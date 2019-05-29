Jail Logs

5/28/19 Jail Log

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 08:56 AM CDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 09:27 AM CDT

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the weekend, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Possession: 7
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 2
  • Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Assault Causing Bodily Injury - Family Violence: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

CRAIG, BRITTANY

Booking #:

421353

Booking Date:

05-25-2019 - 9:39 am

Charges:

22990002 MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION
MISC CPF X 1

$680.00

View Profile >>>

LASSO, ELISA

Booking #:

421352

Booking Date:

05-25-2019 - 2:21 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

SMITH, CANDICE

Booking #:

421351

Booking Date:

05-25-2019 - 2:17 am

Charges:

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
ER EXPIRED REGISTRATION
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR on 17-2659J3
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR on 17-2660J3
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR on 17-2954J3
MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR

$4792.00

View Profile >>>

Alfaro, Miguel

Booking #:

421350

Booking Date:

05-25-2019 - 1:17 am

Charges:

35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

ALVAREZ, IVAN

Booking #:

421349

Booking Date:

05-24-2019 - 11:18 pm

Charges:

35620008 *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48990009 *J/N* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC *CPF* X 3

No Bond

View Profile >>>

RODRIGUEZ-CAMACHO, LAURA

Booking #:

421348

Release Date:

05-25-2019 - 5:43 am

Booking Date:

05-24-2019 - 11:12 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

RIVAS, SAMUEL

Booking #:

421347

Release Date:

05-25-2019 - 5:43 am

Booking Date:

05-24-2019 - 9:48 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

MENDEZ, HENRY

Booking #:

421346

Booking Date:

05-24-2019 - 8:29 pm

Charges:

MISC *CPF* X2

No Bond

View Profile >>>

Gonzales, Thomas

Booking #:

421345

Booking Date:

05-24-2019 - 7:33 pm

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MILLER, DYLAN

Booking #:

421344

Booking Date:

05-24-2019 - 6:16 pm

Charges:

22990002 *COMM* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

No Bond

View Profile >>>

SADDLER, NAKITA

Booking #:

421343

Release Date:

05-24-2019 - 6:13 pm

Booking Date:

05-24-2019 - 5:00 pm

Charges:

23990196 GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

No Bond

View Profile >>>

PEEL, JOSHUA

Booking #:

421342

Release Date:

05-24-2019 - 7:43 pm

Booking Date:

05-24-2019 - 4:55 pm

Charges:

13990075 MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

View Profile >>>

CLAYTON, GARY

Booking #:

421340

Release Date:

05-24-2019 - 7:43 pm

Booking Date:

05-24-2019 - 3:00 pm

Charges:

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

$20000.00

View Profile >>>

DANZY, CALVIN

Booking #:

421339

Booking Date:

05-24-2019 - 2:30 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X 1

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

SPARKS, JOSHUA

Booking #:

421338

Booking Date:

05-24-2019 - 2:12 pm

Charges:

13150005 COMM*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

View Profile >>>

SALDIVAR, VICTORIA

Booking #:

421337

Release Date:

05-24-2019 - 5:13 pm

Booking Date:

05-24-2019 - 1:14 pm

Charges:

23990196 MTR*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

No Bond

View Profile >>>

SOCKO, JEREMY

Booking #:

421336

Booking Date:

05-24-2019 - 12:53 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

PORTER, MATTHEW

Booking #:

421335

Booking Date:

05-24-2019 - 12:47 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC CPF X 5

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

CAMARILLO, MIRANDA

Booking #:

421334

Booking Date:

05-24-2019 - 12:44 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC CPF X 12

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

VELEZ, JUAN

Booking #:

421333

Release Date:

05-24-2019 - 2:28 pm

Booking Date:

05-24-2019 - 10:13 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

View Profile >>>

GONZALES, GLORIA

Booking #:

421332

Booking Date:

05-24-2019 - 7:53 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

$2500.00

View Profile >>>

More Stories for you

• Baby should be OK after days in room with dead parents
WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD)  — Inside the Whitehall-area motel room where two people were found dead alongside th...

• Police raid on Bell Street residence yields meth, cocaine, and marijuana
Investigators with the Department's Street Crimes Division executed a Search Warrant at a residence in the 500 block of...

• 5/24/19 Jail Log
Friday, May 24, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom...

• Texas officers accused of violence, other crimes avoid prison in deals with prosecutors
Across Texas, hundreds of law enforcement officers have permanently surrendered their peace officer license in the past...

• 5/23/19 Jail Log
Thursday, May 23, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom...

• 20+ peace officers accused of sex crimes in recent years traded their badges for little jail time
KXAN's analysis found at least 20 cases of sex crimes, including crimes against children, that led to permanent...

• Some officers accused of violent crimes receive plea agreements without jail time
KXAN's investigation found numerous cases of law enforcement officials charged with violent crimes, including...

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • 5/30/19 Jail Log

    Over the last 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green…

  • 5/29/19 Jail Log

    Over the last 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green…

  • 5/24/19 Jail Log

    Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green…

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News