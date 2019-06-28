6/28/19 Jail Log

Friday, June 28, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
  • Assault by Threats – Family Violence: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1
  • Possession: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Misc TDCJ Holdover: 1
  • Failure to Appear: 1
  • Misc Dog, Ferret, or Pot-Bellied Pig at Large: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 2
  • Interfere w/Emergency Request for Assistance: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

SANDERS, LOUIS

Booking #:

422042

Booking Date:

06-28-2019 – 4:27 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

HORNSBY, JOHNELL

Booking #:

422043

Booking Date:

06-28-2019 – 4:23 am

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT BY THREATS-FAMILY VIOLENCE

$492.00

GOMEZ, CAROLINA

Booking #:

422041

Booking Date:

06-28-2019 – 3:49 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

SMITH, MYRTLE

Booking #:

422040

Booking Date:

06-28-2019 – 2:56 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

OJEDA, PEDRO

Booking #:

422039

Booking Date:

06-27-2019 – 10:26 pm

Charges:

54999999 DWLI
MISC CPF X4
MISC VPTA X1

$1790.00

NESBITT, SUE

Booking #:

422038

Release Date:

06-27-2019 – 8:58 pm

Booking Date:

06-27-2019 – 7:49 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

$500.00

BARRERA, ARMANDO

Booking #:

422037

Booking Date:

06-27-2019 – 6:46 pm

Charges:

99999999 *GOB DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$10000.00

GARCIA, RAMIRO

Booking #:

422036

Release Date:

06-27-2019 – 8:28 pm

Booking Date:

06-27-2019 – 5:57 pm

Charges:

48010020 MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

No Bond

PEREZ, CATHIE

Booking #:

422035

Release Date:

06-28-2019 – 5:13 am

Booking Date:

06-27-2019 – 5:21 pm

Charges:

35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

REYNA, ANTHONY

Booking #:

422034

Release Date:

06-27-2019 – 4:58 pm

Booking Date:

06-27-2019 – 2:12 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 2

No Bond

GIESTING, WILLIAM

Booking #:

422033

Booking Date:

06-27-2019 – 1:25 pm

Charges:

MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER

No Bond

DEHOYOS, TRINIDAD

Booking #:

422032

Booking Date:

06-27-2019 – 12:45 pm

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

No Bond

HURTT, PAUL

Booking #:

422031

Booking Date:

06-27-2019 – 11:25 am

Charges:

MISC DOG, FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGE x 2
MISC FAILURE TO MICROCHIP x 2
MISC FAILURE TO QUARANTINE ANIMAL
MISC FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER x 2
MISC FAILURE TO VACCINATE x 2
MISC FTA x 10
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$10040.00

RANALLO, JEROME

Booking #:

422030

Booking Date:

06-27-2019 – 10:58 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

CARRILLO, CARLOS

Booking #:

422029

Booking Date:

06-27-2019 – 10:52 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

KEMP, LAETITIA

Booking #:

422028

Release Date:

06-27-2019 – 12:13 pm

Booking Date:

06-27-2019 – 10:47 am

Charges:

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

$500.00

MITCHAM, WESLEY

Booking #:

422027

Booking Date:

06-27-2019 – 9:16 am

Charges:

24110003 J/N*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
54999999 DWLI
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 2
MISC VPTA X 2

$3310.00

