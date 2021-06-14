6/12-6/14/21 Jail Log: Publish/Threat to Publish Intimate Visual Material among charges

Jerimiah Delatorre was taken into custody at approximately 9:29 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 for warrants issued by Tom Green County.
Bail for Delatorre was set at $10,000 for GJI – Publish/Threat to Publish Intimate Visual Material and $1,004 for FTA x2, for a grand total of $11,0004. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
Over the past 24 hours, 50 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Fleeing Police Officer: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 8
- Public Intoxication: 6
- Misc CPF: 4
- Possession: 10
- Failure to Display Driver’s License: 1
- Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
- Racing on Highway: 1
- Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 2
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Theft: 3
- Publish/Threat to Publish Intimate Visual Material: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1
- No Driver’s License: 1
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Theft of Firearm: 1
- Harassment: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X3
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC FTA X 2
MISC POSSESSION/DELIVER OF DRUG PARAPERNALIA X 2
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
54999999 FAILURE TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION
MISC CPF
MISC FTA X2
13990086 ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON
MISC FTA X 2
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 2
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-W/PERSON OR VEHICLE
54999999 LICENSE PLATES-WRONG REGISTRATION PERIOD
54999999 NO MOTORCYCLE ENDORSEMENT ON DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY-SUBSEQUENT X3
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X10
MISC VPTA X6
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC FTA
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 32 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE
MISC FTA x 1
MISC VPTA x 3
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X5
MISC FTA X 1
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
