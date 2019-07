7/11/19 Jail Log

Thursday, July 11, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Possession: 4

Driving While License Invalid: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Misc Parole Violation: 3

Evading Arrest Detention Causing Death: 1

Illegal Dumping: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1

Sexual Assault Child: 1

Harassment of Public Servant: 1

Violation of Bond/Protective Order: 1

Aggravated Robbery: 1

Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

BROWN, MIAESHA

Booking #:

422301

Booking Date:

07-11-2019 – 2:57 am

Charges:

13990031 *MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

23990193 *MO*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

50130001 *GJI*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

54040028 *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA

55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$642.00

SHIPMAN, ROBERT

Booking #:

422300

Booking Date:

07-11-2019 – 1:14 am

Charges:

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

BLAYLOCK, JANNICE

Booking #:

422299

Booking Date:

07-11-2019 – 12:37 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$642.00

MARTINEZ, FERNANDO

Booking #:

422298

Booking Date:

07-11-2019 – 12:16 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X 1

$500.00

RYAN, MARCUS

Booking #:

422297

Release Date:

07-11-2019 – 1:13 am

Booking Date:

07-10-2019 – 11:27 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

ORNELAS, ROBERTO

Booking #:

422296

Booking Date:

07-10-2019 – 11:02 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

DIAZ, DANIEL

Booking #:

422295

Booking Date:

07-10-2019 – 8:02 pm

Charges:

48010014 *MTR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION CAUSING DEATH

No Bond

MCMULLAN, LYNDAN

Booking #:

422294

Booking Date:

07-10-2019 – 6:40 pm

Charges:

62050066 GOB* ILLEGAL DUMPING >5LBS < 500 LBS

No Bond

HERNANDEZ, MARCOS

Booking #:

422293

Booking Date:

07-10-2019 – 4:57 pm

Charges:

24110003 COMM*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

No Bond

CASTILLO, BRITNEY

Booking #:

422292

Booking Date:

07-10-2019 – 4:01 pm

Charges:

50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

MISC COMM X 4

No Bond

GARCIA, FIDENCIO

Booking #:

422291

Booking Date:

07-10-2019 – 2:34 pm

Charges:

11990002 COMM*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

No Bond

RAMIREZ, ERIC

Booking #:

422290

Booking Date:

07-10-2019 – 2:20 pm

Charges:

35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

WOOD, RIVER

Booking #:

422288

Booking Date:

07-10-2019 – 12:44 pm

Charges:

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

No Bond

RIVERA, ANGIE

Booking #:

422287

Booking Date:

07-10-2019 – 12:40 pm

Charges:

13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

No Bond

BENAVIDES, ERIC

Booking #:

422286

Release Date:

07-10-2019 – 5:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-10-2019 – 11:33 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

OKELLEY, CASH

Booking #:

422285

Release Date:

07-10-2019 – 12:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-10-2019 – 11:07 am

Charges:

38990026 GJI*VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO

No Bond

TILLOTSON, DAVEY

Booking #:

422284

Booking Date:

07-10-2019 – 10:56 am

Charges:

35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

35990133 VOP*POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

$4000.00

VASQUEZ, GABRIEL

Booking #:

422283

Release Date:

07-10-2019 – 4:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-10-2019 – 10:53 am

Charges:

13990031 COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

TREJO, JIMMY

Booking #:

422282

Booking Date:

07-10-2019 – 10:03 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

FALCON, LOUIS

Booking #:

422281

Booking Date:

07-10-2019 – 9:48 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

BRYANT, RUSTY

Booking #:

422280

Booking Date:

07-10-2019 – 9:18 am

Charges:

12990002 AGG ROBBERY

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

$500.00

QUIROGA, FRANCISCO

Booking #:

422279

Booking Date:

07-10-2019 – 8:55 am

Charges:

54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA

No Bond

