5/28/19 Jail Log

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the weekend, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Possession: 7

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Public Intoxication: 2

Misc CPF : 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Theft: 2

Assault Family/Household Member: 2

Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon: 1

Assault Causing Bodily Injury - Family Violence: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

