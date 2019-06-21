6/21/19 Jail Log

Friday, June 21, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 2
  • Possession: 6
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 2
  • Consume/Permit A/B on Lic Premises Proh Hours: 1
  • Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 2

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

 

ALDACO, VICENTE

Booking #:

421891

Booking Date:

06-21-2019 4:06 am

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

$1500.00

RIVAS, MICHAEL

Booking #:

421889

Booking Date:

06-21-2019 3:40 am

Charges:

54040010 *MO*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

TORRES, THOMAS

Booking #:

421890

Release Date:

06-21-2019 5:28 am

Booking Date:

06-21-2019 3:40 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

$1024.00

CHAPPA, ANDREW

Booking #:

421888

Release Date:

06-21-2019 5:43 am

Booking Date:

06-21-2019 1:12 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

HAAS, MATTHIAS

Booking #:

421887

Booking Date:

06-21-2019 1:01 am

Charges:

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE
INS NO LIABILITY INSURANCE
MISC CPF X8

$642.20

TINNEY, DEVIN

Booking #:

421886

Release Date:

06-21-2019 5:43 am

Booking Date:

06-20-2019 10:37 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$440.00

SCHULTZ, JACOB

Booking #:

421885

Release Date:

06-20-2019 11:13 pm

Booking Date:

06-20-2019 10:05 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

BRANUM, ARRON

Booking #:

421884

Release Date:

06-20-2019 9:58 pm

Booking Date:

06-20-2019 8:53 pm

Charges:

13990031 *VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010006 *VOP*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

No Bond

HARKEY, STERLING

Booking #:

421883

Booking Date:

06-20-2019 7:57 pm

Charges:

35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC BENCH WARANT

No Bond

LEE, WYNZELL

Booking #:

421882

Booking Date:

06-20-2019 7:47 pm

Charges:

35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$3500.00

SURA, RACHEL

Booking #:

421881

Booking Date:

06-20-2019 7:27 pm

Charges:

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1000.00

SANCHEZ, JERSON

Booking #:

421880

Booking Date:

06-20-2019 7:23 pm

Charges:

11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
MISC BENCH WARRANT-AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

No Bond

MARTINEZ, JOHNNY

Booking #:

421879

Release Date:

06-20-2019 7:13 pm

Booking Date:

06-20-2019 5:32 pm

Charges:

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

No Bond

AGUERO, JOADAM

Booking #:

421878

Booking Date:

06-20-2019 4:32 pm

Charges:

35990014 * J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

SMITH, CANDICE

Booking #:

421877

Booking Date:

06-20-2019 4:00 pm

Charges:

35990014 * MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

MARQUEZ, MARIAH

Booking #:

421876

Booking Date:

06-20-2019 3:36 pm

Charges:

35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

FAVELA, SONYA

Booking #:

421875

Booking Date:

06-20-2019 3:33 pm

Charges:

41040037 *CPF*CONSUME/PERMIT A/B ON LIC PREMISES PROH HOURS
MISC CPF x 3

No Bond

WOFFORD, MATTHEW

Booking #:

421874

Booking Date:

06-20-2019 3:25 pm

Charges:

35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO/DEFECTIVE REFLECTION ON BICYCLE
MISC VPTA

$972.00

PEREZ, CHOMPY

Booking #:

421873

Booking Date:

06-20-2019 2:12 pm

Charges:

36990007 *MTR* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY

No Bond

LUDLOW, THOMAS

Booking #:

421872

Booking Date:

06-20-2019 11:32 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

CEJA, ARTHUR

Booking #:

421871

Booking Date:

06-20-2019 11:30 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

POWELL, TERRELL

Booking #:

421870

Release Date:

06-20-2019 3:13 pm

Booking Date:

06-20-2019 10:53 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

