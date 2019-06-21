6/21/19 Jail Log

Friday, June 21, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the last 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Driving w/License Invalid: 2
- Possession: 6
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 2
- Consume/Permit A/B on Lic Premises Proh Hours: 1
- Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
ALDACO, VICENTE
Booking #:
421891
Booking Date:
06-21-2019 – 4:06 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
RIVAS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
421889
Booking Date:
06-21-2019 – 3:40 am
Charges:
54040010 *MO*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
TORRES, THOMAS
Booking #:
421890
Release Date:
06-21-2019 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
06-21-2019 – 3:40 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$1024.00
CHAPPA, ANDREW
Booking #:
421888
Release Date:
06-21-2019 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
06-21-2019 – 1:12 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
HAAS, MATTHIAS
Booking #:
421887
Booking Date:
06-21-2019 – 1:01 am
Charges:
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE
INS NO LIABILITY INSURANCE
MISC CPF X8
$642.20
TINNEY, DEVIN
Booking #:
421886
Release Date:
06-21-2019 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
06-20-2019 – 10:37 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
SCHULTZ, JACOB
Booking #:
421885
Release Date:
06-20-2019 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-20-2019 – 10:05 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
BRANUM, ARRON
Booking #:
421884
Release Date:
06-20-2019 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-20-2019 – 8:53 pm
Charges:
13990031 *VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010006 *VOP*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
No Bond
HARKEY, STERLING
Booking #:
421883
Booking Date:
06-20-2019 – 7:57 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC BENCH WARANT
No Bond
LEE, WYNZELL
Booking #:
421882
Booking Date:
06-20-2019 – 7:47 pm
Charges:
35620008 *GOB* – POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$3500.00
SURA, RACHEL
Booking #:
421881
Booking Date:
06-20-2019 – 7:27 pm
Charges:
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
SANCHEZ, JERSON
Booking #:
421880
Booking Date:
06-20-2019 – 7:23 pm
Charges:
11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
MISC BENCH WARRANT-AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
MARTINEZ, JOHNNY
Booking #:
421879
Release Date:
06-20-2019 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-20-2019 – 5:32 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond
AGUERO, JOADAM
Booking #:
421878
Booking Date:
06-20-2019 – 4:32 pm
Charges:
35990014 * J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
SMITH, CANDICE
Booking #:
421877
Booking Date:
06-20-2019 – 4:00 pm
Charges:
35990014 * MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
MARQUEZ, MARIAH
Booking #:
421876
Booking Date:
06-20-2019 – 3:36 pm
Charges:
35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
FAVELA, SONYA
Booking #:
421875
Booking Date:
06-20-2019 – 3:33 pm
Charges:
41040037 *CPF*CONSUME/PERMIT A/B ON LIC PREMISES PROH HOURS
MISC CPF x 3
No Bond
WOFFORD, MATTHEW
Booking #:
421874
Booking Date:
06-20-2019 – 3:25 pm
Charges:
35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO/DEFECTIVE REFLECTION ON BICYCLE
MISC VPTA
$972.00
PEREZ, CHOMPY
Booking #:
421873
Booking Date:
06-20-2019 – 2:12 pm
Charges:
36990007 *MTR* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
No Bond
LUDLOW, THOMAS
Booking #:
421872
Booking Date:
06-20-2019 – 11:32 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
CEJA, ARTHUR
Booking #:
421871
Booking Date:
06-20-2019 – 11:30 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
POWELL, TERRELL
Booking #:
421870
Release Date:
06-20-2019 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-20-2019 – 10:53 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
