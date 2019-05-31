5/31/19 Jail Log
SAN ANGELO, Texas - Friday, May 31, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the last 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Misc CPF: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 2
- Driving w/License Invalid: 3
- Evading Arrest Detention: 1
- Misc TDCJ Holdover: 2
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Possession: 2
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
- Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
- Robbery: 1
- Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Theft: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
COZAD, JEREMY
Booking #:
421471
Booking Date:
05-31-2019 - 5:39 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, JOSE LUIS
Booking #:
421470
Booking Date:
05-31-2019 - 1:56 am
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
54999999 DWLI
MISC VPTA X1
$1318.00
TREJO, ESTEBAN
Booking #:
421469
Release Date:
05-30-2019 - 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-30-2019 - 9:03 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
$450.00
GLASS, ROBERT
Booking #:
421468
Booking Date:
05-30-2019 - 7:44 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond
LOHSE, ALEXIS
Booking #:
421467
Release Date:
05-30-2019 - 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-30-2019 - 7:07 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION
$900.00
RAMIREZ, JUAN
Booking #:
421466
Booking Date:
05-30-2019 - 6:50 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
LOPEZ, ERIC
Booking #:
421465
Release Date:
05-30-2019 - 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-30-2019 - 5:26 pm
Charges:
54999999 CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 CPF*SEAT BELT VIOLATION
MISC FTA
No Bond
ROCK, ALLEN
Booking #:
421464
Booking Date:
05-30-2019 - 5:14 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
421463
Release Date:
05-30-2019 - 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-30-2019 - 4:47 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
BAGWELL, DESTINY
Booking #:
421462
Booking Date:
05-30-2019 - 3:50 pm
Charges:
54040009 VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
ALBERS, JUSTIN
Booking #:
421461
Booking Date:
05-30-2019 - 3:40 pm
Charges:
35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
CASTILLO, MATTHEW
Booking #:
421460
Booking Date:
05-30-2019 - 3:25 pm
Charges:
24110003 COMM*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
DURHAM, CHRISTINA
Booking #:
421459
Booking Date:
05-30-2019 - 2:31 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
BECKETT, KENT
Booking #:
421458
Booking Date:
05-30-2019 - 11:55 am
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
No Bond
RAMIREZ, MIGUEL
Booking #:
421457
Booking Date:
05-30-2019 - 11:50 am
Charges:
25890001 MTR*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
No Bond
BLEVINS, REBECCA
Booking #:
421456
Booking Date:
05-30-2019 - 11:26 am
Charges:
26050014 MTR*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
No Bond
DIXON, DESMOND
Booking #:
421455
Release Date:
05-30-2019 - 2:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-30-2019 - 9:56 am
Charges:
12990001 MTR*ROBBERY
No Bond
MCCORMICK, ALEXIS
Booking #:
421454
Booking Date:
05-30-2019 - 8:42 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR
OPEN CPF*OPEN CONTAINER
$1324.00
GOMEZ, JOSEPH
Booking #:
421453
Booking Date:
05-30-2019 - 8:02 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
HINOJOS, ALESSIA
Booking #:
421452
Booking Date:
05-30-2019 - 6:04 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
MISC CPF X 3
$781.20
