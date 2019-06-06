6/5/19 Jail Log

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

False Alarm or Report: 1

Assault Family Violence: 1

Possession: 3

Burglary of Building: 1

Theft: 1

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Theft of Firearm: 1

Misc ICE Hold: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Assault Causing Bodily Injury: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597