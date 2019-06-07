6/7/19 Jail Log

Friday, June 7, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the last 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Speeding: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 2
- At Lake After 10:30: 1
- Misc ISF Holdover: 1
- Possession: 3
- Misc Parole Violation: 3
- Misc TDCJ Holdover: 2
- Theft: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Abandon Endanger Child – Criminal Negligence: 1
- Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
- Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1
- Failure to Appear: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
RODRIGUEZ, ANDREW
Booking #:
421600
Booking Date:
06-07-2019 – 1:02 am
Charges:
SP *CPF* – SPEEDING
No Bond
FALKNER, JONATHAN
Booking #:
421599
Release Date:
06-07-2019 – 3:28 am
Booking Date:
06-07-2019 – 12:17 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 OPERATE VEHICLE WITH CHILD IN OPEN BED
$800.00
ZUBIATE, MICHAEL
Booking #:
421598
Release Date:
06-07-2019 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
06-06-2019 – 11:33 pm
Charges:
53999999 AT LAKE AFTER 1030
53999999 UNCLEAN CAMPSITE
$784.00
MORALES, JOSUE
Booking #:
421597
Booking Date:
06-06-2019 – 8:07 pm
Charges:
MISC ISF HOLDOVER
No Bond
GARCIA, ALBERT
Booking #:
421596
Release Date:
06-07-2019 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
06-06-2019 – 7:46 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GJI* – POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
PENA, ARTHUR
Booking #:
421595
Booking Date:
06-06-2019 – 7:29 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
RAMIREZ, BENITO
Booking #:
421594
Booking Date:
06-06-2019 – 6:57 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER
No Bond
CARVER, WESLEY
Booking #:
421593
Release Date:
06-07-2019 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
06-06-2019 – 6:31 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
Gonzales, Thomas
Booking #:
421592
Booking Date:
06-06-2019 – 6:24 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
GAVARIO, RAYMUNDO
Booking #:
421591
Booking Date:
06-06-2019 – 6:17 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – PARKED VEHICLE
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINACIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$3366.00
ENRIQUEZ, JOHN
Booking #:
421590
Release Date:
06-07-2019 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
06-06-2019 – 4:43 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1344.00
CASTILLO, MATTHEW
Booking #:
421589
Booking Date:
06-06-2019 – 4:17 pm
Charges:
24110003 *COMM*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
MAUPIN, ANNA
Booking #:
421588
Booking Date:
06-06-2019 – 4:16 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 6
No Bond
GUTIERREZ, ANTONIO
Booking #:
421587
Booking Date:
06-06-2019 – 4:14 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
No Bond
KELLER, RAJAH
Booking #:
421586
Booking Date:
06-06-2019 – 3:37 pm
Charges:
38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
No Bond
CASTILLO, PAUL
Booking #:
421585
Booking Date:
06-06-2019 – 3:32 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MAHAN, DANIEL
Booking #:
421584
Booking Date:
06-06-2019 – 3:11 pm
Charges:
26050014 *GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
No Bond
SPRADLEY, JANET
Booking #:
421583
Booking Date:
06-06-2019 – 2:59 pm
Charges:
35990014 *RPR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 DWLI
$450.00
RIVERA, YESSICA
Booking #:
421582
Booking Date:
06-06-2019 – 1:48 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
ALEXANDER, SHALAMYAH
Booking #:
421581
Release Date:
06-06-2019 – 6:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-06-2019 – 1:06 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
MIC MINOR IN CONSUMPTION
$499.00
MANITZAS, SHANE
Booking #:
421580
Booking Date:
06-06-2019 – 11:55 am
Charges:
54040009 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
More Stories for you
• 6/6/19 Jail Log
Thursday, June 6, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom…
• 6/5/19 Jail Log
Wednesday, June 5, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the…
• 6/4/19 Jail Log
Tuesday, June 4, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom…
• 6/3/19 Jail Log
Monday, June 3, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 72 hours, 47 people were booked into the Tom…
• Remains found in garbage bag in search area for Maleah Davis; foul odor coming from inside
UPDATE: #1 (3:55 P.M.)Remains were found in a bag Friday near the search scene for Maleah Davis in Hope, Arkansas,...
• Remains found in southwest Arkansas in search for missing Houston girl
HOUSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Houston have confirmed remains found in southwest Arkansas in the search for a …
• ‘The most devastating day’: 12 killed, several injured in Virginia Beach shooting
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC/WAVY/AP) — Virginia Beach Police said a longtime city worker killed a dozen people and…