6/7/19 Jail Log

Friday, June 7, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Speeding: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

At Lake After 10:30: 1

Misc ISF Holdover: 1

Holdover: 1 Possession: 3

Misc Parole Violation: 3

Misc TDCJ Holdover: 2

Theft: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Abandon Endanger Child – Criminal Negligence: 1

Criminal Negligence: 1 Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1

Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1

Failure to Appear: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

