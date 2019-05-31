5/31/19 Jail Log

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Friday, May 31, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Misc CPF: 1

Criminal Mischief: 2

Driving w/License Invalid: 3

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Misc TDCJ Holdover: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Possession: 2

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1

Robbery: 1

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Theft: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597