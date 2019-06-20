6/20/19 Jail Log

Thursday, June 20, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Harassment: 1

Possession/Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1

Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Misc Comm: 1

Possession: 2

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Misc ICE Hold: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Misc FTA: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Injury: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Inj: 1

Sexual Assault Child: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

