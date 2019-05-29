5/29/19 Jail Log
SAN ANGELO, Texas - Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the last 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault Causing Bodily Injury - Family Violence: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Possession: 7
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 3
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
- Fleeing Police Officer: 1
- Prohibited Weapon - Knuckles: 1
- Theft: 1
- Prostitution: 1
- Border Patrol Hold: 1
- Aggravated Robbery: 1
- No Driver's License: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
COPSY, SARAH
Booking #:
421436
Booking Date:
05-29-2019 - 5:37 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
SAMANIEGO, VICTOR
Booking #:
421435
Booking Date:
05-29-2019 - 2:32 am
Charges:
54990067 *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54990067 *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 CPFX2
No Bond
LARA, NELLY
Booking #:
421433
Booking Date:
05-29-2019 - 12:16 am
Charges:
35990015 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 *RPR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
No Bond
SALAS, JOE
Booking #:
421432
Booking Date:
05-28-2019 - 11:49 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
ROJAS, SURENA
Booking #:
421431
Booking Date:
05-28-2019 - 9:34 pm
Charges:
35990002 *MTR* - MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
$500.00
CLARK, MICHAEL
Booking #:
421430
Booking Date:
05-28-2019 - 8:46 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA x2
$1948.00
ARREOLA, JORGE
Booking #:
421429
Booking Date:
05-28-2019 - 8:46 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
73999999 FAILURE TO IDENTIFY
$850.00
VALDEZ, JESUS
Booking #:
421428
Booking Date:
05-28-2019 - 5:09 pm
Charges:
48010010 *COMM* FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
No Bond
CADENA, ISAAC
Booking #:
421427
Booking Date:
05-28-2019 - 4:38 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
CURTIS, CHARLES
Booking #:
421426
Booking Date:
05-28-2019 - 3:36 pm
Charges:
52030026 *COMM*PROH WEAPON KNUCKLES
57070020 *COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
DAVIS, KIYA
Booking #:
421425
Release Date:
05-28-2019 - 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-28-2019 - 3:26 pm
Charges:
23990191 *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
26990041 *COMM* FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING
No Bond
ESTRADA, ROBERT
Booking #:
421424
Release Date:
05-28-2019 - 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-28-2019 - 3:24 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
STEWART, AMY
Booking #:
421423
Booking Date:
05-28-2019 - 2:59 pm
Charges:
40040011 PROSTITUTION W/3RD OR MORE
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA ON COURT DATE
$1024.00
RIVERO-PONCE, FELIPE
Booking #:
421422
Booking Date:
05-28-2019 - 2:55 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
MISC CRIMINAL NON-SUPPORT
$4000.00
LUCERO, ZACHERY
Booking #:
421421
Booking Date:
05-28-2019 - 1:16 pm
Charges:
12990002 AGG ROBBERY
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$642.00
SPRAY, PETER
Booking #:
421420
Booking Date:
05-28-2019 - 11:20 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DL
MISC CPF X2
MISC VPTA X1
$1060.00
NEWMAN, VICTORIA
Booking #:
421419
Booking Date:
05-28-2019 - 11:14 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
MISC NO DL X 2
MISC VPTA X 2
$4308.00
BERMEA, CONCHITA
Booking #:
421418
Booking Date:
05-28-2019 - 10:44 am
Charges:
35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
WALKER, CHASTIDY
Booking #:
421417
Booking Date:
05-28-2019 - 10:17 am
Charges:
35990002 *COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
FUQUA, JOSHUA
Booking #:
421416
Booking Date:
05-28-2019 - 9:54 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
BARRY, JACOB
Booking #:
421415
Release Date:
05-28-2019 - 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-28-2019 - 9:35 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
LUBKE, LAYNE
Booking #:
421414
Booking Date:
05-28-2019 - 9:26 am
Charges:
57070020 *VOP*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
ACEVEDO, CHRISTAL
Booking #:
421413
Booking Date:
05-28-2019 - 8:48 am
Charges:
35990003 *COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
SANCHEZ, YOLANDA
Booking #:
421412
Booking Date:
05-28-2019 - 6:54 am
Charges:
57070010 *CPF* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
