6/19 – 6/21/21 Jail log: Unlawful Restraint & Continuous Violence Against Family among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 42 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Tracy Cannon was taken into custody on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at approximately 6:58 PM for warrants issued by Tom Green County.
Bail for Cannon was set at $15,000 for Unlawful Restraint: Exposure to Serious Bodily Injury and $25,000 for Continuous Violence Against the Family for a grand total of $40,000.
At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Unlawful Restraint – Exposure to Serious Bodily Injury: 1
- Continuous Violence Against the Family: 1
- Injury of a Child/Elderly/Disabled – Reckless Bodily Injury: 1
- Possession: 18
- Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance: 1
- Misc CPF: 2
- Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear – Felony: 1
- Evading Arrest or Detention: 2
- Misc. Fugitive from Justice: 1
- Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1
- Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse – Elderly: 1
- Driving with Invalid License – with Previous Conviction/Suspension: 1
- Theft – Class C: 1
- Theft of Property < $2,500: 1
- Theft of Property >= 100 <100<750: 1
- Failure to Appear on Court Date: 5
- Criminal Trespass: 1
- Assault that Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4
- Assault of Family/Household Member – Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- No Driver License: 2
- Issuance of a Bad Check: 1
- Harassment of a Public Servant: 1
- Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1
- Racing on Highway: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 3
- Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Failure to Control Speed – Collision w/Person or Vehicle: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Criminal Trespass of Habitation/Shelter/Superfund Site/Infrastructure: 1
- Misc US Marshall Hold: 1
- Failure to Identify/Giving False or Fictitious Information: 1
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597