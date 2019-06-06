6/5/19 Jail Log
SAN ANGELO, Texas - Wednesday, June 5, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the last 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- False Alarm or Report: 1
- Assault Family Violence: 1
- Possession: 3
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Theft: 1
- Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
- Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
- Theft of Firearm: 1
- Misc ICE Hold: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Assault Causing Bodily Injury: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
PRUITT, DAVID
Booking #:
421564
Booking Date:
06-05-2019 - 1:37 am
Charges:
26990178 RPR* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54990067 RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
MCCRAW, SANDY
Booking #:
421563
Booking Date:
06-05-2019 - 12:19 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
VARGAS, RUDY
Booking #:
421562
Booking Date:
06-05-2019 - 12:10 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
No Bond
BELMAN, MIKE
Booking #:
421561
Booking Date:
06-04-2019 - 11:35 pm
Charges:
53990020 FALSE ALARM OR REPORT
$500.00
FITCHETT, CIRILDO
Booking #:
421560
Release Date:
06-05-2019 - 5:13 am
Booking Date:
06-04-2019 - 9:56 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE - CLASS C
$492.00
WALLACE, WILLIAM
Booking #:
421559
Release Date:
06-04-2019 - 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-04-2019 - 9:12 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
POSEY, SHERRY
Booking #:
421558
Booking Date:
06-04-2019 - 8:55 pm
Charges:
22990001 MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
54990067 RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
QUINTANA, JUAN
Booking #:
421557
Booking Date:
06-04-2019 - 7:11 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
ARHELGER, TANISHA
Booking #:
421556
Booking Date:
06-04-2019 - 7:06 pm
Charges:
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
No Bond
ROSS, REGGIE
Booking #:
421555
Booking Date:
06-04-2019 - 6:44 pm
Charges:
36010005 INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
AVILA, RODOLFO
Booking #:
421554
Booking Date:
06-04-2019 - 6:27 pm
Charges:
54040010 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
LOPEZ, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
421553
Booking Date:
06-04-2019 - 6:09 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
REEL, GABRIEL
Booking #:
421552
Booking Date:
06-04-2019 - 5:07 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
VIDAURRI, JOSHUA
Booking #:
421551
Booking Date:
06-04-2019 - 4:12 pm
Charges:
13150005 GOB*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
50150004 GOB*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
No Bond
BELMAN, MIKE
Booking #:
421550
Release Date:
06-04-2019 - 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-04-2019 - 3:57 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
CLARK, JAMES
Booking #:
421549
Booking Date:
06-04-2019 - 3:54 pm
Charges:
23990008 MTR*THEFT OF FIREARM
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
GARCIA, ASHLEY
Booking #:
421548
Booking Date:
06-04-2019 - 3:49 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$2000.00
AYALA-GARCIA, JESUS
Booking #:
421547
Booking Date:
06-04-2019 - 3:35 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
SOUTH, MATTHEW
Booking #:
421546
Booking Date:
06-04-2019 - 3:16 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
$75000.00
TALTON, ANTOINETTE
Booking #:
421545
Release Date:
06-04-2019 - 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-04-2019 - 2:50 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
$500.00
CHAPPA, ANTHONY
Booking #:
421544
Release Date:
06-04-2019 - 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-04-2019 - 10:37 am
Charges:
521457 CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
SB CPF*NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT - DRIVER
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
421543
Booking Date:
06-04-2019 - 10:09 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
