5/29/19 Jail Log

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Causing Bodily Injury - Family Violence: 1

Family Violence: 1 Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Possession: 7

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 3

Public Intoxication: 1

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Fleeing Police Officer: 1

Prohibited Weapon - Knuckles: 1

Knuckles: 1 Theft: 1

Prostitution: 1

Border Patrol Hold: 1

Aggravated Robbery: 1

No Driver's License: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 2

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597