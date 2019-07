7/12/19 Jail Log

Friday, July 12, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Misc CPF: 4

Possession of a Dangerous Drug: 1

Driving While License Invalid: 3

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Possession: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1

WEISSEND, RAYANA

Booking #:

422320

Booking Date:

07-12-2019 – 3:48 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X3

No Bond

MARTIN, AIMEE

Booking #:

422319

Booking Date:

07-12-2019 – 3:13 am

Charges:

35990133 *VOP* POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

VPTA *CPF* VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT)

No Bond

FREDERICK, KERRY

Booking #:

422318

Booking Date:

07-12-2019 – 2:33 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X2

$500.00

CARRILLO, JOVI

Booking #:

422317

Release Date:

07-12-2019 – 4:43 am

Booking Date:

07-12-2019 – 12:57 am

Charges:

54999999 DWLI

MISC VPTA X1

$1318.00

GARCIA, JULIAN

Booking #:

422316

Booking Date:

07-12-2019 – 12:30 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

LENOIS, THOMAS

Booking #:

422315

Release Date:

07-12-2019 – 4:28 am

Booking Date:

07-11-2019 – 11:36 pm

Charges:

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

73999999 CAMPING ON MUNICIPAL FACILITY

$842.00

BOTELLO, MEGAN

Booking #:

422314

Booking Date:

07-11-2019 – 11:19 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

No Bond

SMITH, JAY

Booking #:

422313

Release Date:

07-12-2019 – 12:28 am

Booking Date:

07-11-2019 – 10:58 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

MORALES, PHILLIP

Booking #:

422312

Booking Date:

07-11-2019 – 10:42 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

BARRON, ERICA

Booking #:

422311

Booking Date:

07-11-2019 – 10:40 pm

Charges:

25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1642.00

PEREZ, CONCEPCION

Booking #:

422310

Booking Date:

07-11-2019 – 8:59 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

SANCHEZ, CARLOS

Booking #:

422309

Booking Date:

07-11-2019 – 5:18 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

MORRISON, RICHARD

Booking #:

422308

Booking Date:

07-11-2019 – 4:42 pm

Charges:

22990002 GOB*BURGLARY OF HABITATION

No Bond

DENBY, TRACE

Booking #:

422307

Release Date:

07-11-2019 – 5:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-11-2019 – 3:50 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA

Booking #:

422306

Booking Date:

07-11-2019 – 2:13 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 4

No Bond

BAKER, MELANIE

Booking #:

422305

Booking Date:

07-11-2019 – 1:33 pm

Charges:

13990075 J/N*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 2

$920.00

HERNANDEZ, SIMON

Booking #:

422304

Booking Date:

07-11-2019 – 11:45 am

Charges:

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC CPF X 2

$500.00

