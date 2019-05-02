5/2/19 Jail Log - $1 million bond set for murder charge
SAN ANGELO, Tx - Thursday, May 2, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Theft: 2
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury - Family Violence: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 2
- Theft of Firearm: 1
- Murder: 1
- Bail Jumping & FTA: 1
- Possession: 1
- Pedestrian Walking with Traffic: 1
- Illegal Dumping: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
WHITTINGTON, JOHNATHON
Booking #:
420895
Booking Date:
05-01-2019 - 8:50 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 HEALTH AND SAFETY VIOL CLASS C
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$2566.00
ATKINS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
420894
Booking Date:
05-01-2019 - 8:27 pm
Charges:
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
HOLLAND, JENNY
Booking #:
420893
Booking Date:
05-01-2019 - 8:01 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
FLANNERY, KENNETH
Booking #:
420892
Booking Date:
05-01-2019 - 7:47 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
JOHNSON, COLTEN
Booking #:
420891
Booking Date:
05-01-2019 - 7:31 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
SHOEMAKER, MASON
Booking #:
420890
Booking Date:
05-01-2019 - 5:00 pm
Charges:
23990008 COMM*THEFT OF FIREARM
26050014 COMM*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
No Bond
JAQUEZ, JOSHUA
Booking #:
420889
Booking Date:
05-01-2019 - 4:18 pm
Charges:
09990030 MURDER
No Bond
CANTU, AMPARO
Booking #:
420888
Release Date:
05-01-2019 - 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-01-2019 - 3:39 pm
Charges:
23990191 COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
MOSBY, CURTIS
Booking #:
420887
Booking Date:
05-01-2019 - 2:55 pm
Charges:
MISC BAIL JUMPING AND FTA
$15000.00
GRANADOS, ANGEL
Booking #:
420886
Release Date:
05-01-2019 - 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-01-2019 - 2:53 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
SOCKO, JEREMY
Booking #:
420885
Booking Date:
05-01-2019 - 2:13 pm
Charges:
35990015 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
VILLAFRANCO, RODNEY
Booking #:
420883
Booking Date:
05-01-2019 - 12:27 pm
Charges:
54999999 PEDESTRIAN WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$220.00
MCMULLAN, LYNDAN
Booking #:
420884
Release Date:
05-01-2019 - 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-01-2019 - 12:26 pm
Charges:
62050066 ILLEGAL DUMPING >5LBS < 500 LBS
$2500.00
REYES, ROBERT
Booking #:
420882
Booking Date:
05-01-2019 - 11:10 am
Charges:
54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
MENDOZA, JOSE
Booking #:
420881
Release Date:
05-01-2019 - 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-01-2019 - 11:07 am
Charges:
54040010 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
EISENBACH, CLAY
Booking #:
420880
Release Date:
05-01-2019 - 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-01-2019 - 10:42 am
Charges:
22990002 MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
26050014 MTR*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
No Bond
More Stories for you
• 5/1/19 Jail Log
Wednesday, May 1, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom...
• 4/30/19 Jail Log
Tuesday, April 30, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the ...
• 4/29/19 Jail Log
Monday, April 29, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the past 72 hours, 39 people were booked into the T...
• 4/26/19 Jail Log
Friday, April 26, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the past 24 hours, 26 people were booked into the T...
• 4/25/19 Jail Log
Thursday, April 25, 2019 Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into t...
• Missing Illinois boy found dead; parents charged
(CNN) - The body of a 5-year-old boy reported as missing last week was found wrapped in plastic in a shallow grave on...
• 4/24/19 Jail Log
Wednesday, April 24, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the T...
More Stories
-
Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green…
-
Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green…
-
Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green…