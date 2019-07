7/18/19 Jail Log

Thursday, July 18, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Public Intoxication: 1

Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm: 1

Assault EMS Personnel Prov Serv: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Theft: 4

Misc ICE Hold: 1

Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury: 1

Manslaughter: 1

Possession: 1

Aggravated Robbery: 1

Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

SOSA, ERIKA

Booking #:

422441

Booking Date:

07-18-2019 – 3:48 am

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

HENRY, RYAN

Booking #:

422440

Booking Date:

07-18-2019 – 3:28 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

SANTILLAN, ALFREDO

Booking #:

422439

Booking Date:

07-18-2019 – 3:27 am

Charges:

35990003 *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

$35000.00

View Profile >>>

FRIEND, STEPHEN

Booking #:

422438

Booking Date:

07-18-2019 – 2:27 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X12

MISC FTA X1

$482.00

View Profile >>>

MENDEZ, KRYSTAL

Booking #:

422437

Booking Date:

07-18-2019 – 12:56 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X3

No Bond

View Profile >>>

BONNER, ROBERT

Booking #:

422436

Release Date:

07-18-2019 – 5:28 am

Booking Date:

07-17-2019 – 11:30 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

PEREZ, CHRISTIAN

Booking #:

422435

Booking Date:

07-17-2019 – 11:06 pm

Charges:

52130005 DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM

No Bond

View Profile >>>

RATLIFF, JAMES

Booking #:

422433

Booking Date:

07-17-2019 – 10:34 pm

Charges:

13990070 ASSAULT EMS PERSONNEL PROV SERV

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MONTES, CRUZ

Booking #:

422432

Release Date:

07-18-2019 – 2:13 am

Booking Date:

07-17-2019 – 10:05 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

View Profile >>>

NAVA, PATINO

Booking #:

422431

Release Date:

07-18-2019 – 2:43 am

Booking Date:

07-17-2019 – 9:43 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

View Profile >>>

GATICA, ALYSSA

Booking #:

422430

Booking Date:

07-17-2019 – 8:28 pm

Charges:

24110003 *MTR*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

DOMINGUEZ, ANDRES

Booking #:

422429

Release Date:

07-18-2019 – 2:58 am

Booking Date:

07-17-2019 – 7:51 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1731040J4

$954.00

View Profile >>>

ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA

Booking #:

422428

Booking Date:

07-17-2019 – 7:29 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT OF PROPERTY 10.01 – 20.00

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPFX3

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

$1474.00

View Profile >>>

PEREZ-ALVARADO, MELVIN

Booking #:

422427

Booking Date:

07-17-2019 – 5:17 pm

Charges:

MISC ICE HOLD

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MARTINEZ, FAVIAN

Booking #:

422426

Booking Date:

07-17-2019 – 4:28 pm

Charges:

13150004 *GJI*AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ

13150005 *GOB*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

View Profile >>>

ARZOLA, XAVIOR

Booking #:

422425

Booking Date:

07-17-2019 – 4:04 pm

Charges:

09990017 MANSLAUGHTER

No Bond

View Profile >>>

RANGEL, ADRIANNA

Booking #:

422424

Booking Date:

07-17-2019 – 3:41 pm

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

CLIFFORD, STEPHEN

Booking #:

422423

Booking Date:

07-17-2019 – 3:12 pm

Charges:

12990002 AGG ROBBERY

12990002 AGG ROBBERY WITH A DEADLY WEAPON

$160000.00

View Profile >>>

SALAS, HEATHER

Booking #:

422422

Booking Date:

07-17-2019 – 3:09 pm

Charges:

23990196 *RPR*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

No Bond

View Profile >>>

EVANS, ANGELICA

Booking #:

422421

Release Date:

07-17-2019 – 7:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-17-2019 – 2:07 pm

Charges:

54010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1500.00

View Profile >>>

AGUILAR, MARY

Booking #:

422420

Booking Date:

07-17-2019 – 12:18 pm

Charges:

54999999 *CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 *CPF*EXPIRED REGISRATION

54999999 *CPF*FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MORENO, PEDRO

Booking #:

422419

Booking Date:

07-17-2019 – 12:07 pm

Charges:

23990191 *CPF* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

23990191 *VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

No Bond

View Profile >>>

FERNANDEZ, CHRISTINA

Booking #:

422418

Booking Date:

07-17-2019 – 7:32 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1142.00

View Profile >>>