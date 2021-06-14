6/12-6/14/21 Jail Log: Publish/Threat to Publish Intimate Visual Material among charges

Jerimiah Delatorre

Jerimiah Delatorre was taken into custody at approximately 9:29 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 for warrants issued by Tom Green County.

Bail for Delatorre was set at $10,000 for GJI – Publish/Threat to Publish Intimate Visual Material and $1,004 for FTA x2, for a grand total of $11,0004. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Over the past 24 hours, 50 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Fleeing Police Officer: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 8

Public Intoxication: 6

Misc CPF: 4

Possession: 10

Failure to Display Driver’s License: 1

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3

Racing on Highway: 1

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 2

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Theft: 3

Publish/Threat to Publish Intimate Visual Material: 1

Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

Theft of Firearm: 1

Harassment: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

