6/19/19 Jail Log

Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the last 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
- Possession: 8
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Forgery Financial Instrument: 2
- Burglary of Vehicle: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Assault Class A: 1
- Theft: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Open Container: 1
- Failure to Appear: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
SHARP, RANDA
Booking #:
421848
Booking Date:
06-19-2019 – 3:08 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
DIETZ, ADRIC
Booking #:
421847
Booking Date:
06-19-2019 – 2:57 am
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE
$844.00
JACKSON, DAMARION
Booking #:
421845
Booking Date:
06-19-2019 – 2:21 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
FTA CRIMINAL NON SUPPORT
$4000.00
RAMOS, DANIEL
Booking #:
421843
Booking Date:
06-18-2019 – 10:56 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
FREEMAN, SEAN
Booking #:
421844
Booking Date:
06-18-2019 – 10:47 pm
Charges:
22990002 *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$2000.00
MCDANIEL, RAYMOND
Booking #:
421842
Release Date:
06-19-2019 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
06-18-2019 – 9:56 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
JOHNS, SHELBY
Booking #:
421841
Booking Date:
06-18-2019 – 8:23 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
HARRISON, COBY
Booking #:
421840
Booking Date:
06-18-2019 – 7:35 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
ROSENTHAL, JESSICA
Booking #:
421839
Booking Date:
06-18-2019 – 7:00 pm
Charges:
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
No Bond
HENN, PAUL
Booking #:
421838
Booking Date:
06-18-2019 – 6:45 pm
Charges:
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
No Bond
LEAMING, TARA
Booking #:
421837
Release Date:
06-18-2019 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-18-2019 – 5:51 pm
Charges:
22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1142.00
YRUEGAS, JASON
Booking #:
421836
Release Date:
06-18-2019 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-18-2019 – 5:43 pm
Charges:
57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
HOWELL, JAMES
Booking #:
421835
Release Date:
06-18-2019 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-18-2019 – 5:00 pm
Charges:
35620008 J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
BRANUM, ARRON
Booking #:
421834
Release Date:
06-18-2019 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-18-2019 – 3:57 pm
Charges:
P-1 MTR*ASSAULT CLASS A
No Bond
MARTINEZ, JESUS
Booking #:
421833
Booking Date:
06-18-2019 – 3:57 pm
Charges:
23990191 VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
BINGHAM, DEWEY
Booking #:
421832
Booking Date:
06-18-2019 – 3:12 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, JASON
Booking #:
421831
Release Date:
06-19-2019 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
06-18-2019 – 2:53 pm
Charges:
41999999 CPF*OPEN CONTAINER
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
REYES, KATHRYN
Booking #:
421830
Booking Date:
06-18-2019 – 12:52 pm
Charges:
35620008 GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
VEREEN, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
421829
Release Date:
06-18-2019 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-18-2019 – 11:03 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
Galvan, Jacob
Booking #:
421828
Release Date:
06-18-2019 – 10:58 am
Booking Date:
06-18-2019 – 10:11 am
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1832597J4 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) ON 1832596J4 SPEEDING
$908.00
TEJEDA, RICKY
Booking #:
421827
Booking Date:
06-18-2019 – 10:04 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
FERNANDEZ, BRANDON
Booking #:
421826
Booking Date:
06-18-2019 – 9:39 am
Charges:
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
STONE, ANDREW
Booking #:
421825
Booking Date:
06-18-2019 – 8:47 am
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
SANCHEZ, BRANDON
Booking #:
421824
Booking Date:
06-18-2019 – 6:29 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$8000.00
More Stories for you
• 6/18/19 Jail Log
Tuesday, June 18, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom…
• San Angelo teen dead after mishandling loaded firearm
SAN ANGELO, TX – In a press release issued by the San Angelo Police Department, officials say that Sunday, June 16,…
• Knoxville man arrested after human torso found in car
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man is charged with vehicular homicide after a severed torso was found in his car…
• Police: Four family members found shot to death inside West Des Moines home
WEST DES MOINES – Police are releasing more information related to the death investigation in the 900 block of…
• Florida man steals 75 pool floats for sex
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla (WFLA). – A Florida man has been arrested and charged after the Palm Bay Police Department …
• 11-year-old boy fights off intruder with machete
(CNN) – A North Carolina boy was home alone with a man broke into his home, so he used a machete to fight him…
• 6/17/19 Jail Log
Monday, June 17, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 72 hours, 68 people were booked into the Tom…