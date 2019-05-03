5/3/19 Jail Log

SAN ANGELO, Tx - Friday, May 3, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Sexual Assault Child: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Failure to Identify Fugitive w/ Intent to Give Falso Info: 1

Theft: 4

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Murder: 1

Misc TDCJ Holdover: 2

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Possession: 2

Misc CPF: 1

Illegal Dumping: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597