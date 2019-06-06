6/6/19 Jail Log

Thursday, June 6, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1

Failure to Identify Fugitive: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Possession: 3

Theft: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Family Violence: 1 Terroristic Threat of Family/Household: 1

Driving While License Invalid: 1

Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact: 1

Littering: 1

Misc CPF: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

.image2{display: none;} @media only screen and (max-width: 500px){ .image1{display: none;} .image2{display: block;width: 100%;}}