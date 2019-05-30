5/30/19 Jail Log

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Thursday, May 30, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 5

Public Intoxication: 1

Driving w/o Headlamps: 1

Violation of Promise to Appear: 1

Fugitive from Justice: 1

Misc CPF : 1

: 1 Criminal Trespassing: 3

Harassment: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597