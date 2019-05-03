5/3/19 Jail Log

Jail Logs

SAN ANGELO, Tx - Friday, May 3, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Sexual Assault Child: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 2
  • Failure to Identify Fugitive w/ Intent to Give Falso Info: 1
  • Theft: 4
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Murder: 1
  • Misc TDCJ Holdover: 2
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Possession: 2
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Illegal Dumping: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

 

PORTER, MACK

Booking #:

420918

Booking Date:

05-03-2019 - 2:02 am

Charges:

11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

No Bond

View Profile >>>

SAMANIEGO, UBIL

Booking #:

420917

Release Date:

05-02-2019 - 11:58 pm

Booking Date:

05-02-2019 - 11:02 pm

Charges:

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY-STOP SIGN
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X 2
54999999 REGISTRATION-EXPIRED 30 DAY PERMIT
MISC VPTA X 7

$7832.00

View Profile >>>

MARTINEZ, PEDRO

Booking #:

420916

Booking Date:

05-02-2019 - 10:43 pm

Charges:

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

$500.00

View Profile >>>

TAYLOR, DAKOTA

Booking #:

420915

Release Date:

05-02-2019 - 11:58 pm

Booking Date:

05-02-2019 - 10:19 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

$500.00

View Profile >>>

RODRIGUEZ, MICHAEL

Booking #:

420914

Booking Date:

05-02-2019 - 9:56 pm

Charges:

22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

No Bond

View Profile >>>

HOOD, SHANNON

Booking #:

420913

Booking Date:

05-02-2019 - 8:11 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X 2
57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 6

$4900.00

View Profile >>>

JACKSON, ALEXIS

Booking #:

420912

Booking Date:

05-02-2019 - 7:19 pm

Charges:

09990030 MURDER

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MORENO, MALACHI

Booking #:

420911

Release Date:

05-03-2019 - 1:28 am

Booking Date:

05-02-2019 - 5:28 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

$2000.00

View Profile >>>

BLEVINS, VICTOR

Booking #:

420910

Booking Date:

05-02-2019 - 5:24 pm

Charges:

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X 1
MISC VPTA X 2

$2870.00

View Profile >>>

ROCHA, ROMAN

Booking #:

420909

Booking Date:

05-02-2019 - 4:35 pm

Charges:

MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER

No Bond

View Profile >>>

RAMIREZ, ROGELIO

Booking #:

420908

Booking Date:

05-02-2019 - 4:31 pm

Charges:

MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER

No Bond

View Profile >>>

CARNEGARY, DARRELL

Booking #:

420907

Booking Date:

05-02-2019 - 2:49 pm

Charges:

48010017 J/N*EVADING ARREST DETENTION

$5000.00

View Profile >>>

VALDEZ, ANGEL

Booking #:

420906

Booking Date:

05-02-2019 - 1:22 pm

Charges:

35620020 POSS MARJ <2OZ DFZ IAT
35990231 POSS CS PG1 <1G DFZ IAT
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
73990677 PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

$75000.00

View Profile >>>

JETER, SAMUEL

Booking #:

420905

Booking Date:

05-02-2019 - 11:26 am

Charges:

35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 VOP*UNL CARRYING WEAPON

No Bond

View Profile >>>

SANMIGUEL, STEVEN

Booking #:

420904

Booking Date:

05-02-2019 - 11:19 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 1

$482.00

View Profile >>>

PEREZ, CELESTINO

Booking #:

420903

Release Date:

05-02-2019 - 12:28 pm

Booking Date:

05-02-2019 - 10:24 am

Charges:

62050068 ILLEGAL DUMPING 1000 LBS OR MORE

$10000.00

View Profile >>>

DORRIS, KEVIN

Booking #:

420902

Release Date:

05-02-2019 - 11:13 am

Booking Date:

05-02-2019 - 9:15 am

Charges:

23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

No Bond

View Profile >>>

