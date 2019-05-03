5/3/19 Jail Log
SAN ANGELO, Tx - Friday, May 3, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Sexual Assault Child: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 2
- Failure to Identify Fugitive w/ Intent to Give Falso Info: 1
- Theft: 4
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Murder: 1
- Misc TDCJ Holdover: 2
- Evading Arrest Detention: 1
- Possession: 2
- Misc CPF: 1
- Illegal Dumping: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
PORTER, MACK
Booking #:
420918
Booking Date:
05-03-2019 - 2:02 am
Charges:
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
SAMANIEGO, UBIL
Booking #:
420917
Release Date:
05-02-2019 - 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-02-2019 - 11:02 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY-STOP SIGN
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X 2
54999999 REGISTRATION-EXPIRED 30 DAY PERMIT
MISC VPTA X 7
$7832.00
MARTINEZ, PEDRO
Booking #:
420916
Booking Date:
05-02-2019 - 10:43 pm
Charges:
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
$500.00
TAYLOR, DAKOTA
Booking #:
420915
Release Date:
05-02-2019 - 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-02-2019 - 10:19 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
RODRIGUEZ, MICHAEL
Booking #:
420914
Booking Date:
05-02-2019 - 9:56 pm
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
HOOD, SHANNON
Booking #:
420913
Booking Date:
05-02-2019 - 8:11 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X 2
57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 6
$4900.00
JACKSON, ALEXIS
Booking #:
420912
Booking Date:
05-02-2019 - 7:19 pm
Charges:
09990030 MURDER
No Bond
MORENO, MALACHI
Booking #:
420911
Release Date:
05-03-2019 - 1:28 am
Booking Date:
05-02-2019 - 5:28 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$2000.00
BLEVINS, VICTOR
Booking #:
420910
Booking Date:
05-02-2019 - 5:24 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X 1
MISC VPTA X 2
$2870.00
ROCHA, ROMAN
Booking #:
420909
Booking Date:
05-02-2019 - 4:35 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
No Bond
RAMIREZ, ROGELIO
Booking #:
420908
Booking Date:
05-02-2019 - 4:31 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
No Bond
CARNEGARY, DARRELL
Booking #:
420907
Booking Date:
05-02-2019 - 2:49 pm
Charges:
48010017 J/N*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$5000.00
VALDEZ, ANGEL
Booking #:
420906
Booking Date:
05-02-2019 - 1:22 pm
Charges:
35620020 POSS MARJ <2OZ DFZ IAT
35990231 POSS CS PG1 <1G DFZ IAT
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
73990677 PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY
$75000.00
JETER, SAMUEL
Booking #:
420905
Booking Date:
05-02-2019 - 11:26 am
Charges:
35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 VOP*UNL CARRYING WEAPON
No Bond
SANMIGUEL, STEVEN
Booking #:
420904
Booking Date:
05-02-2019 - 11:19 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 1
$482.00
PEREZ, CELESTINO
Booking #:
420903
Release Date:
05-02-2019 - 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-02-2019 - 10:24 am
Charges:
62050068 ILLEGAL DUMPING 1000 LBS OR MORE
$10000.00
DORRIS, KEVIN
Booking #:
420902
Release Date:
05-02-2019 - 11:13 am
Booking Date:
05-02-2019 - 9:15 am
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
No Bond
