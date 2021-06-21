6/19 – 6/21/21 Jail log: Unlawful Restraint & Continuous Violence Against Family among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 42 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Tracy Cannon was taken into custody on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at approximately 6:58 PM for warrants issued by Tom Green County.

Bail for Cannon was set at $15,000 for Unlawful Restraint: Exposure to Serious Bodily Injury and $25,000 for Continuous Violence Against the Family for a grand total of $40,000.

At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Unlawful Restraint – Exposure to Serious Bodily Injury: 1

Continuous Violence Against the Family: 1

Injury of a Child/Elderly/Disabled – Reckless Bodily Injury: 1

Possession: 18

Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear – Felony: 1

Evading Arrest or Detention: 2

Misc. Fugitive from Justice: 1

Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1

Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse – Elderly: 1

Driving with Invalid License – with Previous Conviction/Suspension: 1

Theft – Class C: 1

Theft of Property < $2,500: 1

Theft of Property >= 100 <100<750: 1

Failure to Appear on Court Date: 5

Criminal Trespass: 1

Assault that Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4

Assault of Family/Household Member – Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

No Driver License: 2

Issuance of a Bad Check: 1

Harassment of a Public Servant: 1

Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1

Racing on Highway: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 3

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1

Public Intoxication: 2

Failure to Control Speed – Collision w/Person or Vehicle: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Criminal Trespass of Habitation/Shelter/Superfund Site/Infrastructure: 1

Misc US Marshall Hold: 1

Failure to Identify/Giving False or Fictitious Information: 1

MARTINEZ, JOE Booking #: 434211 Booking Date: 06-21-2021 – 4:45 am Charges: 54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 $500.00 Rendon, Christian Booking #: 434210 Booking Date: 06-21-2021 – 4:43 am Charges: 13990044 *GJI* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ No Bond REYNA, JULISMA Booking #: 434209 Booking Date: 06-21-2021 – 4:11 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 GONZALES, VANESSA Booking #: 434208 Booking Date: 06-21-2021 – 2:51 am Charges: 35620008 J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond GOMEZ, RODRIGO Booking #: 434207 Booking Date: 06-21-2021 – 2:40 am Charges: 35620008 VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

50150004 MTR* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY No Bond VALENZUELA, ANTHONY Booking #: 434206 Booking Date: 06-20-2021 – 7:32 pm Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC FUJITIVE FROM JUSTICE $500.00 RODRIGUEZ, APRIL Booking #: 434205 Booking Date: 06-20-2021 – 6:46 pm Charges: 26050015 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY No Bond TREVINO, RODOLFO Booking #: 434204 Release Date: 06-21-2021 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 06-20-2021 – 6:42 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 RAMOS, JOSHUA Booking #: 434203 Booking Date: 06-20-2021 – 6:36 pm Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC CPF X8 $1000.00 MORGAN, PATRICIA Booking #: 434202 Booking Date: 06-20-2021 – 5:08 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA

MISC CPF X5

MISC FTA X2 $2210.00 CRAWFORD, BRIAN Booking #: 434201 Booking Date: 06-20-2021 – 4:54 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF x 1

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE $502.00 LACY, MONROE Booking #: 434200 Release Date: 06-20-2021 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 06-20-2021 – 3:35 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 MORALES, ANGELICA Booking #: 434199 Booking Date: 06-20-2021 – 5:41 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13990031 GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond SMITH, LAMAR Booking #: 434198 Booking Date: 06-20-2021 – 4:29 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC CPF X1

MISC VPTA X1 $2172.00 HELFRICH, CRYSTAL Booking #: 434197 Booking Date: 06-20-2021 – 2:16 am Charges: 32.41 *CPF* ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1729747J4

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1729749J4

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1729750J4

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR, ON 1729748J4 $1816.00 MANIS, LISA Booking #: 434196 Booking Date: 06-20-2021 – 2:03 am Charges: 13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $1500.00 SANCHEZ, RUDY Booking #: 434195 Booking Date: 06-20-2021 – 1:16 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond Butterfield, Kyle Booking #: 434194 Booking Date: 06-20-2021 – 1:13 am Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $500.00 BILBREY, GARY Booking #: 434193 Booking Date: 06-20-2021 – 1:11 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond CAPERS, DANDRE Booking #: 434192 Booking Date: 06-20-2021 – 12:41 am Charges: 13990031 VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE $500.00 BEJIL, ALFRED Booking #: 434191 Booking Date: 06-19-2021 – 10:33 pm Charges: 35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond JARMON, KARL Booking #: 434190 Booking Date: 06-19-2021 – 9:44 pm Charges: 35990014 J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $662.00 RAY, JERMAL Booking #: 434189 Booking Date: 06-19-2021 – 8:29 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON No Bond VITALE, MITCHELL Booking #: 434188 Booking Date: 06-19-2021 – 7:58 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC CPF X7

MISC VPTA X1 $1172.00 CANNON, TRACY Booking #: 434187 Booking Date: 06-19-2021 – 6:58 am Charges: 10990020 UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT:EXPOSE TO SBI

13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY $40000.00 GARCIA, ANTHONY Booking #: 434186 Booking Date: 06-19-2021 – 4:56 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 JOHNSON, STANLEY Booking #: 434185 Booking Date: 06-19-2021 – 2:29 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G $1000.00 FLORES, ETHAN Booking #: 434184 Booking Date: 06-19-2021 – 2:19 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 DUNCAN, DEVIN Booking #: 434183 Booking Date: 06-18-2021 – 11:34 pm Charges: 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G No Bond MARTINEZ, JESUS Booking #: 434182 Booking Date: 06-18-2021 – 11:22 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 SLOAN, MICHAEL Booking #: 434181 Booking Date: 06-18-2021 – 9:16 pm Charges: 23990196 GJI* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED – COLLISION W/ PERSON OR VEHICLE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC CPF X3 $1694.00 SLOAN, SHAWNTAE Booking #: 434180 Release Date: 06-19-2021 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 06-18-2021 – 9:10 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00 SMITH, MICHAEL Booking #: 434179 Booking Date: 06-18-2021 – 8:39 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $1000.00 PEREZ, DAVID Booking #: 434177 Release Date: 06-18-2021 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 06-18-2021 – 5:36 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 HERREA, PEREZ Booking #: 434176 Release Date: 06-18-2021 – 6:58 pm Booking Date: 06-18-2021 – 4:17 pm Charges: 54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 No Bond TREVINO, DEBRA Booking #: 434175 Booking Date: 06-18-2021 – 2:13 pm Charges: 22990002 *MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) No Bond THOMPSON, CODY Booking #: 434174 Booking Date: 06-18-2021 – 1:04 pm Charges: 24110003 J/N* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE No Bond AGUERO, ADAM Booking #: 434173 Booking Date: 06-18-2021 – 12:09 pm Charges: 57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT $500.00 SCHUDER, KRISTOPHER Booking #: 434172 Booking Date: 06-18-2021 – 10:57 am Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD No Bond VIGIL, MONIQUE Booking #: 434171 Booking Date: 06-18-2021 – 10:30 am Charges: 48990015 COMM* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO No Bond BRION, JASON Booking #: 434170 Booking Date: 06-18-2021 – 6:29 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G $7500.00

