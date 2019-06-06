6/6/19 Jail Log

Thursday, June 6, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1
  • Failure to Identify Fugitive: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 2
  • Possession: 3
  • Theft: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
  • Terroristic Threat of Family/Household: 1
  • Driving While License Invalid: 1
  • Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact: 1
  • Littering: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

 

PETERSON, MICHAEL

Booking #:

421579

Booking Date:

06-06-2019 – 4:30 am

Charges:

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

KENT, BRYAN

Booking #:

421578

Booking Date:

06-06-2019 – 1:45 am

Charges:

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC CPF X 5
MISC FTA X 1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$982.00

View Profile >>>

SUNIGA, MAGDALENO

Booking #:

421577

Booking Date:

06-05-2019 – 9:21 pm

Charges:

54990067 *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X2

No Bond

View Profile >>>

CERVANTES, GUADALUPE

Booking #:

421576

Release Date:

06-06-2019 – 1:43 am

Booking Date:

06-05-2019 – 8:56 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

View Profile >>>

GOMEZ, RODRIGO

Booking #:

421575

Booking Date:

06-05-2019 – 7:16 pm

Charges:

35990015 GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
50150004 J/N* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
MISC CPF X 4

No Bond

View Profile >>>

TORRES, MARCELO

Booking #:

421574

Booking Date:

06-05-2019 – 6:14 pm

Charges:

23990191 *GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
48010019 *J/N*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
50150004 *GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

No Bond

View Profile >>>

CARTER, BRITIAN

Booking #:

421573

Release Date:

06-05-2019 – 8:28 pm

Booking Date:

06-05-2019 – 6:06 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

View Profile >>>

MORGAN, AMANDA

Booking #:

421572

Release Date:

06-05-2019 – 7:28 pm

Booking Date:

06-05-2019 – 2:54 pm

Charges:

35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

SIMS, ROBERT

Booking #:

421571

Booking Date:

06-05-2019 – 12:35 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

TORRES, AARON

Booking #:

421570

Release Date:

06-05-2019 – 4:13 pm

Booking Date:

06-05-2019 – 11:26 am

Charges:

16020010 *COMM*TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD

No Bond

View Profile >>>

DANIELS, DAMIEN

Booking #:

421569

Release Date:

06-05-2019 – 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

06-05-2019 – 11:08 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$2000.00

View Profile >>>

HAMILTON, ERIK

Booking #:

421568

Booking Date:

06-05-2019 – 11:00 am

Charges:

521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
DL1 *CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)
FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR
SP *CPF* SPEEDING

No Bond

View Profile >>>

LAMAS, FRANCISCO

Booking #:

421567

Booking Date:

06-05-2019 – 10:32 am

Charges:

36010005 *GOB* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

DEARMAN, DORA

Booking #:

421565

Release Date:

06-05-2019 – 3:43 pm

Booking Date:

06-05-2019 – 10:11 am

Charges:

53999999 LITTERING

$442.00

View Profile >>>

UMPHLET, PATRICK

Booking #:

421566

Booking Date:

06-05-2019 – 9:55 am

Charges:

MISC CPFX2
MISC VPTA
MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

$868.00

View Profile >>>

