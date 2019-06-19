6/18/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the last 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Misc US Marshal Hold: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
- Possession: 2
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
CANTU, GINO
Booking #:
421823
Release Date:
06-18-2019 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
06-18-2019 – 2:43 am
Charges:
54990067 CPF*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
MUNIZ, ADAM
Booking #:
421822
Booking Date:
06-18-2019 – 2:07 am
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
STEWART, LARRY
Booking #:
421821
Booking Date:
06-17-2019 – 8:12 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
ANDERSON, SKYLAR
Booking #:
421820
Booking Date:
06-17-2019 – 7:21 pm
Charges:
13990031 *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
JASSO, DAVID
Booking #:
421819
Booking Date:
06-17-2019 – 7:15 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
ACEVEDO, CHRISTAL
Booking #:
421817
Booking Date:
06-17-2019 – 5:21 pm
Charges:
35990003 COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
DUNLAP, MARLYN
Booking #:
421816
Booking Date:
06-17-2019 – 3:31 pm
Charges:
25890001 COMM*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
No Bond
Cruz, Linda
Booking #:
421815
Booking Date:
06-17-2019 – 12:41 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
MOSBY, CURTIS
Booking #:
421814
Booking Date:
06-17-2019 – 11:35 am
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
TEMPLETON, RAYMOND
Booking #:
421813
Booking Date:
06-17-2019 – 10:27 am
Charges:
22990001 COMM*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
No Bond
MUNOZ, JOAQUIN
Booking #:
421812
Release Date:
06-17-2019 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
06-17-2019 – 9:21 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
