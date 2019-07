7/1/19 Jail Log

Monday, July 1, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 72 hours, 46 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.



Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Unauthorized Distribution of Temporary Tags: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 2

Possession: 8

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3

Driving w/License Invalid: 3

Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Int Bodily Injury: 1

Public Intoxication: 5

Fleeing Police Officer: 1

Assault: 1

Interference w/Public Duties: 1

No Driver’s License: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Minor in Consumption: 1

Misc 48 Hour Hold: 1

Failure to Appear: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Online Solicit Minor Sex Conduct: 1

Failure to Control Speed: 1

Theft: 1

Illegal Dumping – 1000lbs or More: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597



SANCHEZ, JANDIE

Booking #:

422089

Release Date:

06-30-2019 – 11:28 pm

Booking Date:

06-30-2019 – 10:39 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

MARTINEZ, ROBERTO

Booking #:

422088

Booking Date:

06-30-2019 – 9:42 pm

Charges:

16020013 UNAUTHORIZED DISTRIBUTION OF TEMPORARY TAGS

No Bond

REYES, WANDA

Booking #:

422087

Booking Date:

06-30-2019 – 9:01 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

ROBESON, SONNY

Booking #:

422086

Booking Date:

06-30-2019 – 8:53 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 3

No Bond

BREWER, BO

Booking #:

422085

Release Date:

06-30-2019 – 11:13 pm

Booking Date:

06-30-2019 – 8:49 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X 3

$2699.80

URIEGAS, KAYLA

Booking #:

422084

Release Date:

06-30-2019 – 11:28 pm

Booking Date:

06-30-2019 – 6:53 pm

Charges:

35990003 *MTR* – MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

GARCIA, SERGIO

Booking #:

422083

Booking Date:

06-30-2019 – 5:33 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 *RPR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1642.00

ELIZONDO, CRYSTAL

Booking #:

422082

Booking Date:

06-30-2019 – 3:16 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

$1000.00

HERNANDEZ, ERIC

Booking #:

422081

Booking Date:

06-30-2019 – 10:37 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

WORD, JENNIFER

Booking #:

422080

Booking Date:

06-30-2019 – 10:20 am

Charges:

35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

48990009 *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

54999999 ATV ON ROAD WAY

MISC CPFX3

$1458.00

WALTER, SKYLER

Booking #:

422079

Release Date:

06-30-2019 – 11:58 am

Booking Date:

06-30-2019 – 8:42 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

VALDEZ, RHEA

Booking #:

422078

Booking Date:

06-30-2019 – 4:37 am

Charges:

13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

KOONTZ, DANIEL

Booking #:

422077

Booking Date:

06-30-2019 – 2:40 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$942.00

WOODMAN, KYLE

Booking #:

422076

Booking Date:

06-30-2019 – 1:48 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

ARMSTRONG, CODY

Booking #:

422075

Release Date:

06-30-2019 – 3:58 am

Booking Date:

06-30-2019 – 1:40 am

Charges:

48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION

54999999 NO MOTORCYCLE ENDORSEMENT

$1028.00

MOORE, KRISTEN

Booking #:

422074

Booking Date:

06-30-2019 – 1:25 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

CULVER, HARVEY

Booking #:

422073

Booking Date:

06-30-2019 – 12:51 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

CRIBB, MELVIN

Booking #:

422072

Booking Date:

06-30-2019 – 12:06 am

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE

$492.00

TORRES, THOMAS

Booking #:

422071

Release Date:

06-30-2019 – 4:13 am

Booking Date:

06-29-2019 – 11:21 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

BATTLES, CHRISTINA

Booking #:

422070

Booking Date:

06-29-2019 – 9:44 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C

$492.00

SANCHEZ, JANDIE

Booking #:

422069

Release Date:

06-29-2019 – 11:13 pm

Booking Date:

06-29-2019 – 9:40 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

WILLIAMS, MARY

Booking #:

422068

Release Date:

06-29-2019 – 10:28 pm

Booking Date:

06-29-2019 – 9:09 pm

Charges:

P65 INTERFERENCE WITH PUBLIC DUTIES

$500.00

CHAPMAN, ROWDY

Booking #:

422067

Release Date:

06-29-2019 – 10:13 pm

Booking Date:

06-29-2019 – 8:41 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1642.00

MORENO CORONADO, JOSE

Booking #:

422066

Release Date:

06-29-2019 – 7:58 pm

Booking Date:

06-29-2019 – 5:43 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

THOMPSON, KEVIN

Booking #:

422065

Release Date:

06-29-2019 – 6:58 pm

Booking Date:

06-29-2019 – 3:48 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO DL

54999999 NO INSURANCE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC FTA

$2892.00

RODRIGUEZ, ALICE

Booking #:

422064

Booking Date:

06-29-2019 – 3:38 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

52030026 PROH WEAPON KNUCKLES

$1500.00

HOLLAND, HERBERT

Booking #:

422063

Booking Date:

06-29-2019 – 1:18 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

MARTINEZ, ISAIAH

Booking #:

422062

Booking Date:

06-29-2019 – 1:16 am

Charges:

41999999 MINOR IN CONSUMPTION

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

$1026.00

YURATOVAC, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

422061

Booking Date:

06-29-2019 – 12:13 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$642.00

GAMEZ, EDWARD

Booking #:

422060

Release Date:

06-29-2019 – 12:43 am

Booking Date:

06-28-2019 – 10:35 pm

Charges:

DL1 *CPF* – NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)

No Bond

SADLER, MICHAEL

Booking #:

422059

Booking Date:

06-28-2019 – 9:10 pm

Charges:

MISC 48 HOUR HOLD

No Bond

ENNIS, HAILEY

Booking #:

422058

Release Date:

06-28-2019 – 11:28 pm

Booking Date:

06-28-2019 – 7:52 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1420.00

LOPEZ, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

422057

Release Date:

06-28-2019 – 11:28 pm

Booking Date:

06-28-2019 – 5:49 pm

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

PW46.001 NO FISHING LICENSE (WHEN REQUIRED)

$978.00

CORDERO, BENITO

Booking #:

422056

Booking Date:

06-28-2019 – 5:18 pm

Charges:

35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030026 *GOB* PROH WEAPON KNUCKLES

54990067 *GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

P30 *GOB* TERRORISTIC THREAT

No Bond

JONES, PATRICIA

Booking #:

422055

Booking Date:

06-28-2019 – 5:03 pm

Charges:

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

No Bond

FINCH, MARCUS

Booking #:

422054

Booking Date:

06-28-2019 – 4:59 pm

Charges:

25890001 *MTR* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

No Bond

HUDSPETH, CHANCE

Booking #:

422053

Booking Date:

06-28-2019 – 4:15 pm

Charges:

35990004 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=200G <400G

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

MEEK, KEITH

Booking #:

422052

Booking Date:

06-28-2019 – 4:08 pm

Charges:

36990024 ONLINE SOLICIT MINOR SEX CONDUCT

$50000.00

COATES, EDGAR

Booking #:

422051

Booking Date:

06-28-2019 – 2:43 pm

Charges:

54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED

54999999 FAIL TO STOP/LEAVE INFORMATION

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

MISC VPTAX2

$4060.20

FRAZIER, BRIAN

Booking #:

422050

Booking Date:

06-28-2019 – 1:53 pm

Charges:

23990191 *VOP* – THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

37990002 *GOB* – OBSCENE PROMOTE/PRODUCE/DIRECT

37990004 *FTA* – SALE/DISTR/DISPLAY HARMFUL MATERIAL TO MINOR

54999999 DWLI

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD

$29494.00

MEZA, DAMIAN

Booking #:

422049

Booking Date:

06-28-2019 – 1:47 pm

Charges:

54999999 DWLI

54999999 SPEEDING

MISC CPF X 2

MISC VPTA X 2

$2730.20

PEREZ, CELESTINO

Booking #:

422048

Release Date:

06-28-2019 – 3:58 pm

Booking Date:

06-28-2019 – 1:25 pm

Charges:

62050068 *J/N* ILLEGAL DUMPING 1000 LBS OR MORE

No Bond

SUSTAITA, JOSE

Booking #:

422047

Release Date:

06-28-2019 – 12:58 pm

Booking Date:

06-28-2019 – 11:38 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$1000.00

BRADLEY, JAMES

Booking #:

422046

Booking Date:

06-28-2019 – 11:31 am

Charges:

24110003 *MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 SPEEDING

MISC CPF X 6

MISC VPTA X 2

$2006.20

FAIRCHILD, ROBERT

Booking #:

422045

Release Date:

06-28-2019 – 1:43 pm

Booking Date:

06-28-2019 – 11:02 am

Charges:

54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

ADERE, MARWAN

Booking #:

422044

Booking Date:

06-28-2019 – 10:54 am

Charges:

54040009 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

