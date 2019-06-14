6/14/19 Jail Log

Friday, June 14, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 4

Theft: 3

Disorderly Conduct – Fighting: 1

Fighting: 1 Misc Parole Violation: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1

Vehicle Parked in Residential Area Where Prohibited: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 2

Misc CPF: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597