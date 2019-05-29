5/28/19 Jail Log
SAN ANGELO, Texas - Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the weekend, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Possession: 7
- Driving w/License Invalid: 2
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Misc CPF: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Theft: 2
- Assault Family/Household Member: 2
- Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon: 1
- Assault Causing Bodily Injury - Family Violence: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
CRAIG, BRITTANY
Booking #:
421353
Booking Date:
05-25-2019 - 9:39 am
Charges:
22990002 MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION
MISC CPF X 1
$680.00
LASSO, ELISA
Booking #:
421352
Booking Date:
05-25-2019 - 2:21 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
SMITH, CANDICE
Booking #:
421351
Booking Date:
05-25-2019 - 2:17 am
Charges:
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
ER EXPIRED REGISTRATION
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR on 17-2659J3
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR on 17-2660J3
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR on 17-2954J3
MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR
$4792.00
Alfaro, Miguel
Booking #:
421350
Booking Date:
05-25-2019 - 1:17 am
Charges:
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
ALVAREZ, IVAN
Booking #:
421349
Booking Date:
05-24-2019 - 11:18 pm
Charges:
35620008 *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48990009 *J/N* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC *CPF* X 3
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ-CAMACHO, LAURA
Booking #:
421348
Release Date:
05-25-2019 - 5:43 am
Booking Date:
05-24-2019 - 11:12 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
RIVAS, SAMUEL
Booking #:
421347
Release Date:
05-25-2019 - 5:43 am
Booking Date:
05-24-2019 - 9:48 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
MENDEZ, HENRY
Booking #:
421346
Booking Date:
05-24-2019 - 8:29 pm
Charges:
MISC *CPF* X2
No Bond
Gonzales, Thomas
Booking #:
421345
Booking Date:
05-24-2019 - 7:33 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
MILLER, DYLAN
Booking #:
421344
Booking Date:
05-24-2019 - 6:16 pm
Charges:
22990002 *COMM* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
SADDLER, NAKITA
Booking #:
421343
Release Date:
05-24-2019 - 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-24-2019 - 5:00 pm
Charges:
23990196 GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
PEEL, JOSHUA
Booking #:
421342
Release Date:
05-24-2019 - 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-24-2019 - 4:55 pm
Charges:
13990075 MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
CLAYTON, GARY
Booking #:
421340
Release Date:
05-24-2019 - 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-24-2019 - 3:00 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
$20000.00
DANZY, CALVIN
Booking #:
421339
Booking Date:
05-24-2019 - 2:30 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X 1
$1000.00
SPARKS, JOSHUA
Booking #:
421338
Booking Date:
05-24-2019 - 2:12 pm
Charges:
13150005 COMM*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
SALDIVAR, VICTORIA
Booking #:
421337
Release Date:
05-24-2019 - 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-24-2019 - 1:14 pm
Charges:
23990196 MTR*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
SOCKO, JEREMY
Booking #:
421336
Booking Date:
05-24-2019 - 12:53 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
PORTER, MATTHEW
Booking #:
421335
Booking Date:
05-24-2019 - 12:47 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC CPF X 5
$1000.00
CAMARILLO, MIRANDA
Booking #:
421334
Booking Date:
05-24-2019 - 12:44 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC CPF X 12
$1000.00
VELEZ, JUAN
Booking #:
421333
Release Date:
05-24-2019 - 2:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-24-2019 - 10:13 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
GONZALES, GLORIA
Booking #:
421332
Booking Date:
05-24-2019 - 7:53 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$2500.00
