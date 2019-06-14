6/14/19 Jail Log

Friday, June 14, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 4
  • Theft: 3
  • Disorderly Conduct Fighting: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
  • Vehicle Parked in Residential Area Where Prohibited: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 2
  • Misc CPF: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

 

FEEMSTER, JESSIE

Booking #:

421741

Booking Date:

06-14-2019 4:43 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1642.00

SADLER, SANDI

Booking #:

421740

Booking Date:

06-13-2019 11:56 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

MUNOZ, SKY

Booking #:

421739

Booking Date:

06-13-2019 10:56 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X1

$3208.00

GARCIA, SANTIAGO

Booking #:

421738

Booking Date:

06-13-2019 10:13 pm

Charges:

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

MILLSPAUGH, VANESSA

Booking #:

421737

Release Date:

06-13-2019 11:28 pm

Booking Date:

06-13-2019 9:14 pm

Charges:

53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT FIGHTING

$442.00

CONOLY, ERIC

Booking #:

421736

Booking Date:

06-13-2019 9:04 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

WALKER, ASHLEY

Booking #:

421735

Booking Date:

06-13-2019 8:59 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

$1006.00

CHAVEZ, VICTOR

Booking #:

421734

Booking Date:

06-13-2019 7:12 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$1000.00

RODRIGUEZ, MARGARITA

Booking #:

421733

Release Date:

06-14-2019 1:58 am

Booking Date:

06-13-2019 6:57 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

GARCIA, LEONIDES

Booking #:

421732

Booking Date:

06-13-2019 5:17 pm

Charges:

11990004 COMM*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

No Bond

MEDINA, MICHAEL

Booking #:

421731

Booking Date:

06-13-2019 4:44 pm

Charges:

35620008 GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

$10000.00

MCLAUGHLIN, WILLIAM

Booking #:

421730

Booking Date:

06-13-2019 4:40 pm

Charges:

54999999 VEHICLE PARKED IN RESIDENTIAL AREA WHERE PROHIBITED
73999999 TRASH ON PROPERTY
MISC COMM X 4

$2454.00

WEATHERFORD, RORY

Booking #:

421729

Booking Date:

06-13-2019 1:20 pm

Charges:

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

BRIONES, JANELL

Booking #:

421728

Booking Date:

06-13-2019 10:25 am

Charges:

35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

MATTHEW, SEDRICK

Booking #:

421727

Release Date:

06-13-2019 9:28 am

Booking Date:

06-13-2019 7:06 am

Charges:

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1000.00

LACY, MONROE

Booking #:

421726

Release Date:

06-13-2019 9:43 am

Booking Date:

06-13-2019 6:57 am

Charges:

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

$500.00

CISNEROS, SAMANTHA

Booking #:

421725

Release Date:

06-13-2019 3:43 pm

Booking Date:

06-13-2019 6:13 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

