injury: 1

Expired Vehicle Registration: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Misc Duty on Striking Fixture/Hwy Landscape: 1

Issuance of Bad Check: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Unlawful Restraint: 1

Misc Failure to Appear: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

SMITH, JUSTIN

Booking #:

422487

Booking Date:

07-20-2019 – 4:57 am

Charges:

54999999 WALKING WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY

$500.00

View Profile >>>

VANCE, VICTORIA

Booking #:

422486

Booking Date:

07-20-2019 – 2:16 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

BOFF, JOHN

Booking #:

422485

Booking Date:

07-20-2019 – 1:55 am

Charges:

13990001 GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

$10000.00

View Profile >>>

ARREDONDO, DIANA

Booking #:

422484

Booking Date:

07-20-2019 – 1:39 am

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1627829J4

MISC CPF X 11

No Bond

View Profile >>>

BELLARD, PATRICK

Booking #:

422483

Booking Date:

07-20-2019 – 1:18 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

BARBOZA, JIMMY

Booking #:

422482

Booking Date:

07-20-2019 – 1:15 am

Charges:

MISC CONTEMPT OF CHILD SUPPORT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

KLINGSMITH, JACOB

Booking #:

422481

Booking Date:

07-20-2019 – 1:01 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

GARZA, RAMON

Booking #:

422480

Booking Date:

07-20-2019 – 12:31 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

View Profile >>>

BUSHNER, TRINITY

Booking #:

422479

Booking Date:

07-19-2019 – 10:56 pm

Charges:

13990063 ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

$1500.00

View Profile >>>

DANIELS, CEASOR

Booking #:

422478

Booking Date:

07-19-2019 – 9:53 pm

Charges:

35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

View Profile >>>

SMITH, JUSTIN

Booking #:

422477

Release Date:

07-20-2019 – 12:13 am

Booking Date:

07-19-2019 – 9:44 pm

Charges:

22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

SADLER, MICHAEL

Booking #:

422476

Booking Date:

07-19-2019 – 9:30 pm

Charges:

MISC COMM*CONTEMPT OF COURT – CHILD SUPPORT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

GILL, REGINA

Booking #:

422475

Release Date:

07-19-2019 – 11:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-19-2019 – 8:15 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

REEL, ISREAL

Booking #:

422474

Booking Date:

07-19-2019 – 8:01 pm

Charges:

48010017 *RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54999999 RIDING BICYCLE WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY

55999999 POS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X 1

MISC VPTA X 1

$2696.00

View Profile >>>

ARGUMENDO, OLIVIA

Booking #:

422473

Release Date:

07-19-2019 – 11:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-19-2019 – 7:52 pm

Charges:

35990213 POSS CS PG 2-A <= 2OZ

55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1420.00

View Profile >>>

ROMERO, DAVID

Booking #:

422472

Booking Date:

07-19-2019 – 6:33 pm

Charges:

57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF x 7

No Bond

View Profile >>>

LENOIS, THOMAS

Booking #:

422471

Booking Date:

07-19-2019 – 5:17 pm

Charges:

36990007 SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY

No Bond

View Profile >>>

PORTALES, EMILY

Booking #:

422470

Booking Date:

07-19-2019 – 1:25 pm

Charges:

MISC SEX OFFENDERS FAILURE TO COMPLY

$50000.00

View Profile >>>

LOPEZ, JOHN

Booking #:

422469

Release Date:

07-19-2019 – 1:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-19-2019 – 12:17 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

LOPEZ, HANNAH

Booking #:

422468

Release Date:

07-19-2019 – 1:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-19-2019 – 12:01 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

GIBBS, HALISS

Booking #:

422467

Release Date:

07-19-2019 – 2:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-19-2019 – 11:59 am

Charges:

35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 RPR*UNL CARRYING WEAPON

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MARTINEZ, RUTH

Booking #:

422466

Release Date:

07-19-2019 – 2:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-19-2019 – 11:27 am

Charges:

23990194 GJI*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1425001J4

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1629063J4

$454.00

View Profile >>>

PEREA-VIGIL, ADRIANNA

Booking #:

422465

Release Date:

07-19-2019 – 12:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-19-2019 – 11:19 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

HARDY, TRACY

Booking #:

422464

Booking Date:

07-19-2019 – 9:29 am

Charges:

35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

ORNELAZ, RICHARD

Booking #:

422502

Booking Date:

07-21-2019 – 3:25 am

Charges:

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

DAVIS, DALLAS

Booking #:

422503

Booking Date:

07-21-2019 – 3:24 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 5

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MEDINA, TIMOTHY

Booking #:

422501

Booking Date:

07-21-2019 – 3:22 am

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

$300.00

View Profile >>>

FLORES, FRANCISCO

Booking #:

422500

Booking Date:

07-21-2019 – 12:27 am

Charges:

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

52030022 ATTEMPT TO TAKE WEAPON FROM AN OFFICER

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$500.00

View Profile >>>

JUAREZ, DANIELLE

Booking #:

422499

Booking Date:

07-20-2019 – 11:56 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 2

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MARTINEZ, MARCIAL

Booking #:

422498

Booking Date:

07-20-2019 – 11:39 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC CPF X 2

$442.00

View Profile >>>

SCHELLY, JOHN

Booking #:

422497

Release Date:

07-21-2019 – 5:58 am

Booking Date:

07-20-2019 – 11:32 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

SKEELS, AARON

Booking #:

422496

Booking Date:

07-20-2019 – 11:20 pm

Charges:

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MORALES, REYMUNDO

Booking #:

422495

Booking Date:

07-20-2019 – 11:06 pm

Charges:

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

LANDIN, RODOLFO

Booking #:

422494

Booking Date:

07-20-2019 – 10:17 pm

Charges:

54990067 *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X 8

MISC FTA X 1

$482.00

View Profile >>>

ALVAREZ, IVY

Booking #:

422493

Release Date:

07-20-2019 – 10:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-20-2019 – 9:15 pm

Charges:

41020025 SALE TO MINORS – ALCOHOL

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MARRS, ROBERT

Booking #:

422492

Booking Date:

07-20-2019 – 7:16 pm

Charges:

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

KINCAID, MARIAH

Booking #:

422491

Booking Date:

07-20-2019 – 6:52 pm

Charges:

26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

SANCHEZ, SEAN

Booking #:

422490

Booking Date:

07-20-2019 – 5:12 pm

Charges:

35990014 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

JOHNSON, JAMMAL

Booking #:

422489

Release Date:

07-20-2019 – 2:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-20-2019 – 1:08 pm

Charges:

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

REG1 DISPLAY EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES

$1572.00

View Profile >>>

ORNELAZ, RICHARD

Booking #:

422502

Booking Date:

07-21-2019 – 3:25 am

Charges:

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

DAVIS, DALLAS

Booking #:

422503

Booking Date:

07-21-2019 – 3:24 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 5

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MEDINA, TIMOTHY

Booking #:

422501

Booking Date:

07-21-2019 – 3:22 am

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

$300.00

View Profile >>>

FLORES, FRANCISCO

Booking #:

422500

Booking Date:

07-21-2019 – 12:27 am

Charges:

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

52030022 ATTEMPT TO TAKE WEAPON FROM AN OFFICER

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$500.00

View Profile >>>

JUAREZ, DANIELLE

Booking #:

422499

Booking Date:

07-20-2019 – 11:56 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 2

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MARTINEZ, MARCIAL

Booking #:

422498

Booking Date:

07-20-2019 – 11:39 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC CPF X 2

$442.00

View Profile >>>

SCHELLY, JOHN

Booking #:

422497

Release Date:

07-21-2019 – 5:58 am

Booking Date:

07-20-2019 – 11:32 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

SKEELS, AARON

Booking #:

422496

Booking Date:

07-20-2019 – 11:20 pm

Charges:

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MORALES, REYMUNDO

Booking #:

422495

Booking Date:

07-20-2019 – 11:06 pm

Charges:

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

LANDIN, RODOLFO

Booking #:

422494

Booking Date:

07-20-2019 – 10:17 pm

Charges:

54990067 *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X 8

MISC FTA X 1

$482.00

View Profile >>>

ALVAREZ, IVY

Booking #:

422493

Release Date:

07-20-2019 – 10:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-20-2019 – 9:15 pm

Charges:

41020025 SALE TO MINORS – ALCOHOL

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MARRS, ROBERT

Booking #:

422492

Booking Date:

07-20-2019 – 7:16 pm

Charges:

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

KINCAID, MARIAH

Booking #:

422491

Booking Date:

07-20-2019 – 6:52 pm

Charges:

26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

SANCHEZ, SEAN

Booking #:

422490

Booking Date:

07-20-2019 – 5:12 pm

Charges:

35990014 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

JOHNSON, JAMMAL

Booking #:

422489

Release Date:

07-20-2019 – 2:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-20-2019 – 1:08 pm

Charges:

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

REG1 DISPLAY EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES

$1572.00

View Profile >>>