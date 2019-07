7/15/19 Jail Log

Monday, July 15, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 72 hours, 52 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 6

Possession: 8

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1

Failure to Spay/Neuter: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Misc CSM: 1

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Sexual Assault: 1

Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1

Assault Family Violence: 1

CPF: 4

Public Intoxication: 4

Fraud Destroy Removal Concealment Writing: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

Misc FTA: 1

No Drivers License: 1

Soliciting from Roadway: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 3

Display Fictitious License Plate, CLB: 1

Theft: 2

Escape from Custody: 1

DOC – Fighting: 1

Criminal Mischief Impair/Interrupt Pub Service: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Failure to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1

Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility: 1

Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

SALINAS, TRISTAN

Booking #:

422373

Booking Date:

07-15-2019 – 4:47 am

Charges:

53999999 DOC-FIGHTING

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1628260J4

MISC FTA X4

$4499.00

View Profile >>>

MENDOZA, LUCIO

Booking #:

422372

Booking Date:

07-15-2019 – 4:17 am

Charges:

29990027 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMPAIR/INTERRUPT PUB SERVICE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MUNOZ, JOAQUIN

Booking #:

422371

Release Date:

07-15-2019 – 1:28 am

Booking Date:

07-14-2019 – 11:50 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

View Profile >>>

FLORES, JOSEPH

Booking #:

422369

Release Date:

07-15-2019 – 5:58 am

Booking Date:

07-14-2019 – 11:39 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$440.00

View Profile >>>

ROBERTS, SARAH

Booking #:

422368

Booking Date:

07-14-2019 – 11:07 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

$500.00

View Profile >>>

MAR, DIEGO

Booking #:

422367

Release Date:

07-15-2019 – 3:28 am

Booking Date:

07-14-2019 – 10:47 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

REYNOLDS, TERESA

Booking #:

422366

Release Date:

07-14-2019 – 10:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-14-2019 – 9:32 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

View Profile >>>

COLEMAN, CASSANDRA

Booking #:

422365

Booking Date:

07-14-2019 – 9:08 pm

Charges:

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

View Profile >>>

FOWLER, JAMES

Booking #:

422364

Booking Date:

07-14-2019 – 7:04 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X4

No Bond

View Profile >>>

HOLLAND, THOMAS

Booking #:

422363

Booking Date:

07-14-2019 – 6:43 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$1500.00

View Profile >>>

TORRES, SAMMUEL

Booking #:

422362

Release Date:

07-14-2019 – 2:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-14-2019 – 1:56 pm

Charges:

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

FITZGERALD, CARLEY

Booking #:

422361

Release Date:

07-14-2019 – 5:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-14-2019 – 12:19 pm

Charges:

54999999 FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1510.00

View Profile >>>

ROBERTS, NATASHA

Booking #:

422360

Release Date:

07-14-2019 – 2:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-14-2019 – 11:14 am

Charges:

54010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200

$500.00

View Profile >>>

RODRIGUEZ, MARGARITA

Booking #:

422359

Release Date:

07-14-2019 – 10:28 am

Booking Date:

07-14-2019 – 9:02 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

View Profile >>>

Villan, Anthony

Booking #:

422358

Booking Date:

07-14-2019 – 5:01 am

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT FAMLIY VIOLENCE

$492.00

View Profile >>>

CHAPPA, VALERIE

Booking #:

422357

Booking Date:

07-14-2019 – 4:30 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

CAVE, KINDRED

Booking #:

422356

Booking Date:

07-14-2019 – 2:24 am

Charges:

54999999 CPFX1

No Bond

View Profile >>>

GIBBS, KEVIN

Booking #:

422355

Release Date:

07-14-2019 – 4:28 am

Booking Date:

07-14-2019 – 2:24 am

Charges:

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA x4

$2870.00

View Profile >>>

GOOLSBY, STERLING

Booking #:

422354

Release Date:

07-14-2019 – 5:13 am

Booking Date:

07-14-2019 – 12:34 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

SANCHEZ-TRUJILLO, SALVADOR

Booking #:

422352

Booking Date:

07-13-2019 – 11:26 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC ICE HOLD

$442.00

View Profile >>>

LAPARL, CLAYTON

Booking #:

422353

Booking Date:

07-13-2019 – 11:10 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

LLANAS, LUIS

Booking #:

422351

Booking Date:

07-13-2019 – 10:02 pm

Charges:

26990041 FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

BILBO, KESHAWN

Booking #:

422350

Release Date:

07-14-2019 – 4:28 am

Booking Date:

07-13-2019 – 9:37 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 DUI

$1540.00

View Profile >>>

KERR, KELLY

Booking #:

422349

Booking Date:

07-13-2019 – 9:00 pm

Charges:

22990001 *J/N*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MARKWELL, LEANNA

Booking #:

422348

Release Date:

07-13-2019 – 9:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-13-2019 – 8:39 pm

Charges:

MISC FTA

MISC POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1224.00

View Profile >>>

MCCARLEY, JAMES

Booking #:

422347

Release Date:

07-14-2019 – 4:43 am

Booking Date:

07-13-2019 – 7:42 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

Villagomez, Martin

Booking #:

422346

Release Date:

07-13-2019 – 9:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-13-2019 – 7:20 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC VPTA

$1092.00

View Profile >>>

CUSICK, MICHAEL

Booking #:

422345

Release Date:

07-13-2019 – 8:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-13-2019 – 5:53 pm

Charges:

72999999 SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY

$394.00

View Profile >>>

MONTES, CRUZ

Booking #:

422344

Release Date:

07-13-2019 – 4:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-13-2019 – 3:25 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

View Profile >>>

MAGALLAN, RUBEN

Booking #:

422343

Release Date:

07-13-2019 – 5:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-13-2019 – 3:04 pm

Charges:

26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB

48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

54999999 DWLI

54999999 NO INSURANCE

$2468.00

View Profile >>>

WILLIAMS, JOHNNY

Booking #:

422342

Booking Date:

07-13-2019 – 1:26 pm

Charges:

MISC CPFX1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

View Profile >>>

WRIGHT, SHATORIAN

Booking #:

422341

Booking Date:

07-13-2019 – 12:51 pm

Charges:

23990191 *GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

$14800.00

View Profile >>>

YOUNG, VALERIE

Booking #:

422340

Release Date:

07-13-2019 – 1:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-13-2019 – 10:08 am

Charges:

49990001 ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY

54999999 DWLI

54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 26 IN 20

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC VPTA X 2

$2996.00

View Profile >>>

DOMINGUEZ, GABRIANNA

Booking #:

422339

Booking Date:

07-13-2019 – 8:11 am

Charges:

54999999 CPF

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO VEHICLE REGISTRATION

$1468.00

View Profile >>>

GOMEZ, TEODORO

Booking #:

422338

Booking Date:

07-13-2019 – 4:04 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

HANKS, DUSTIN

Booking #:

422337

Booking Date:

07-13-2019 – 2:22 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$10000.00

View Profile >>>

AYALA, CARLOS

Booking #:

422336

Booking Date:

07-13-2019 – 1:50 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X4

$500.00

View Profile >>>

LOPEZ, BEATRICE

Booking #:

422335

Release Date:

07-13-2019 – 3:13 am

Booking Date:

07-13-2019 – 1:48 am

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$642.00

View Profile >>>

STEVENS, ROBERT

Booking #:

422334

Booking Date:

07-13-2019 – 1:07 am

Charges:

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

GONZALES, NICHOLAS

Booking #:

422333

Booking Date:

07-12-2019 – 11:29 pm

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

$1500.00

View Profile >>>

ARLEDGE, JEREMY

Booking #:

422332

Release Date:

07-12-2019 – 11:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-12-2019 – 10:02 pm

Charges:

73999999 FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER

73999999 FAILURE TO VACCINATE

MISC FTA x2

$1928.00

View Profile >>>

MARTINEZ-SALVADO, ANGEL

Booking #:

422331

Booking Date:

07-12-2019 – 9:24 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

PIERCE, BRENTON

Booking #:

422330

Release Date:

07-12-2019 – 8:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-12-2019 – 7:36 pm

Charges:

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1142.00

View Profile >>>

JIO, MARIO

Booking #:

422329

Release Date:

07-12-2019 – 7:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-12-2019 – 5:59 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1500.00

View Profile >>>

GONGORA, MICHAEL

Booking #:

422328

Booking Date:

07-12-2019 – 5:37 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

View Profile >>>

THOMPSON, KELIEN

Booking #:

422327

Booking Date:

07-12-2019 – 5:02 pm

Charges:

MISC USM

No Bond

View Profile >>>

TANKERSLEY, DOUGLAS

Booking #:

422326

Release Date:

07-12-2019 – 7:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-12-2019 – 4:25 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$25000.00

View Profile >>>

CONTRERAS, JOE

Booking #:

422325

Booking Date:

07-12-2019 – 3:30 pm

Charges:

35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

INGRAM, KALA

Booking #:

422324

Booking Date:

07-12-2019 – 1:51 pm

Charges:

25890001 *MTR* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MERKA, CLAYTON

Booking #:

422323

Booking Date:

07-12-2019 – 12:25 pm

Charges:

35990002 *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

$10000.00

View Profile >>>

CABELLO, ALEX

Booking #:

422322

Booking Date:

07-12-2019 – 10:17 am

Charges:

11990001 *MTR* SEXUAL ASSAULT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

RIVAS, JUAN

Booking #:

422321

Release Date:

07-12-2019 – 4:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-12-2019 – 7:08 am

Charges:

54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA

MISC CPF X 1

$10000.00

View Profile >>>