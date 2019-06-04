Jail Logs

6/4/19 Jail Log

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 09:18 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 09:19 AM CDT

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Thursday, June 4, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Causing Bodily Injury - Family Violence: 2
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 3
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 3
  • Possession: 6
  • Misc CPF: 4
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Evading Arrest Det w/ Prev Conviction: 1
  • Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
  • Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

 

 

RAMIREZ, FELISA

Booking #:

421542

Booking Date:

06-04-2019 - 5:27 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

GONZALES, ERNEST

Booking #:

421541

Release Date:

06-04-2019 - 4:28 am

Booking Date:

06-04-2019 - 3:21 am

Charges:

54999999 DWLI

$734.00

VILLEGAS, SANTIAGO

Booking #:

421540

Booking Date:

06-04-2019 - 3:04 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

SANCHEZ, VICTOR

Booking #:

421539

Booking Date:

06-03-2019 - 11:10 pm

Charges:

35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010017 RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48990009 RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

No Bond

BELL, CHARLES

Booking #:

421538

Booking Date:

06-03-2019 - 7:13 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010020 RPR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

$1000.00

RODRIQUEZ, BRAULIO

Booking #:

421537

Booking Date:

06-03-2019 - 5:44 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 2

No Bond

ACEVEDO, CHRISTAL

Booking #:

421536

Booking Date:

06-03-2019 - 5:28 pm

Charges:

35990003 COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

COURTNEY, PHILLIP

Booking #:

421535

Booking Date:

06-03-2019 - 5:27 pm

Charges:

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC CPF X 2

No Bond

MITCHAM, WESLEY

Booking #:

421534

Release Date:

06-03-2019 - 6:13 pm

Booking Date:

06-03-2019 - 5:20 pm

Charges:

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 2

$2828.00

PONCE, LIVORIO

Booking #:

421533

Booking Date:

06-03-2019 - 4:30 pm

Charges:

54040011 MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

Turner, Marcus

Booking #:

421532

Booking Date:

06-03-2019 - 4:28 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990072 FALSE DRUG TEST MAN/DEL SUBST/DEVICE

$3500.00

SAMARIPA, TOMMY

Booking #:

421531

Booking Date:

06-03-2019 - 3:29 pm

Charges:

22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

No Bond

Bryant, Marcus

Booking #:

421530

Booking Date:

06-03-2019 - 3:11 pm

Charges:

13990075 GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

KING, LIONEL

Booking #:

421529

Booking Date:

06-03-2019 - 2:37 pm

Charges:

48010019 COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

No Bond

JACKSON, JAMES

Booking #:

421528

Booking Date:

06-03-2019 - 2:24 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

GALVAN, PEDRO

Booking #:

421527

Booking Date:

06-03-2019 - 1:30 pm

Charges:

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

RIGHTSELL, GARY

Booking #:

421526

Booking Date:

06-03-2019 - 1:17 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 2

No Bond

HARRIS, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

421525

Booking Date:

06-03-2019 - 1:15 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

PAIZ, LETICIA

Booking #:

421524

Booking Date:

06-03-2019 - 11:12 am

Charges:

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
73990643 CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV
MISC CPF X 2
MISC VPTA X 1

$962.00

Helmers, Cody

Booking #:

421523

Booking Date:

06-03-2019 - 10:32 am

Charges:

54040011 MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

JOHNSON, CLYDE

Booking #:

421522

Booking Date:

06-03-2019 - 10:28 am

Charges:

35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

CANAVA, ARTHUR

Booking #:

421521

Booking Date:

06-03-2019 - 10:20 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 4
MISC FTA X 1

$482.00

Souder, Nina

Booking #:

421520

Booking Date:

06-03-2019 - 10:04 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 5
MISC FTA X 1

$182.00

TAPIA, LAURA

Booking #:

421519

Booking Date:

06-03-2019 - 10:01 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

POND, JESSICA

Booking #:

421518

Release Date:

06-03-2019 - 12:13 pm

Booking Date:

06-03-2019 - 9:26 am

Charges:

35620010 MTR*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

No Bond

