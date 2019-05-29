Jail Logs

5/29/19 Jail Log

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Causing Bodily Injury - Family Violence: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Possession: 7
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 3
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Fleeing Police Officer: 1
  • Prohibited Weapon - Knuckles: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Prostitution: 1
  • Border Patrol Hold: 1
  • Aggravated Robbery: 1
  • No Driver's License: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

 

COPSY, SARAH

Booking #:

421436

Booking Date:

05-29-2019 - 5:37 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

SAMANIEGO, VICTOR

Booking #:

421435

Booking Date:

05-29-2019 - 2:32 am

Charges:

54990067 *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54990067 *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 CPFX2

No Bond

LARA, NELLY

Booking #:

421433

Booking Date:

05-29-2019 - 12:16 am

Charges:

35990015 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 *RPR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

No Bond

SALAS, JOE

Booking #:

421432

Booking Date:

05-28-2019 - 11:49 pm

Charges:

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

ROJAS, SURENA

Booking #:

421431

Booking Date:

05-28-2019 - 9:34 pm

Charges:

35990002 *MTR* - MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

$500.00

CLARK, MICHAEL

Booking #:

421430

Booking Date:

05-28-2019 - 8:46 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA x2

$1948.00

ARREOLA, JORGE

Booking #:

421429

Booking Date:

05-28-2019 - 8:46 pm

Charges:

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
73999999 FAILURE TO IDENTIFY

$850.00

VALDEZ, JESUS

Booking #:

421428

Booking Date:

05-28-2019 - 5:09 pm

Charges:

48010010 *COMM* FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

No Bond

CADENA, ISAAC

Booking #:

421427

Booking Date:

05-28-2019 - 4:38 pm

Charges:

35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

CURTIS, CHARLES

Booking #:

421426

Booking Date:

05-28-2019 - 3:36 pm

Charges:

52030026 *COMM*PROH WEAPON KNUCKLES
57070020 *COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

DAVIS, KIYA

Booking #:

421425

Release Date:

05-28-2019 - 6:58 pm

Booking Date:

05-28-2019 - 3:26 pm

Charges:

23990191 *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
26990041 *COMM* FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING

No Bond

ESTRADA, ROBERT

Booking #:

421424

Release Date:

05-28-2019 - 6:58 pm

Booking Date:

05-28-2019 - 3:24 pm

Charges:

35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

STEWART, AMY

Booking #:

421423

Booking Date:

05-28-2019 - 2:59 pm

Charges:

40040011 PROSTITUTION W/3RD OR MORE
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA ON COURT DATE

$1024.00

RIVERO-PONCE, FELIPE

Booking #:

421422

Booking Date:

05-28-2019 - 2:55 pm

Charges:

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
MISC CRIMINAL NON-SUPPORT

$4000.00

LUCERO, ZACHERY

Booking #:

421421

Booking Date:

05-28-2019 - 1:16 pm

Charges:

12990002 AGG ROBBERY
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$642.00

SPRAY, PETER

Booking #:

421420

Booking Date:

05-28-2019 - 11:20 am

Charges:

54999999 NO DL
MISC CPF X2
MISC VPTA X1

$1060.00

NEWMAN, VICTORIA

Booking #:

421419

Booking Date:

05-28-2019 - 11:14 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
MISC NO DL X 2
MISC VPTA X 2

$4308.00

BERMEA, CONCHITA

Booking #:

421418

Booking Date:

05-28-2019 - 10:44 am

Charges:

35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

WALKER, CHASTIDY

Booking #:

421417

Booking Date:

05-28-2019 - 10:17 am

Charges:

35990002 *COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

FUQUA, JOSHUA

Booking #:

421416

Booking Date:

05-28-2019 - 9:54 am

Charges:

35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

BARRY, JACOB

Booking #:

421415

Release Date:

05-28-2019 - 2:13 pm

Booking Date:

05-28-2019 - 9:35 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

LUBKE, LAYNE

Booking #:

421414

Booking Date:

05-28-2019 - 9:26 am

Charges:

57070020 *VOP*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

ACEVEDO, CHRISTAL

Booking #:

421413

Booking Date:

05-28-2019 - 8:48 am

Charges:

35990003 *COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

SANCHEZ, YOLANDA

Booking #:

421412

Booking Date:

05-28-2019 - 6:54 am

Charges:

57070010 *CPF* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

