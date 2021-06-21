6/19 – 6/21/21 Jail log: Unlawful Restraint & Continuous Violence Against Family among charges

Jail Logs
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 72 hours, 42 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Tracy Cannon was taken into custody on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at approximately 6:58 PM for warrants issued by Tom Green County.

Bail for Cannon was set at $15,000 for Unlawful Restraint: Exposure to Serious Bodily Injury and $25,000 for Continuous Violence Against the Family for a grand total of $40,000.

At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Unlawful Restraint – Exposure to Serious Bodily Injury: 1
  • Continuous Violence Against the Family: 1
  • Injury of a Child/Elderly/Disabled – Reckless Bodily Injury: 1
  • Possession: 18
  • Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance: 1
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear – Felony: 1
  • Evading Arrest or Detention: 2
  • Misc. Fugitive from Justice: 1
  • Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1
  • Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse – Elderly: 1
  • Driving with Invalid License – with Previous Conviction/Suspension: 1
  • Theft – Class C: 1
  • Theft of Property < $2,500: 1
  • Theft of Property >= 100 <100<750: 1
  • Failure to Appear on Court Date: 5
  • Criminal Trespass: 1
  • Assault that Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4
  • Assault of Family/Household Member – Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • No Driver License: 2
  • Issuance of a Bad Check: 1
  • Harassment of a Public Servant: 1
  • Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1
  • Racing on Highway: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 3
  • Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Failure to Control Speed – Collision w/Person or Vehicle: 1
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Criminal Trespass of Habitation/Shelter/Superfund Site/Infrastructure: 1
  • Misc US Marshall Hold: 1
  • Failure to Identify/Giving False or Fictitious Information: 1

MARTINEZ, JOE
Booking #:
434211
Booking Date:
06-21-2021 – 4:45 am
Charges:
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
$500.00
 
Rendon, Christian
Booking #:
434210
Booking Date:
06-21-2021 – 4:43 am
Charges:
13990044 *GJI* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ
No Bond
REYNA, JULISMA
Booking #:
434209
Booking Date:
06-21-2021 – 4:11 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GONZALES, VANESSA
Booking #:
434208
Booking Date:
06-21-2021 – 2:51 am
Charges:
35620008 J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
GOMEZ, RODRIGO
Booking #:
434207
Booking Date:
06-21-2021 – 2:40 am
Charges:
35620008 VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
50150004 MTR* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
No Bond
VALENZUELA, ANTHONY
Booking #:
434206
Booking Date:
06-20-2021 – 7:32 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC FUJITIVE FROM JUSTICE
$500.00
RODRIGUEZ, APRIL
Booking #:
434205
Booking Date:
06-20-2021 – 6:46 pm
Charges:
26050015 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY
No Bond
TREVINO, RODOLFO
Booking #:
434204
Release Date:
06-21-2021 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
06-20-2021 – 6:42 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
RAMOS, JOSHUA
Booking #:
434203
Booking Date:
06-20-2021 – 6:36 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC CPF X8
$1000.00
MORGAN, PATRICIA
Booking #:
434202
Booking Date:
06-20-2021 – 5:08 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
MISC CPF X5
MISC FTA X2
$2210.00
CRAWFORD, BRIAN
Booking #:
434201
Booking Date:
06-20-2021 – 4:54 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF x 1
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$502.00
LACY, MONROE
Booking #:
434200
Release Date:
06-20-2021 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-20-2021 – 3:35 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
 
MORALES, ANGELICA
Booking #:
434199
Booking Date:
06-20-2021 – 5:41 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990031 GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
SMITH, LAMAR
Booking #:
434198
Booking Date:
06-20-2021 – 4:29 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC CPF X1
MISC VPTA X1
$2172.00
HELFRICH, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
434197
Booking Date:
06-20-2021 – 2:16 am
Charges:
32.41 *CPF* ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1729747J4
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1729749J4
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1729750J4
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR, ON 1729748J4
$1816.00
MANIS, LISA
Booking #:
434196
Booking Date:
06-20-2021 – 2:03 am
Charges:
13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$1500.00
SANCHEZ, RUDY
Booking #:
434195
Booking Date:
06-20-2021 – 1:16 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
Butterfield, Kyle
Booking #:
434194
Booking Date:
06-20-2021 – 1:13 am
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
BILBREY, GARY
Booking #:
434193
Booking Date:
06-20-2021 – 1:11 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
CAPERS, DANDRE
Booking #:
434192
Booking Date:
06-20-2021 – 12:41 am
Charges:
13990031 VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$500.00
BEJIL, ALFRED
Booking #:
434191
Booking Date:
06-19-2021 – 10:33 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
JARMON, KARL
Booking #:
434190
Booking Date:
06-19-2021 – 9:44 pm
Charges:
35990014 J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$662.00
RAY, JERMAL
Booking #:
434189
Booking Date:
06-19-2021 – 8:29 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
VITALE, MITCHELL
Booking #:
434188
Booking Date:
06-19-2021 – 7:58 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC CPF X7
MISC VPTA X1
$1172.00
CANNON, TRACY
Booking #:
434187
Booking Date:
06-19-2021 – 6:58 am
Charges:
10990020 UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT:EXPOSE TO SBI
13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
$40000.00
 
GARCIA, ANTHONY
Booking #:
434186
Booking Date:
06-19-2021 – 4:56 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
JOHNSON, STANLEY
Booking #:
434185
Booking Date:
06-19-2021 – 2:29 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
$1000.00
FLORES, ETHAN
Booking #:
434184
Booking Date:
06-19-2021 – 2:19 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
DUNCAN, DEVIN
Booking #:
434183
Booking Date:
06-18-2021 – 11:34 pm
Charges:
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
No Bond
MARTINEZ, JESUS
Booking #:
434182
Booking Date:
06-18-2021 – 11:22 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
SLOAN, MICHAEL
Booking #:
434181
Booking Date:
06-18-2021 – 9:16 pm
Charges:
23990196 GJI* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED – COLLISION W/ PERSON OR VEHICLE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X3
$1694.00
SLOAN, SHAWNTAE
Booking #:
434180
Release Date:
06-19-2021 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
06-18-2021 – 9:10 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
SMITH, MICHAEL
Booking #:
434179
Booking Date:
06-18-2021 – 8:39 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1000.00
PEREZ, DAVID
Booking #:
434177
Release Date:
06-18-2021 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-18-2021 – 5:36 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
HERREA, PEREZ
Booking #:
434176
Release Date:
06-18-2021 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-18-2021 – 4:17 pm
Charges:
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
No Bond
TREVINO, DEBRA
Booking #:
434175
Booking Date:
06-18-2021 – 2:13 pm
Charges:
22990002 *MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
THOMPSON, CODY
Booking #:
434174
Booking Date:
06-18-2021 – 1:04 pm
Charges:
24110003 J/N* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
AGUERO, ADAM
Booking #:
434173
Booking Date:
06-18-2021 – 12:09 pm
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$500.00
SCHUDER, KRISTOPHER
Booking #:
434172
Booking Date:
06-18-2021 – 10:57 am
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
VIGIL, MONIQUE
Booking #:
434171
Booking Date:
06-18-2021 – 10:30 am
Charges:
48990015 COMM* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
No Bond
BRION, JASON
Booking #:
434170
Booking Date:
06-18-2021 – 6:29 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$7500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

