6/18/19 Jail Log

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
  • Misc US Marshal Hold: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
  • Possession: 2
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

 

CANTU, GINO

Booking #:

421823

Release Date:

06-18-2019 – 4:43 am

Booking Date:

06-18-2019 – 2:43 am

Charges:

54990067 CPF*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MUNIZ, ADAM

Booking #:

421822

Booking Date:

06-18-2019 – 2:07 am

Charges:

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

STEWART, LARRY

Booking #:

421821

Booking Date:

06-17-2019 – 8:12 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 3

No Bond

View Profile >>>

ANDERSON, SKYLAR

Booking #:

421820

Booking Date:

06-17-2019 – 7:21 pm

Charges:

13990031 *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

JASSO, DAVID

Booking #:

421819

Booking Date:

06-17-2019 – 7:15 pm

Charges:

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD

No Bond

View Profile >>>

ACEVEDO, CHRISTAL

Booking #:

421817

Booking Date:

06-17-2019 – 5:21 pm

Charges:

35990003 COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

DUNLAP, MARLYN

Booking #:

421816

Booking Date:

06-17-2019 – 3:31 pm

Charges:

25890001 COMM*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

Cruz, Linda

Booking #:

421815

Booking Date:

06-17-2019 – 12:41 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MOSBY, CURTIS

Booking #:

421814

Booking Date:

06-17-2019 – 11:35 am

Charges:

35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

TEMPLETON, RAYMOND

Booking #:

421813

Booking Date:

06-17-2019 – 10:27 am

Charges:

22990001 COMM*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MUNOZ, JOAQUIN

Booking #:

421812

Release Date:

06-17-2019 – 11:58 am

Booking Date:

06-17-2019 – 9:21 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

View Profile >>>

size=2 width=”100%” align=center> size=2 width=”100%” align=center>

More Stories for you

• San Angelo teen dead after mishandling loaded firearm
SAN ANGELO, TX – In a press release issued by the San Angelo Police Department, officials say that Sunday, June 16,…

• Knoxville man arrested after human torso found in car
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man is charged with vehicular homicide after a severed torso was found in his car…

• Police: Four family members found shot to death inside West Des Moines home
WEST DES MOINES – Police are releasing more information related to the death investigation in the 900 block of…

• Florida man steals 75 pool floats for sex
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla (WFLA). – A Florida man has been arrested and charged after the Palm Bay Police Department …

• 11-year-old boy fights off intruder with machete
(CNN) – A North Carolina boy was home alone with a man broke into his home, so he used a machete to fight him…

• 6/17/19 Jail Log
Monday, June 17, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 72 hours, 68 people were booked into the Tom…

• 6/14/19 Jail Log
Friday, June 14, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom…

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated daily.