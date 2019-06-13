Jail Logs

6/13/19 Jail Log

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 09:05 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 09:05 AM CDT

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Thursday, June 13, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Theft: 3
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury - Family Violence: 1
  • Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
  • Assault Family Violence: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 3
  • DC - Abusive Language: 1
  • Possession: 4
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Bail Jumping & Failure to Appear: 1
  • Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Speeding: 1
  • Indecency w/Child - Sexual Contact: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

 

HOGEDA, ANGELA

Booking #:

421724

Booking Date:

06-13-2019 - 1:55 am

Charges:

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

No Bond

View Profile >>>

RODRIGUEZ, ROGER

Booking #:

421723

Booking Date:

06-13-2019 - 1:54 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 2

No Bond

View Profile >>>

WROBLEWSKI, JASON

Booking #:

421722

Booking Date:

06-13-2019 - 1:44 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

COBBS-PRESSWOOD, JAIR

Booking #:

421721

Booking Date:

06-13-2019 - 1:21 am

Charges:

13990076 *MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

$444.00

View Profile >>>

RIVERA, ANGIE

Booking #:

421720

Booking Date:

06-12-2019 - 11:18 pm

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE - CLASS C
MISC FTA

$974.00

View Profile >>>

 

ALLEN, TALINA

Booking #:

421719

Release Date:

06-13-2019 - 1:13 am

Booking Date:

06-12-2019 - 10:40 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1142.00

View Profile >>>

 

Doty, Micaela

Booking #:

421718

Release Date:

06-13-2019 - 12:43 am

Booking Date:

06-12-2019 - 10:25 pm

Charges:

72999999 DC - ABUSIVE LANGUAGE

$392.00

View Profile >>>

HERNANDEZ, CHRISTINA

Booking #:

421717

Booking Date:

06-12-2019 - 10:24 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

FERNANDEZ, BRANDON

Booking #:

421716

Booking Date:

06-12-2019 - 10:11 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

BONNER, ROBERT

Booking #:

421715

Release Date:

06-12-2019 - 9:28 pm

Booking Date:

06-12-2019 - 7:55 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

View Profile >>>

VASQUEZ, JONATHON

Booking #:

421714

Booking Date:

06-12-2019 - 7:01 pm

Charges:

50150004 *MTR*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

No Bond

View Profile >>>

JOHNSON, SHELDON

Booking #:

421713

Booking Date:

06-12-2019 - 6:53 pm

Charges:

23990191 *J/N*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

$3000.00

View Profile >>>

WILSON, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

421712

Booking Date:

06-12-2019 - 6:35 pm

Charges:

MISC MTR*ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

No Bond

View Profile >>>

NAVARRETTE, ERNEST

Booking #:

421711

Booking Date:

06-12-2019 - 11:23 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

JOHNSON, JACQUE

Booking #:

421710

Booking Date:

06-12-2019 - 11:02 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$500.00

View Profile >>>

MASCORRO, SONIA

Booking #:

421709

Release Date:

06-12-2019 - 1:13 pm

Booking Date:

06-12-2019 - 10:31 am

Charges:

54040011 GJI*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

HERNANDEZ, ARISDEL

Booking #:

421708

Release Date:

06-12-2019 - 12:43 pm

Booking Date:

06-12-2019 - 10:27 am

Charges:

MISC FTA*SPEEDING

$600.00

View Profile >>>

LARA, ERON

Booking #:

421707

Release Date:

06-12-2019 - 12:13 pm

Booking Date:

06-12-2019 - 10:05 am

Charges:

35620008 VOP* MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

View Profile >>>

GUERRERO-TELLEZ, FRANCISCO

Booking #:

421706

Release Date:

06-12-2019 - 1:13 pm

Booking Date:

06-12-2019 - 10:01 am

Charges:

23990194 GJI*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

No Bond

View Profile >>>

ROE, BANNON

Booking #:

421705

Booking Date:

06-12-2019 - 9:45 am

Charges:

35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

SAN AUGUSTIN, ROLANDO

Booking #:

421704

Release Date:

06-12-2019 - 12:13 pm

Booking Date:

06-12-2019 - 8:59 am

Charges:

36010001 GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

TAYLOR, RAYMOND

Booking #:

421703

Release Date:

06-12-2019 - 12:43 pm

Booking Date:

06-12-2019 - 7:33 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

View Profile >>> size=2 width="100%" align=center> size=2 width="100%" align=center>

More Stories for you

• 6/12/19 Jail Log
Wednesday, June 12, 2019 Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records Over the last 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the...

• Police: Woman in Nashville for bachelorette party 'went psycho,' destroyed Airbnb
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman visiting Nashville from New Jersey told officers she destroyed an Airbnb in B...

• 6/11/19 Jail Log
Tuesday, June 11, 2019 Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records Over the last 24 hours, 28 people were booked into the Tom...

• 6/10/19 Jail Log
Monday, June 10, 2019 Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records Over the last 72 hours, 46 people were booked into the Tom...

• More than 60 deaths now linked to serial killer
DALLAS (AP) — California inmate Samuel Little, 79, has been linked to more than 60 killings in at least 14 states. He m...

• 6/7/19 Jail Log
Friday, June 7, 2019 Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records Over the last 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom...

• 6/6/19 Jail Log
Thursday, June 6, 2019 Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records Over the last 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom...

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • 6/14/19 Jail Log

    Over the last 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green…

  • 6/12/19 Jail Log

    Over the last 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green…

  • 6/11/19 Jail Log

    Over the last 24 hours, 28 people were booked into the Tom Green…

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News