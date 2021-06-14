6/12-6/14/21 Jail Log: Publish/Threat to Publish Intimate Visual Material among charges

Jerimiah Delatorre

Jerimiah Delatorre was taken into custody at approximately 9:29 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 for warrants issued by Tom Green County.

Bail for Delatorre was set at $10,000 for GJI – Publish/Threat to Publish Intimate Visual Material and $1,004 for FTA x2, for a grand total of $11,0004. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Over the past 24 hours, 50 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Fleeing Police Officer: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 8
  • Public Intoxication: 6
  • Misc CPF: 4
  • Possession: 10
  • Failure to Display Driver’s License: 1
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
  • Racing on Highway: 1
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 2
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Theft: 3
  • Publish/Threat to Publish Intimate Visual Material: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Theft of Firearm: 1
  • Harassment: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1

SCHMIDT, ROBERT
Booking #:
434089
Booking Date:
06-14-2021 – 3:56 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X3
$2432.00
HERRERA, JASON
Booking #:
434088
Booking Date:
06-14-2021 – 2:51 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
Hultstrand, Theodore
Booking #:
434087
Booking Date:
06-14-2021 – 1:04 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$500.00
BRION, JASON
Booking #:
434086
Booking Date:
06-13-2021 – 10:19 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
JOINER, STACY
Booking #:
434085
Booking Date:
06-13-2021 – 7:50 pm
Charges:
23990008 *GOB*THEFT OF FIREARM
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
HINSON, RUSTY
Booking #:
434084
Release Date:
06-13-2021 – 1:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-13-2021 – 11:51 am
Charges:
53990004 HARASSMENT
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
$674.00
SAUER CHANCELLOR, JAIME
Booking #:
434083
Release Date:
06-13-2021 – 2:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-13-2021 – 9:22 am
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1500.00
PHAM, TOAN
Booking #:
434082
Release Date:
06-13-2021 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-13-2021 – 8:02 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 2
MISC POSSESSION/DELIVER OF DRUG PARAPERNALIA X 2
$3028.00
MARTINEZ, JAIME
Booking #:
434081
Release Date:
06-13-2021 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-13-2021 – 6:24 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
 
 
REEVES, KARI
Booking #:
434080
Booking Date:
06-13-2021 – 5:10 am
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1500.00
 
PROCTOR, COURTNEY
Booking #:
434075
Booking Date:
06-13-2021 – 4:26 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$962.00
WUERTENBURG, ERNEST
Booking #:
434079
Booking Date:
06-13-2021 – 3:48 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
HERNANDEZ, RIKKI
Booking #:
434078
Booking Date:
06-13-2021 – 3:28 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
$690.00
 
STEWART, DANA
Booking #:
434077
Booking Date:
06-13-2021 – 2:39 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
ZUNIGA, PAUL
Booking #:
434076
Booking Date:
06-13-2021 – 2:21 am
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
SANCHEZ, JOHN
Booking #:
434074
Booking Date:
06-13-2021 – 1:24 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
LOPEZ, ASHLEY
Booking #:
434073
Booking Date:
06-13-2021 – 12:57 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
BROWN, PADEN
Booking #:
434072
Booking Date:
06-13-2021 – 12:16 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
WILLIAMS, JEREMY
Booking #:
434071
Booking Date:
06-12-2021 – 10:49 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 FAILURE TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION
$1690.00
GARZA, IGNACIO
Booking #:
434070
Release Date:
06-13-2021 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
06-12-2021 – 9:56 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
YOUNG, VENETIA
Booking #:
434069
Booking Date:
06-12-2021 – 9:38 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
DELATORRE, JERIMIAH
Booking #:
434068
Booking Date:
06-12-2021 – 9:29 pm
Charges:
37990007 *GJI* PUBLISH/THREAT TO PUBLISH INTIMATE VISUAL MATR
MISC CPF
MISC FTA X2
$11004.00
ADWELL, MARIO
Booking #:
434067
Booking Date:
06-12-2021 – 9:14 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
13990086 ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON
No Bond
Martin, Michael
Booking #:
434066
Booking Date:
06-12-2021 – 9:04 pm
Charges:
35990213 POSS CS PG 2-A <= 2OZ
$1000.00
VASQUEZ, CONSTANTINO
Booking #:
434065
Booking Date:
06-12-2021 – 7:44 pm
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
No Bond
RAMIREZ, RACHEAL
Booking #:
434064
Release Date:
06-13-2021 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
06-12-2021 – 7:19 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
Adelmann, Nathan
Booking #:
434063
Booking Date:
06-12-2021 – 6:43 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
SAMBRANO, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
434062
Release Date:
06-12-2021 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-12-2021 – 5:08 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DL
$464.00
CHIPMAN, KENNETH
Booking #:
434061
Booking Date:
06-12-2021 – 4:39 pm
Charges:
22990001 *GOB* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
No Bond
BRYANT, ROSY
Booking #:
434060
Booking Date:
06-12-2021 – 4:32 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA X 2
$1004.00
MARCUM, JASON
Booking #:
434059
Booking Date:
06-12-2021 – 4:23 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
BARQUERA, JAVIER
Booking #:
434058
Release Date:
06-12-2021 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-12-2021 – 3:26 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
MISC CPF X 2
$500.00
ALLEN, SHANE
Booking #:
434057
Booking Date:
06-12-2021 – 2:26 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-W/PERSON OR VEHICLE
54999999 LICENSE PLATES-WRONG REGISTRATION PERIOD
54999999 NO MOTORCYCLE ENDORSEMENT ON DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY-SUBSEQUENT X3
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X10
MISC VPTA X6
$16310.00
BATES, CYRUS
Booking #:
434054
Release Date:
06-12-2021 – 10:58 am
Booking Date:
06-12-2021 – 9:51 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
STODOLSKI, RICKY
Booking #:
434053
Booking Date:
06-12-2021 – 8:43 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$7500.00
 
 
ROMO, SAM
Booking #:
434052
Booking Date:
06-12-2021 – 4:53 am
Charges:
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
$1190.00
ALEXANDER, KENNY
Booking #:
434051
Booking Date:
06-12-2021 – 3:38 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
REYES, RODRIGO
Booking #:
434050
Booking Date:
06-12-2021 – 3:26 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
 
STEPHENS, BARRY
Booking #:
434049
Booking Date:
06-12-2021 – 1:46 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, MICHAEL
Booking #:
434048
Booking Date:
06-12-2021 – 1:38 am
Charges:
41999999 Public Intoxication
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$940.00
OLMSTEAD, CODY
Booking #:
434047
Release Date:
06-12-2021 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
06-12-2021 – 1:31 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA
$502.00
MAHADAN, GOVANI
Booking #:
434046
Release Date:
06-12-2021 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
06-12-2021 – 12:42 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
DANIELS, MADISON
Booking #:
434044
Release Date:
06-12-2021 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
06-11-2021 – 11:24 pm
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 32 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE
MISC FTA x 1
MISC VPTA x 3
$4272.00
NANNY, JEFF
Booking #:
434043
Booking Date:
06-11-2021 – 8:15 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
VILLARREAL, REGINO
Booking #:
434042
Booking Date:
06-11-2021 – 7:45 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X5
$3272.00
COVARRUBIAS, MIGUEL
Booking #:
434041
Release Date:
06-11-2021 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-11-2021 – 3:48 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
POLSTON, AMANDA
Booking #:
434040
Release Date:
06-11-2021 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-11-2021 – 2:55 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
THOMPSON, JANA
Booking #:
434039
Booking Date:
06-11-2021 – 11:44 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 14
MISC FTA X 1
$502.00
SILVA, STORM
Booking #:
434037
Booking Date:
06-11-2021 – 10:15 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
CARBAJAL, EDGAR
Booking #:
434038
Release Date:
06-11-2021 – 11:13 am
Booking Date:
06-11-2021 – 10:14 am
Charges:
54990031 *RPR* RACING ON HIGHWAY
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
