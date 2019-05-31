Jail Logs

5/31/19 Jail Log

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Friday, May 31, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 2
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 3
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Misc TDCJ Holdover: 2
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Possession: 2
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
  • Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
  • Robbery: 1
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Theft: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

 

COZAD, JEREMY

Booking #:

421471

Booking Date:

05-31-2019 - 5:39 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

No Bond

View Profile >>>

HERNANDEZ, JOSE LUIS

Booking #:

421470

Booking Date:

05-31-2019 - 1:56 am

Charges:

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
54999999 DWLI
MISC VPTA X1

$1318.00

View Profile >>>

TREJO, ESTEBAN

Booking #:

421469

Release Date:

05-30-2019 - 10:58 pm

Booking Date:

05-30-2019 - 9:03 pm

Charges:

54999999 DWLI

$450.00

View Profile >>>

GLASS, ROBERT

Booking #:

421468

Booking Date:

05-30-2019 - 7:44 pm

Charges:

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

No Bond

View Profile >>>

LOHSE, ALEXIS

Booking #:

421467

Release Date:

05-30-2019 - 10:28 pm

Booking Date:

05-30-2019 - 7:07 pm

Charges:

54999999 DWLI
54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION

$900.00

View Profile >>>

RAMIREZ, JUAN

Booking #:

421466

Booking Date:

05-30-2019 - 6:50 pm

Charges:

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$500.00

View Profile >>>

LOPEZ, ERIC

Booking #:

421465

Release Date:

05-30-2019 - 7:28 pm

Booking Date:

05-30-2019 - 5:26 pm

Charges:

54999999 CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 CPF*SEAT BELT VIOLATION
MISC FTA

No Bond

View Profile >>>

ROCK, ALLEN

Booking #:

421464

Booking Date:

05-30-2019 - 5:14 pm

Charges:

MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER

No Bond

View Profile >>>

RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT

Booking #:

421463

Release Date:

05-30-2019 - 6:13 pm

Booking Date:

05-30-2019 - 4:47 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

View Profile >>>

BAGWELL, DESTINY

Booking #:

421462

Booking Date:

05-30-2019 - 3:50 pm

Charges:

54040009 VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

View Profile >>>

ALBERS, JUSTIN

Booking #:

421461

Booking Date:

05-30-2019 - 3:40 pm

Charges:

35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

CASTILLO, MATTHEW

Booking #:

421460

Booking Date:

05-30-2019 - 3:25 pm

Charges:

24110003 COMM*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

DURHAM, CHRISTINA

Booking #:

421459

Booking Date:

05-30-2019 - 2:31 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

View Profile >>>

BECKETT, KENT

Booking #:

421458

Booking Date:

05-30-2019 - 11:55 am

Charges:

MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER

No Bond

View Profile >>>

RAMIREZ, MIGUEL

Booking #:

421457

Booking Date:

05-30-2019 - 11:50 am

Charges:

25890001 MTR*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

BLEVINS, REBECCA

Booking #:

421456

Booking Date:

05-30-2019 - 11:26 am

Charges:

26050014 MTR*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

DIXON, DESMOND

Booking #:

421455

Release Date:

05-30-2019 - 2:58 pm

Booking Date:

05-30-2019 - 9:56 am

Charges:

12990001 MTR*ROBBERY

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MCCORMICK, ALEXIS

Booking #:

421454

Booking Date:

05-30-2019 - 8:42 am

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR
OPEN CPF*OPEN CONTAINER

$1324.00

View Profile >>>

GOMEZ, JOSEPH

Booking #:

421453

Booking Date:

05-30-2019 - 8:02 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

View Profile >>>

HINOJOS, ALESSIA

Booking #:

421452

Booking Date:

05-30-2019 - 6:04 am

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C
MISC CPF X 3

$781.20

View Profile >>>

