6/6/19 Jail Log

Thursday, June 6, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the last 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1
- Failure to Identify Fugitive: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 2
- Possession: 3
- Theft: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Terroristic Threat of Family/Household: 1
- Driving While License Invalid: 1
- Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact: 1
- Littering: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
PETERSON, MICHAEL
Booking #:
421579
Booking Date:
06-06-2019 – 4:30 am
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
No Bond
KENT, BRYAN
Booking #:
421578
Booking Date:
06-06-2019 – 1:45 am
Charges:
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC CPF X 5
MISC FTA X 1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$982.00
SUNIGA, MAGDALENO
Booking #:
421577
Booking Date:
06-05-2019 – 9:21 pm
Charges:
54990067 *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
CERVANTES, GUADALUPE
Booking #:
421576
Release Date:
06-06-2019 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
06-05-2019 – 8:56 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
GOMEZ, RODRIGO
Booking #:
421575
Booking Date:
06-05-2019 – 7:16 pm
Charges:
35990015 GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
50150004 J/N* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
MISC CPF X 4
No Bond
TORRES, MARCELO
Booking #:
421574
Booking Date:
06-05-2019 – 6:14 pm
Charges:
23990191 *GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
48010019 *J/N*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
50150004 *GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
No Bond
CARTER, BRITIAN
Booking #:
421573
Release Date:
06-05-2019 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-05-2019 – 6:06 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
MORGAN, AMANDA
Booking #:
421572
Release Date:
06-05-2019 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-05-2019 – 2:54 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
SIMS, ROBERT
Booking #:
421571
Booking Date:
06-05-2019 – 12:35 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
TORRES, AARON
Booking #:
421570
Release Date:
06-05-2019 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-05-2019 – 11:26 am
Charges:
16020010 *COMM*TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
No Bond
DANIELS, DAMIEN
Booking #:
421569
Release Date:
06-05-2019 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-05-2019 – 11:08 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$2000.00
HAMILTON, ERIK
Booking #:
421568
Booking Date:
06-05-2019 – 11:00 am
Charges:
521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
DL1 *CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)
FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR
SP *CPF* SPEEDING
No Bond
LAMAS, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
421567
Booking Date:
06-05-2019 – 10:32 am
Charges:
36010005 *GOB* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
No Bond
DEARMAN, DORA
Booking #:
421565
Release Date:
06-05-2019 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-05-2019 – 10:11 am
Charges:
53999999 LITTERING
$442.00
UMPHLET, PATRICK
Booking #:
421566
Booking Date:
06-05-2019 – 9:55 am
Charges:
MISC CPFX2
MISC VPTA
MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$868.00
More Stories for you
• 6/5/19 Jail Log
Wednesday, June 5, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the…
• 6/4/19 Jail Log
Thursday, June 4, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom…
• 6/3/19 Jail Log
Monday, June 3, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 72 hours, 47 people were booked into the Tom…
• Remains found in garbage bag in search area for Maleah Davis; foul odor coming from inside
UPDATE: #1 (3:55 P.M.)Remains were found in a bag Friday near the search scene for Maleah Davis in Hope, Arkansas,…
• Remains found in southwest Arkansas in search for missing Houston girl
HOUSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Houston have confirmed remains found in southwest Arkansas in the search for a …
• ‘The most devastating day’: 12 killed, several injured in Virginia Beach shooting
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC/WAVY/AP) — Virginia Beach Police said a longtime city worker killed a dozen people and…
• 5/31/19 Jail Log
Friday, May 31, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom…