7/17/19 Jail Log

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1

No Headlight on Bicycle: 1

Misc Ghost: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Assault by Contact: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Stalking: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

Robbery: 1

Possession: 3

Misc Border Patrol Hold: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

GONZALES, ANTONIO

Booking #:

422417

Booking Date:

07-17-2019 – 4:52 am

Charges:

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

KEMP, LAETITIA

Booking #:

422416

Release Date:

07-17-2019 – 4:43 am

Booking Date:

07-17-2019 – 3:16 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

TALAVERA, LILLIAN

Booking #:

422415

Booking Date:

07-17-2019 – 1:46 am

Charges:

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

MISC *CPF* X1

No Bond

ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA

Booking #:

422414

Release Date:

07-17-2019 – 5:58 am

Booking Date:

07-17-2019 – 1:23 am

Charges:

54999999 NO HEADLIGHT ON BICYCLE

$324.00

RIVERA, GRISELDA

Booking #:

422413

Booking Date:

07-17-2019 – 1:08 am

Charges:

MISC GHOST

$324.00

DELAROSA, LASHAUNA

Booking #:

422412

Booking Date:

07-16-2019 – 11:22 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

JOHNSON, TASHA

Booking #:

422411

Booking Date:

07-16-2019 – 11:07 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2

MISC FTA

$1566.00

RATLIFF, JAMES

Booking #:

422410

Booking Date:

07-16-2019 – 10:59 pm

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT

13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE

$984.00

QUINTANA, JUAN

Booking #:

422409

Booking Date:

07-16-2019 – 9:02 pm

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1142.00

SCHAEFER, ROXANNE

Booking #:

422408

Booking Date:

07-16-2019 – 9:00 pm

Charges:

13150005 *MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

JOHNSON, LAMAR

Booking #:

422407

Booking Date:

07-16-2019 – 8:22 pm

Charges:

13160014 *GJI* STALKING

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

RAMIREZ, JOE

Booking #:

422406

Booking Date:

07-16-2019 – 5:24 pm

Charges:

DL1 CPF*NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)

No Bond

RITTERPUSCH, ROBERT

Booking #:

422405

Booking Date:

07-16-2019 – 5:19 pm

Charges:

12990001 ROBBERY

35620008 GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

$500.00

SESSOM, CLAYTON

Booking #:

422404

Booking Date:

07-16-2019 – 5:14 pm

Charges:

35620008 CPF*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC AGGRAVATED ROBBERY W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

MARTINEZ, ERIC

Booking #:

422403

Release Date:

07-16-2019 – 6:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-16-2019 – 4:19 pm

Charges:

35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

JUAREZ-TORRES, MARGARITO

Booking #:

422400

Booking Date:

07-16-2019 – 2:58 pm

Charges:

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

No Bond

MORENO-IBARRA, ANDRES

Booking #:

422399

Booking Date:

07-16-2019 – 2:58 pm

Charges:

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

No Bond

WURZ, RAINER

Booking #:

422398

Booking Date:

07-16-2019 – 2:57 pm

Charges:

54040009 CPF*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54040009 VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

RAMON, MARC

Booking #:

422396

Booking Date:

07-16-2019 – 12:04 pm

Charges:

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

GARCIA, JIMMY

Booking #:

422395

Booking Date:

07-16-2019 – 9:16 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR on 1628157j4

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR on 1628244j4

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR on 1628277j4

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR on 1628278j4

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR on 1628279j4

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR on 1628280j4

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1628440J4

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1628441J4

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1628464J4

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1628465J4

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

$5764.00

PENA, DAMIEN

Booking #:

422394

Booking Date:

07-16-2019 – 6:46 am

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990019 GJI*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

No Bond

