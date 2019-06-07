6/7/19 Jail Log

CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Friday, June 7, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Speeding: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 2
  • At Lake After 10:30: 1
  • Misc ISF Holdover: 1
  • Possession: 3
  • Misc Parole Violation: 3
  • Misc TDCJ Holdover: 2
  • Theft: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Abandon Endanger Child Criminal Negligence: 1
  • Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
  • Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1
  • Failure to Appear: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

 

RODRIGUEZ, ANDREW

Booking #:

421600

Booking Date:

06-07-2019 1:02 am

Charges:

SP *CPF* SPEEDING

No Bond

View Profile >>>

FALKNER, JONATHAN

Booking #:

421599

Release Date:

06-07-2019 3:28 am

Booking Date:

06-07-2019 12:17 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 OPERATE VEHICLE WITH CHILD IN OPEN BED

$800.00

View Profile >>>

ZUBIATE, MICHAEL

Booking #:

421598

Release Date:

06-07-2019 3:43 am

Booking Date:

06-06-2019 11:33 pm

Charges:

53999999 AT LAKE AFTER 1030
53999999 UNCLEAN CAMPSITE

$784.00

View Profile >>>

MORALES, JOSUE

Booking #:

421597

Booking Date:

06-06-2019 8:07 pm

Charges:

MISC ISF HOLDOVER

No Bond

View Profile >>>

GARCIA, ALBERT

Booking #:

421596

Release Date:

06-07-2019 1:28 am

Booking Date:

06-06-2019 7:46 pm

Charges:

35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

PENA, ARTHUR

Booking #:

421595

Booking Date:

06-06-2019 7:29 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

View Profile >>>

RAMIREZ, BENITO

Booking #:

421594

Booking Date:

06-06-2019 6:57 pm

Charges:

MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER

No Bond

View Profile >>>

CARVER, WESLEY

Booking #:

421593

Release Date:

06-07-2019 2:43 am

Booking Date:

06-06-2019 6:31 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

View Profile >>>

Gonzales, Thomas

Booking #:

421592

Booking Date:

06-06-2019 6:24 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

View Profile >>>

GAVARIO, RAYMUNDO

Booking #:

421591

Booking Date:

06-06-2019 6:17 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION PARKED VEHICLE
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINACIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$3366.00

View Profile >>>

ENRIQUEZ, JOHN

Booking #:

421590

Release Date:

06-07-2019 3:13 am

Booking Date:

06-06-2019 4:43 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1344.00

View Profile >>>

CASTILLO, MATTHEW

Booking #:

421589

Booking Date:

06-06-2019 4:17 pm

Charges:

24110003 *COMM*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MAUPIN, ANNA

Booking #:

421588

Booking Date:

06-06-2019 4:16 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 6

No Bond

View Profile >>>

GUTIERREZ, ANTONIO

Booking #:

421587

Booking Date:

06-06-2019 4:14 pm

Charges:

MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER

No Bond

View Profile >>>

KELLER, RAJAH

Booking #:

421586

Booking Date:

06-06-2019 3:37 pm

Charges:

38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

CASTILLO, PAUL

Booking #:

421585

Booking Date:

06-06-2019 3:32 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MAHAN, DANIEL

Booking #:

421584

Booking Date:

06-06-2019 3:11 pm

Charges:

26050014 *GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

SPRADLEY, JANET

Booking #:

421583

Booking Date:

06-06-2019 2:59 pm

Charges:

35990014 *RPR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 DWLI

$450.00

View Profile >>>

RIVERA, YESSICA

Booking #:

421582

Booking Date:

06-06-2019 1:48 pm

Charges:

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

No Bond

View Profile >>>

ALEXANDER, SHALAMYAH

Booking #:

421581

Release Date:

06-06-2019 6:28 pm

Booking Date:

06-06-2019 1:06 pm

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
MIC MINOR IN CONSUMPTION

$499.00

View Profile >>>

MANITZAS, SHANE

Booking #:

421580

Booking Date:

06-06-2019 11:55 am

Charges:

54040009 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

View Profile >>>

