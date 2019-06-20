6/20/19 Jail Log

Thursday, June 20, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the last 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Harassment: 1
- Possession/Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
- Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Misc Comm: 1
- Possession: 2
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Misc ICE Hold: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Misc FTA: 1
- Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Injury: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Inj: 1
- Sexual Assault Child: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
BUITRON-SALAS, ABEL
Booking #:
421869
Booking Date:
06-20-2019 – 2:19 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
HUERTA, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
421868
Booking Date:
06-19-2019 – 9:39 pm
Charges:
53990004 *MO*HARASSMENT– CLASS B MISDEMEANOR
54999999 DWLI
$1242.00
QUINTANA, JUAN
Booking #:
421867
Release Date:
06-20-2019 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
06-19-2019 – 9:11 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1142.00
ARREDONDO, MOSES
Booking #:
421865
Booking Date:
06-19-2019 – 7:47 pm
Charges:
26050014 *GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
$7500.00
Hernandez, Vanessa
Booking #:
421864
Booking Date:
06-19-2019 – 7:44 pm
Charges:
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
MISC DAWSON COUNTY DETAINER
No Bond
SKEEN, STEVEN
Booking #:
421863
Booking Date:
06-19-2019 – 7:37 pm
Charges:
99999999 *GOB* ON 04/03/19 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$5000.00
WILLIAMS, KALESHA
Booking #:
421862
Booking Date:
06-19-2019 – 5:25 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM X 5
No Bond
HIDALGO, EDDIE
Booking #:
421861
Booking Date:
06-19-2019 – 4:13 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1500.00
MORTIMER, HERBERT
Booking #:
421860
Booking Date:
06-19-2019 – 3:21 pm
Charges:
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
DEF-L DEFECTIVE LIGHTS- NO TRAILER LIGHTS
ER EXPIRED REGISTRATION (02/2018)
INS NO LIABILITY INSURANCE
MISC FTA
REG2 EXPIRED OR NO LICENSE PLATE (TRAILER) LP#096-808J/EXP 03-2016
No Bond
VILLANUEVA, EDGAR
Booking #:
421858
Booking Date:
06-19-2019 – 2:54 pm
Charges:
13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
WILSON, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
421857
Booking Date:
06-19-2019 – 2:16 pm
Charges:
22990002 *GJI* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
FLORES, VICTOR
Booking #:
421856
Booking Date:
06-19-2019 – 1:37 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
CLARK, MICHAEL
Booking #:
421855
Release Date:
06-19-2019 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-19-2019 – 10:26 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTAX4
$3554.00
MCCARTHY, ANTHONY
Booking #:
421854
Release Date:
06-19-2019 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-19-2019 – 10:16 am
Charges:
MISC FTA X 2
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATON
$2048.00
COAKLEY, RAYVONNE
Booking #:
421853
Release Date:
06-19-2019 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-19-2019 – 9:58 am
Charges:
13990043 *GJI*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
MASCORRO, GILBERT
Booking #:
421852
Release Date:
06-19-2019 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-19-2019 – 9:53 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
73999999 FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER
73999999 FAILURE TO VACCINATE
$1164.00
GUERRA, JORGE
Booking #:
421851
Booking Date:
06-19-2019 – 9:24 am
Charges:
11990002 *MTR* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
NIETO, ABEL
Booking #:
421849
Release Date:
06-19-2019 – 10:43 am
Booking Date:
06-19-2019 – 6:42 am
Charges:
35990023 *CPF*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
No Bond
More Stories for you
• 6/19/19 Jail Log
Wednesday, June 19, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the…
• 6/18/19 Jail Log
Tuesday, June 18, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom…
• San Angelo teen dead after mishandling loaded firearm
SAN ANGELO, TX – In a press release issued by the San Angelo Police Department, officials say that Sunday, June 16,…
• Knoxville man arrested after human torso found in car
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man is charged with vehicular homicide after a severed torso was found in his car…
• Police: Four family members found shot to death inside West Des Moines home
WEST DES MOINES – Police are releasing more information related to the death investigation in the 900 block of…
• Florida man steals 75 pool floats for sex
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla (WFLA). – A Florida man has been arrested and charged after the Palm Bay Police Department …
• 11-year-old boy fights off intruder with machete
(CNN) – A North Carolina boy was home alone with a man broke into his home, so he used a machete to fight him…