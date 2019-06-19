6/18/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Family Violence: 1 Misc US Marshal Hold: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Possession: 2

Burglary of Building: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597