5/30/19 Jail Log
SAN ANGELO, Texas - Thursday, May 30, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the last 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 5
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Driving w/o Headlamps: 1
- Violation of Promise to Appear: 1
- Fugitive from Justice: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 3
- Harassment: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
FITCHETT, CIRILDO
Booking #:
421451
Booking Date:
05-30-2019 - 4:16 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ZEIGLER, ROBBY
Booking #:
421450
Booking Date:
05-30-2019 - 2:46 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
HERNANDEZ, LONNIE
Booking #:
421449
Booking Date:
05-30-2019 - 2:35 am
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WITHOUT HEADLAMPS
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIALN RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTAX2
$2632.00
SANTIAGO, ANTHONY
Booking #:
421448
Booking Date:
05-30-2019 - 2:01 am
Charges:
3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR ON 1832445J4 NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT - PASSENGER
MISC CPF X5
$294.00
TATUM, MELVA
Booking #:
421447
Booking Date:
05-30-2019 - 1:08 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
WATKINS, JORDAN
Booking #:
421446
Booking Date:
05-29-2019 - 10:31 pm
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
No Bond
LOWE, RICKY
Booking #:
421445
Booking Date:
05-29-2019 - 9:42 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
GARCIA, RENE
Booking #:
421444
Release Date:
05-30-2019 - 12:13 am
Booking Date:
05-29-2019 - 9:15 pm
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1642.00
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
421443
Release Date:
05-29-2019 - 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-29-2019 - 7:40 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
HOLLAND, LARRY
Booking #:
421442
Booking Date:
05-29-2019 - 2:59 pm
Charges:
57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
AHOLA, MARK
Booking #:
421441
Booking Date:
05-29-2019 - 2:52 pm
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
MARTINEZ, JOHNNY
Booking #:
421440
Release Date:
05-29-2019 - 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-29-2019 - 2:27 pm
Charges:
13160012 HARASSMENT
No Bond
SCOTT, JEFFREY
Booking #:
421439
Booking Date:
05-29-2019 - 1:48 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990019 POSS CS PG 1 < 1G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
50130001 MTR*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
$500.00
HERNANDEZ, MARY
Booking #:
421438
Booking Date:
05-29-2019 - 1:33 pm
Charges:
13990075 J/N*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
23990196 GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
23990196 J/N*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
50150004 GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
50150004 J/N*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
$500.00
WARD, DOROTHY
Booking #:
421437
Release Date:
05-29-2019 - 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-29-2019 - 11:26 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
