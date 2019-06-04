6/4/19 Jail Log
SAN ANGELO, Texas - Thursday, June 4, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the last 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault Causing Bodily Injury - Family Violence: 2
- Driving w/License Invalid: 3
- Driving While Intoxicated: 3
- Possession: 6
- Misc CPF: 4
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Evading Arrest Det w/ Prev Conviction: 1
- Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
- Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
RAMIREZ, FELISA
Booking #:
421542
Booking Date:
06-04-2019 - 5:27 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GONZALES, ERNEST
Booking #:
421541
Release Date:
06-04-2019 - 4:28 am
Booking Date:
06-04-2019 - 3:21 am
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
$734.00
VILLEGAS, SANTIAGO
Booking #:
421540
Booking Date:
06-04-2019 - 3:04 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
SANCHEZ, VICTOR
Booking #:
421539
Booking Date:
06-03-2019 - 11:10 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010017 RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48990009 RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
No Bond
BELL, CHARLES
Booking #:
421538
Booking Date:
06-03-2019 - 7:13 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010020 RPR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
$1000.00
RODRIQUEZ, BRAULIO
Booking #:
421537
Booking Date:
06-03-2019 - 5:44 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
ACEVEDO, CHRISTAL
Booking #:
421536
Booking Date:
06-03-2019 - 5:28 pm
Charges:
35990003 COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
COURTNEY, PHILLIP
Booking #:
421535
Booking Date:
06-03-2019 - 5:27 pm
Charges:
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
MITCHAM, WESLEY
Booking #:
421534
Release Date:
06-03-2019 - 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-03-2019 - 5:20 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 2
$2828.00
PONCE, LIVORIO
Booking #:
421533
Booking Date:
06-03-2019 - 4:30 pm
Charges:
54040011 MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
Turner, Marcus
Booking #:
421532
Booking Date:
06-03-2019 - 4:28 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990072 FALSE DRUG TEST MAN/DEL SUBST/DEVICE
$3500.00
SAMARIPA, TOMMY
Booking #:
421531
Booking Date:
06-03-2019 - 3:29 pm
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
No Bond
Bryant, Marcus
Booking #:
421530
Booking Date:
06-03-2019 - 3:11 pm
Charges:
13990075 GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
KING, LIONEL
Booking #:
421529
Booking Date:
06-03-2019 - 2:37 pm
Charges:
48010019 COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
No Bond
JACKSON, JAMES
Booking #:
421528
Booking Date:
06-03-2019 - 2:24 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GALVAN, PEDRO
Booking #:
421527
Booking Date:
06-03-2019 - 1:30 pm
Charges:
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
RIGHTSELL, GARY
Booking #:
421526
Booking Date:
06-03-2019 - 1:17 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
HARRIS, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
421525
Booking Date:
06-03-2019 - 1:15 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
PAIZ, LETICIA
Booking #:
421524
Booking Date:
06-03-2019 - 11:12 am
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
73990643 CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV
MISC CPF X 2
MISC VPTA X 1
$962.00
Helmers, Cody
Booking #:
421523
Booking Date:
06-03-2019 - 10:32 am
Charges:
54040011 MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
JOHNSON, CLYDE
Booking #:
421522
Booking Date:
06-03-2019 - 10:28 am
Charges:
35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
CANAVA, ARTHUR
Booking #:
421521
Booking Date:
06-03-2019 - 10:20 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
MISC FTA X 1
$482.00
Souder, Nina
Booking #:
421520
Booking Date:
06-03-2019 - 10:04 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 5
MISC FTA X 1
$182.00
TAPIA, LAURA
Booking #:
421519
Booking Date:
06-03-2019 - 10:01 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
POND, JESSICA
Booking #:
421518
Release Date:
06-03-2019 - 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-03-2019 - 9:26 am
Charges:
35620010 MTR*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
No Bond
