6/20/19 Jail Log

Thursday, June 20, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Harassment: 1
  • Possession/Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
  • Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Misc Comm: 1
  • Possession: 2
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Misc ICE Hold: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Misc FTA: 1
  • Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Injury: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Inj: 1
  • Sexual Assault Child: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

 

BUITRON-SALAS, ABEL

Booking #:

421869

Booking Date:

06-20-2019 – 2:19 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

HUERTA, NICHOLAS

Booking #:

421868

Booking Date:

06-19-2019 – 9:39 pm

Charges:

53990004 *MO*HARASSMENT– CLASS B MISDEMEANOR
54999999 DWLI

$1242.00

QUINTANA, JUAN

Booking #:

421867

Release Date:

06-20-2019 – 5:58 am

Booking Date:

06-19-2019 – 9:11 pm

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1142.00

ARREDONDO, MOSES

Booking #:

421865

Booking Date:

06-19-2019 – 7:47 pm

Charges:

26050014 *GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

$7500.00

Hernandez, Vanessa

Booking #:

421864

Booking Date:

06-19-2019 – 7:44 pm

Charges:

50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
MISC DAWSON COUNTY DETAINER

No Bond

SKEEN, STEVEN

Booking #:

421863

Booking Date:

06-19-2019 – 7:37 pm

Charges:

99999999 *GOB* ON 04/03/19 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

$5000.00

WILLIAMS, KALESHA

Booking #:

421862

Booking Date:

06-19-2019 – 5:25 pm

Charges:

MISC COMM X 5

No Bond

HIDALGO, EDDIE

Booking #:

421861

Booking Date:

06-19-2019 – 4:13 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

$1500.00

MORTIMER, HERBERT

Booking #:

421860

Booking Date:

06-19-2019 – 3:21 pm

Charges:

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
DEF-L DEFECTIVE LIGHTS- NO TRAILER LIGHTS
ER EXPIRED REGISTRATION (02/2018)
INS NO LIABILITY INSURANCE
MISC FTA
REG2 EXPIRED OR NO LICENSE PLATE (TRAILER) LP#096-808J/EXP 03-2016

No Bond

VILLANUEVA, EDGAR

Booking #:

421858

Booking Date:

06-19-2019 – 2:54 pm

Charges:

13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

WILSON, CHRISTIAN

Booking #:

421857

Booking Date:

06-19-2019 – 2:16 pm

Charges:

22990002 *GJI* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

No Bond

FLORES, VICTOR

Booking #:

421856

Booking Date:

06-19-2019 – 1:37 pm

Charges:

MISC ICE HOLD

No Bond

CLARK, MICHAEL

Booking #:

421855

Release Date:

06-19-2019 – 2:43 pm

Booking Date:

06-19-2019 – 10:26 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTAX4

$3554.00

MCCARTHY, ANTHONY

Booking #:

421854

Release Date:

06-19-2019 – 2:43 pm

Booking Date:

06-19-2019 – 10:16 am

Charges:

MISC FTA X 2
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATON

$2048.00

COAKLEY, RAYVONNE

Booking #:

421853

Release Date:

06-19-2019 – 9:43 pm

Booking Date:

06-19-2019 – 9:58 am

Charges:

13990043 *GJI*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

No Bond

MASCORRO, GILBERT

Booking #:

421852

Release Date:

06-19-2019 – 12:28 pm

Booking Date:

06-19-2019 – 9:53 am

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
73999999 FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER
73999999 FAILURE TO VACCINATE

$1164.00

GUERRA, JORGE

Booking #:

421851

Booking Date:

06-19-2019 – 9:24 am

Charges:

11990002 *MTR* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

No Bond

NIETO, ABEL

Booking #:

421849

Release Date:

06-19-2019 – 10:43 am

Booking Date:

06-19-2019 – 6:42 am

Charges:

35990023 *CPF*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

 

