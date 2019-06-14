6/14/19 Jail Log
Friday, June 14, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the last 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 4
- Theft: 3
- Disorderly Conduct – Fighting: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
- Vehicle Parked in Residential Area Where Prohibited: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention: 2
- Misc CPF: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
FEEMSTER, JESSIE
Booking #:
421741
Booking Date:
06-14-2019 – 4:43 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1642.00
SADLER, SANDI
Booking #:
421740
Booking Date:
06-13-2019 – 11:56 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
MUNOZ, SKY
Booking #:
421739
Booking Date:
06-13-2019 – 10:56 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X1
$3208.00
GARCIA, SANTIAGO
Booking #:
421738
Booking Date:
06-13-2019 – 10:13 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
MILLSPAUGH, VANESSA
Booking #:
421737
Release Date:
06-13-2019 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-13-2019 – 9:14 pm
Charges:
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING
$442.00
CONOLY, ERIC
Booking #:
421736
Booking Date:
06-13-2019 – 9:04 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
WALKER, ASHLEY
Booking #:
421735
Booking Date:
06-13-2019 – 8:59 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
$1006.00
CHAVEZ, VICTOR
Booking #:
421734
Booking Date:
06-13-2019 – 7:12 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1000.00
RODRIGUEZ, MARGARITA
Booking #:
421733
Release Date:
06-14-2019 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
06-13-2019 – 6:57 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
GARCIA, LEONIDES
Booking #:
421732
Booking Date:
06-13-2019 – 5:17 pm
Charges:
11990004 COMM*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
MEDINA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
421731
Booking Date:
06-13-2019 – 4:44 pm
Charges:
35620008 GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$10000.00
MCLAUGHLIN, WILLIAM
Booking #:
421730
Booking Date:
06-13-2019 – 4:40 pm
Charges:
54999999 VEHICLE PARKED IN RESIDENTIAL AREA WHERE PROHIBITED
73999999 TRASH ON PROPERTY
MISC COMM X 4
$2454.00
WEATHERFORD, RORY
Booking #:
421729
Booking Date:
06-13-2019 – 1:20 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
BRIONES, JANELL
Booking #:
421728
Booking Date:
06-13-2019 – 10:25 am
Charges:
35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
MATTHEW, SEDRICK
Booking #:
421727
Release Date:
06-13-2019 – 9:28 am
Booking Date:
06-13-2019 – 7:06 am
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
LACY, MONROE
Booking #:
421726
Release Date:
06-13-2019 – 9:43 am
Booking Date:
06-13-2019 – 6:57 am
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00
CISNEROS, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
421725
Release Date:
06-13-2019 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-13-2019 – 6:13 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
