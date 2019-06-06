Jail Logs

6/5/19 Jail Log

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 09:23 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 09:18 AM CDT

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Wednesday, June 5, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • False Alarm or Report: 1
  • Assault Family Violence: 1
  • Possession: 3
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
  • Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Theft of Firearm: 1
  • Misc ICE Hold: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Assault Causing Bodily Injury: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

 

PRUITT, DAVID

Booking #:

421564

Booking Date:

06-05-2019 - 1:37 am

Charges:

26990178 RPR* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54990067 RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MCCRAW, SANDY

Booking #:

421563

Booking Date:

06-05-2019 - 12:19 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

VARGAS, RUDY

Booking #:

421562

Booking Date:

06-05-2019 - 12:10 am

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

No Bond

View Profile >>>

BELMAN, MIKE

Booking #:

421561

Booking Date:

06-04-2019 - 11:35 pm

Charges:

53990020 FALSE ALARM OR REPORT

$500.00

View Profile >>>

FITCHETT, CIRILDO

Booking #:

421560

Release Date:

06-05-2019 - 5:13 am

Booking Date:

06-04-2019 - 9:56 pm

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE - CLASS C

$492.00

View Profile >>>

WALLACE, WILLIAM

Booking #:

421559

Release Date:

06-04-2019 - 10:28 pm

Booking Date:

06-04-2019 - 9:12 pm

Charges:

35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

POSEY, SHERRY

Booking #:

421558

Booking Date:

06-04-2019 - 8:55 pm

Charges:

22990001 MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
54990067 RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

No Bond

View Profile >>>

QUINTANA, JUAN

Booking #:

421557

Booking Date:

06-04-2019 - 7:11 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

View Profile >>>

ARHELGER, TANISHA

Booking #:

421556

Booking Date:

06-04-2019 - 7:06 pm

Charges:

25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

ROSS, REGGIE

Booking #:

421555

Booking Date:

06-04-2019 - 6:44 pm

Charges:

36010005 INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

AVILA, RODOLFO

Booking #:

421554

Booking Date:

06-04-2019 - 6:27 pm

Charges:

54040010 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

No Bond

View Profile >>>

LOPEZ, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

421553

Booking Date:

06-04-2019 - 6:09 pm

Charges:

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

REEL, GABRIEL

Booking #:

421552

Booking Date:

06-04-2019 - 5:07 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

View Profile >>>

VIDAURRI, JOSHUA

Booking #:

421551

Booking Date:

06-04-2019 - 4:12 pm

Charges:

13150005 GOB*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
50150004 GOB*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

No Bond

View Profile >>>

BELMAN, MIKE

Booking #:

421550

Release Date:

06-04-2019 - 8:28 pm

Booking Date:

06-04-2019 - 3:57 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

View Profile >>>

CLARK, JAMES

Booking #:

421549

Booking Date:

06-04-2019 - 3:54 pm

Charges:

23990008 MTR*THEFT OF FIREARM
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

GARCIA, ASHLEY

Booking #:

421548

Booking Date:

06-04-2019 - 3:49 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$2000.00

View Profile >>>

AYALA-GARCIA, JESUS

Booking #:

421547

Booking Date:

06-04-2019 - 3:35 pm

Charges:

MISC ICE HOLD

No Bond

View Profile >>>

SOUTH, MATTHEW

Booking #:

421546

Booking Date:

06-04-2019 - 3:16 pm

Charges:

13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

$75000.00

View Profile >>>

TALTON, ANTOINETTE

Booking #:

421545

Release Date:

06-04-2019 - 4:58 pm

Booking Date:

06-04-2019 - 2:50 pm

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

$500.00

View Profile >>>

 

CHAPPA, ANTHONY

Booking #:

421544

Release Date:

06-04-2019 - 12:28 pm

Booking Date:

06-04-2019 - 10:37 am

Charges:

521457 CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
SB CPF*NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT - DRIVER

No Bond

View Profile >>>

RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT

Booking #:

421543

Booking Date:

06-04-2019 - 10:09 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

View Profile >>>

More Stories for you

• 6/4/19 Jail Log
Thursday, June 4, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom...

• 6/3/19 Jail Log
Monday, June 3, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 72 hours, 47 people were booked into the Tom...

• Remains found in garbage bag in search area for Maleah Davis; foul odor coming from inside
UPDATE: #1 (3:55 P.M.)Remains were found in a bag Friday near the search scene for Maleah Davis in Hope, Arkansas,...

• Remains found in southwest Arkansas in search for missing Houston girl
HOUSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)  – Police in Houston have confirmed remains found in southwest Arkansas in the search for a ...

• 'The most devastating day': 12 killed, several injured in Virginia Beach shooting
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC/WAVY/AP) -- Virginia Beach Police said a longtime city worker killed a dozen people and...

• 5/31/19 Jail Log
Friday, May 31, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom...

• Cookie 'held hostage': Caller demands cash for dog
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A lost dog in Grand Rapids is being held for ransom, her owners say after getting an a...

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • 6/7/19 Jail Log

    Over the last 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green…

  • 6/6/19 Jail Log

    Over the last 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green…

  • 6/4/19 Jail Log

    Over the last 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green…

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News