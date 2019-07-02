7/2/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, July 2, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 3
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Possession: 4
  • Assault Peace Officer/Judge: 2
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1
  • Misc Comm: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

WALKER, BRANDON

Booking #:

422111

Booking Date:

07-02-2019 3:32 am

Charges:

22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
29030012 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMP/INT PUB SERVICE <$30,000

No Bond

GOODMAN, ALEXIA

Booking #:

422110

Release Date:

07-02-2019 1:28 am

Booking Date:

07-01-2019 11:47 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

WILSON, ROBERT

Booking #:

422109

Booking Date:

07-01-2019 10:38 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

CARDENAS, ERNEST

Booking #:

422108

Release Date:

07-02-2019 12:58 am

Booking Date:

07-01-2019 10:05 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

TAMBUNGA, JOSEPH

Booking #:

422107

Booking Date:

07-01-2019 9:21 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 3
54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 3
MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR

$4074.00

GONZALES, JOHNNIE

Booking #:

422106

Release Date:

07-01-2019 11:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-01-2019 9:09 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

LEE, JUSTIN

Booking #:

422105

Booking Date:

07-01-2019 7:50 pm

Charges:

48010016 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010016 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
MISC BENCH WARRANT

$15000.00

ROJAS, JOANN

Booking #:

422104

Booking Date:

07-01-2019 7:12 pm

Charges:

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$500.00

DIAZ, NIKKI

Booking #:

422103

Release Date:

07-01-2019 10:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-01-2019 7:02 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

RENOVATO, EDWARD

Booking #:

422102

Booking Date:

07-01-2019 6:49 pm

Charges:

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

No Bond

ACEVEDO, CHRISTAL

Booking #:

422101

Booking Date:

07-01-2019 5:31 pm

Charges:

35990003 COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

SAMARIPA, TOMMY

Booking #:

422100

Release Date:

07-01-2019 6:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-01-2019 5:04 pm

Charges:

35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

GARFIAS, FRANCISCO

Booking #:

422099

Booking Date:

07-01-2019 4:10 pm

Charges:

13990082 GOB*ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

ALVAREZ, MANUEL

Booking #:

422098

Booking Date:

07-01-2019 4:08 pm

Charges:

29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

$500.00

VIAFRANCO, JESSIE

Booking #:

422097

Release Date:

07-01-2019 5:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-01-2019 3:45 pm

Charges:

35990016 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48040003 J/N*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

No Bond

BERMEA, CONCHITA

Booking #:

422096

Booking Date:

07-01-2019 2:05 pm

Charges:

50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

No Bond

LOVE, TATISHTA

Booking #:

422095

Booking Date:

07-01-2019 1:35 pm

Charges:

35620020 FTA*POSS MARJ <2OZ DFZ IAT
35620020 GOB*POSS MARJ <2OZ DFZ IAT

$99800.00

DAVIS, ELIJAH

Booking #:

422093

Release Date:

07-01-2019 3:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-01-2019 12:24 pm

Charges:

MISC COMM X 4

No Bond

PENA, DESIRAE

Booking #:

422094

Booking Date:

07-01-2019 12:17 pm

Charges:

MISC COMM X 2

No Bond

WILCOXON, DERRICK

Booking #:

422092

Booking Date:

07-01-2019 11:53 am

Charges:

54040009 VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$10000.00

JONES, LESLIE

Booking #:

422091

Booking Date:

07-01-2019 10:39 am

Charges:

MISC MTR*POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

No Bond

MENDOZA, ALICIA

Booking #:

422090

Booking Date:

07-01-2019 7:30 am

Charges:

13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
INS NO LIABILITY INSURANCE

$500.00

