6/19/19 Jail Log

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
  • Possession: 8
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Forgery Financial Instrument: 2
  • Burglary of Vehicle: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Assault Class A: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Open Container: 1
  • Failure to Appear: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

 

SHARP, RANDA

Booking #:

421848

Booking Date:

06-19-2019 – 3:08 am

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

DIETZ, ADRIC

Booking #:

421847

Booking Date:

06-19-2019 – 2:57 am

Charges:

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE

$844.00

View Profile >>>

JACKSON, DAMARION

Booking #:

421845

Booking Date:

06-19-2019 – 2:21 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
FTA CRIMINAL NON SUPPORT

$4000.00

View Profile >>>

RAMOS, DANIEL

Booking #:

421843

Booking Date:

06-18-2019 – 10:56 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

FREEMAN, SEAN

Booking #:

421844

Booking Date:

06-18-2019 – 10:47 pm

Charges:

22990002 *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

$2000.00

View Profile >>>

MCDANIEL, RAYMOND

Booking #:

421842

Release Date:

06-19-2019 – 5:13 am

Booking Date:

06-18-2019 – 9:56 pm

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

$1500.00

View Profile >>>

JOHNS, SHELBY

Booking #:

421841

Booking Date:

06-18-2019 – 8:23 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

No Bond

View Profile >>>

HARRISON, COBY

Booking #:

421840

Booking Date:

06-18-2019 – 7:35 pm

Charges:

13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

View Profile >>>

ROSENTHAL, JESSICA

Booking #:

421839

Booking Date:

06-18-2019 – 7:00 pm

Charges:

25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

HENN, PAUL

Booking #:

421838

Booking Date:

06-18-2019 – 6:45 pm

Charges:

25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

LEAMING, TARA

Booking #:

421837

Release Date:

06-18-2019 – 11:43 pm

Booking Date:

06-18-2019 – 5:51 pm

Charges:

22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1142.00

View Profile >>>

 

YRUEGAS, JASON

Booking #:

421836

Release Date:

06-18-2019 – 9:28 pm

Booking Date:

06-18-2019 – 5:43 pm

Charges:

57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

View Profile >>>

HOWELL, JAMES

Booking #:

421835

Release Date:

06-18-2019 – 8:58 pm

Booking Date:

06-18-2019 – 5:00 pm

Charges:

35620008 J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

View Profile >>>

BRANUM, ARRON

Booking #:

421834

Release Date:

06-18-2019 – 5:13 pm

Booking Date:

06-18-2019 – 3:57 pm

Charges:

P-1 MTR*ASSAULT CLASS A

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MARTINEZ, JESUS

Booking #:

421833

Booking Date:

06-18-2019 – 3:57 pm

Charges:

23990191 VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

No Bond

View Profile >>>

BINGHAM, DEWEY

Booking #:

421832

Booking Date:

06-18-2019 – 3:12 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

View Profile >>>

RODRIGUEZ, JASON

Booking #:

421831

Release Date:

06-19-2019 – 1:28 am

Booking Date:

06-18-2019 – 2:53 pm

Charges:

41999999 CPF*OPEN CONTAINER
MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

View Profile >>>

REYES, KATHRYN

Booking #:

421830

Booking Date:

06-18-2019 – 12:52 pm

Charges:

35620008 GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

VEREEN, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

421829

Release Date:

06-18-2019 – 12:13 pm

Booking Date:

06-18-2019 – 11:03 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

 

Galvan, Jacob

Booking #:

421828

Release Date:

06-18-2019 – 10:58 am

Booking Date:

06-18-2019 – 10:11 am

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1832597J4 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) ON 1832596J4 SPEEDING

$908.00

View Profile >>>

TEJEDA, RICKY

Booking #:

421827

Booking Date:

06-18-2019 – 10:04 am

Charges:

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

View Profile >>>

FERNANDEZ, BRANDON

Booking #:

421826

Booking Date:

06-18-2019 – 9:39 am

Charges:

35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

STONE, ANDREW

Booking #:

421825

Booking Date:

06-18-2019 – 8:47 am

Charges:

35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

View Profile >>>

SANCHEZ, BRANDON

Booking #:

421824

Booking Date:

06-18-2019 – 6:29 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

$8000.00

View Profile >>>

More Stories for you

• 6/18/19 Jail Log
Tuesday, June 18, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom…

• San Angelo teen dead after mishandling loaded firearm
SAN ANGELO, TX – In a press release issued by the San Angelo Police Department, officials say that Sunday, June 16,…

• Knoxville man arrested after human torso found in car
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man is charged with vehicular homicide after a severed torso was found in his car…

• Police: Four family members found shot to death inside West Des Moines home
WEST DES MOINES – Police are releasing more information related to the death investigation in the 900 block of…

• Florida man steals 75 pool floats for sex
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla (WFLA). – A Florida man has been arrested and charged after the Palm Bay Police Department …

• 11-year-old boy fights off intruder with machete
(CNN) – A North Carolina boy was home alone with a man broke into his home, so he used a machete to fight him…

• 6/17/19 Jail Log
Monday, June 17, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 72 hours, 68 people were booked into the Tom…

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated daily.