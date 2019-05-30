Jail Logs

5/30/19 Jail Log

Posted: May 30, 2019 09:32 AM CDT

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Thursday, May 30, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 5
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Driving w/o Headlamps: 1
  • Violation of Promise to Appear: 1
  • Fugitive from Justice: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 3
  • Harassment: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

 

FITCHETT, CIRILDO

Booking #:

421451

Booking Date:

05-30-2019 - 4:16 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

 

ZEIGLER, ROBBY

Booking #:

421450

Booking Date:

05-30-2019 - 2:46 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

HERNANDEZ, LONNIE

Booking #:

421449

Booking Date:

05-30-2019 - 2:35 am

Charges:

54999999 DRIVING WITHOUT HEADLAMPS
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIALN RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTAX2

$2632.00

View Profile >>>

SANTIAGO, ANTHONY

Booking #:

421448

Booking Date:

05-30-2019 - 2:01 am

Charges:

3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR ON 1832445J4 NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT - PASSENGER
MISC CPF X5

$294.00

View Profile >>>

TATUM, MELVA

Booking #:

421447

Booking Date:

05-30-2019 - 1:08 am

Charges:

35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

WATKINS, JORDAN

Booking #:

421446

Booking Date:

05-29-2019 - 10:31 pm

Charges:

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

LOWE, RICKY

Booking #:

421445

Booking Date:

05-29-2019 - 9:42 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 2

No Bond

View Profile >>>

GARCIA, RENE

Booking #:

421444

Release Date:

05-30-2019 - 12:13 am

Booking Date:

05-29-2019 - 9:15 pm

Charges:

35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1642.00

View Profile >>>

BONNER, ROBERT

Booking #:

421443

Release Date:

05-29-2019 - 10:13 pm

Booking Date:

05-29-2019 - 7:40 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

View Profile >>>

HOLLAND, LARRY

Booking #:

421442

Booking Date:

05-29-2019 - 2:59 pm

Charges:

57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

View Profile >>>

AHOLA, MARK

Booking #:

421441

Booking Date:

05-29-2019 - 2:52 pm

Charges:

35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

View Profile >>>

 

MARTINEZ, JOHNNY

Booking #:

421440

Release Date:

05-29-2019 - 3:43 pm

Booking Date:

05-29-2019 - 2:27 pm

Charges:

13160012 HARASSMENT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

SCOTT, JEFFREY

Booking #:

421439

Booking Date:

05-29-2019 - 1:48 pm

Charges:

35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990019 POSS CS PG 1 < 1G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
50130001 MTR*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

$500.00

View Profile >>>

HERNANDEZ, MARY

Booking #:

421438

Booking Date:

05-29-2019 - 1:33 pm

Charges:

13990075 J/N*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
23990196 GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
23990196 J/N*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
50150004 GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
50150004 J/N*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

$500.00

View Profile >>>

WARD, DOROTHY

Booking #:

421437

Release Date:

05-29-2019 - 5:28 pm

Booking Date:

05-29-2019 - 11:26 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

View Profile >>>

