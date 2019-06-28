6/28/19 Jail Log

Friday, June 28, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the last 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
- Assault by Threats – Family Violence: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Theft: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1
- Possession: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Misc TDCJ Holdover: 1
- Failure to Appear: 1
- Misc Dog, Ferret, or Pot-Bellied Pig at Large: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
- Interfere w/Emergency Request for Assistance: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
SANDERS, LOUIS
Booking #:
422042
Booking Date:
06-28-2019 – 4:27 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
HORNSBY, JOHNELL
Booking #:
422043
Booking Date:
06-28-2019 – 4:23 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY THREATS-FAMILY VIOLENCE
$492.00
GOMEZ, CAROLINA
Booking #:
422041
Booking Date:
06-28-2019 – 3:49 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
SMITH, MYRTLE
Booking #:
422040
Booking Date:
06-28-2019 – 2:56 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
OJEDA, PEDRO
Booking #:
422039
Booking Date:
06-27-2019 – 10:26 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
MISC CPF X4
MISC VPTA X1
$1790.00
NESBITT, SUE
Booking #:
422038
Release Date:
06-27-2019 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-27-2019 – 7:49 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
BARRERA, ARMANDO
Booking #:
422037
Booking Date:
06-27-2019 – 6:46 pm
Charges:
99999999 *GOB DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$10000.00
GARCIA, RAMIRO
Booking #:
422036
Release Date:
06-27-2019 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-27-2019 – 5:57 pm
Charges:
48010020 MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
PEREZ, CATHIE
Booking #:
422035
Release Date:
06-28-2019 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
06-27-2019 – 5:21 pm
Charges:
35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
REYNA, ANTHONY
Booking #:
422034
Release Date:
06-27-2019 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-27-2019 – 2:12 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
GIESTING, WILLIAM
Booking #:
422033
Booking Date:
06-27-2019 – 1:25 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER
No Bond
DEHOYOS, TRINIDAD
Booking #:
422032
Booking Date:
06-27-2019 – 12:45 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
No Bond
HURTT, PAUL
Booking #:
422031
Booking Date:
06-27-2019 – 11:25 am
Charges:
MISC DOG, FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGE x 2
MISC FAILURE TO MICROCHIP x 2
MISC FAILURE TO QUARANTINE ANIMAL
MISC FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER x 2
MISC FAILURE TO VACCINATE x 2
MISC FTA x 10
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$10040.00
RANALLO, JEROME
Booking #:
422030
Booking Date:
06-27-2019 – 10:58 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
CARRILLO, CARLOS
Booking #:
422029
Booking Date:
06-27-2019 – 10:52 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
KEMP, LAETITIA
Booking #:
422028
Release Date:
06-27-2019 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-27-2019 – 10:47 am
Charges:
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
$500.00
MITCHAM, WESLEY
Booking #:
422027
Booking Date:
06-27-2019 – 9:16 am
Charges:
24110003 J/N*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
54999999 DWLI
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 2
MISC VPTA X 2
$3310.00