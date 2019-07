7/10/19 Jail Log

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 4

Public Intoxication: 2

Driving While License Invalid: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 6

Evading Arrest Detention w/Veh or Watercraft: 1

Camping on Public Property: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Theft: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Assault Family/Household Member w/Prev Conviction: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

HERNANDEZ, RENE

Booking #:

422277

Booking Date:

07-10-2019 – 4:33 am

Charges:

35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 ALCOHOL-DUI

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1146.00

DELGADO, GABRIELLA

Booking #:

422276

Booking Date:

07-10-2019 – 4:17 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT

Booking #:

422275

Booking Date:

07-10-2019 – 3:30 am

Charges:

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE

54999999 SUNSCREEN NOT APPROVED BY DPS-SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE

MISC FTA X 1

MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR X 3

$4488.00

MOTA, FELIX

Booking #:

422274

Booking Date:

07-10-2019 – 3:23 am

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

BENAVIDES, ERIC

Booking #:

422273

Release Date:

07-10-2019 – 5:13 am

Booking Date:

07-10-2019 – 3:15 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

BROKOFSKY, JOSHUA

Booking #:

422272

Booking Date:

07-10-2019 – 1:42 am

Charges:

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$890.00

MARTINEZ, ERIC

Booking #:

422271

Booking Date:

07-10-2019 – 1:09 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$1500.00

GOFORTH, DAMON

Booking #:

422270

Booking Date:

07-09-2019 – 11:44 pm

Charges:

73999999 CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY

$342.00

KILCREASE, ERIN

Booking #:

422268

Booking Date:

07-09-2019 – 10:38 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

PITCOX, RACHAEL

Booking #:

422267

Booking Date:

07-09-2019 – 9:53 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

SCOTT, FELECIA

Booking #:

422266

Release Date:

07-09-2019 – 10:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-09-2019 – 8:19 pm

Charges:

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

$500.00

NORIEGA, JOE

Booking #:

422265

Release Date:

07-09-2019 – 9:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-09-2019 – 7:25 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

NORRED, JEFFREY

Booking #:

422264

Booking Date:

07-09-2019 – 6:47 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

REYES, JONATHAN

Booking #:

422263

Booking Date:

07-09-2019 – 6:34 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

VEGA, ALEXANDER

Booking #:

422262

Release Date:

07-09-2019 – 10:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-09-2019 – 5:28 pm

Charges:

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

FARLEY, LEON

Booking #:

422261

Booking Date:

07-09-2019 – 5:05 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VOLATION

No Bond

ROSEMANN, RUSSELL

Booking #:

422260

Booking Date:

07-09-2019 – 4:52 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$1000.00

SANDOVAL, PAIGE

Booking #:

422259

Release Date:

07-09-2019 – 7:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-09-2019 – 4:25 pm

Charges:

23990196 *J/N* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

No Bond

RUIZ, MACARIO

Booking #:

422258

Booking Date:

07-09-2019 – 3:42 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

ROBERTS, MOSES

Booking #:

422257

Booking Date:

07-09-2019 – 3:23 pm

Charges:

13150005 *COMM*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

VILLAFRANCO, RODNEY

Booking #:

422256

Release Date:

07-09-2019 – 7:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-09-2019 – 2:58 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

SAMANIEGO, RAUL

Booking #:

422255

Booking Date:

07-09-2019 – 2:40 pm

Charges:

54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

No Bond

ADNEY, DAKOTA

Booking #:

422254

Release Date:

07-09-2019 – 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-09-2019 – 2:38 pm

Charges:

35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

HERNANDEZ, JESSE

Booking #:

422253

Booking Date:

07-09-2019 – 1:48 pm

Charges:

29990044 *MTR* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K

No Bond

POUNDS, ADAM

Booking #:

422252

Release Date:

07-09-2019 – 7:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-09-2019 – 1:42 pm

Charges:

13990075 *MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

COLLINS, QUINTON

Booking #:

422251

Release Date:

07-10-2019 – 2:28 am

Booking Date:

07-09-2019 – 11:54 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

MISC FTA

$482.00

AVANT, DEVIN

Booking #:

422250

Booking Date:

07-09-2019 – 11:16 am

Charges:

25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

48010020 *COMM* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

No Bond

