6/4/19 Jail Log

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Thursday, June 4, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Causing Bodily Injury - Family Violence: 2

Family Violence: 2 Driving w/License Invalid: 3

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Possession: 6

Misc CPF: 4

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Evading Arrest Det w/ Prev Conviction: 1

w/ Conviction: 1 Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1

Expired Vehicle Registration: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597