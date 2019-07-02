7/2/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, July 2, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the last 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 3
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention: 1
- Theft: 2
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Possession: 4
- Assault Peace Officer/Judge: 2
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1
- Misc Comm: 2
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597