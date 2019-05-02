Jail Logs

5/2/19 Jail Log - $1 million bond set for murder charge

Posted: May 02, 2019 09:06 AM CDT

Updated: May 02, 2019 09:22 AM CDT

SAN ANGELO, Tx - Thursday, May 2, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Theft: 2
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury - Family Violence: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 2
  • Theft of Firearm: 1
  • Murder: 1
  • Bail Jumping & FTA: 1
  • Possession: 1
  • Pedestrian Walking with Traffic: 1
  • Illegal Dumping: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

 

WHITTINGTON, JOHNATHON

Booking #:

420895

Booking Date:

05-01-2019 - 8:50 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 HEALTH AND SAFETY VIOL CLASS C
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$2566.00

View Profile >>>

ATKINS, MICHAEL

Booking #:

420894

Booking Date:

05-01-2019 - 8:27 pm

Charges:

57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

View Profile >>>

HOLLAND, JENNY

Booking #:

420893

Booking Date:

05-01-2019 - 8:01 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

View Profile >>>

FLANNERY, KENNETH

Booking #:

420892

Booking Date:

05-01-2019 - 7:47 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

JOHNSON, COLTEN

Booking #:

420891

Booking Date:

05-01-2019 - 7:31 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

View Profile >>>

SHOEMAKER, MASON

Booking #:

420890

Booking Date:

05-01-2019 - 5:00 pm

Charges:

23990008 COMM*THEFT OF FIREARM
26050014 COMM*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

JAQUEZ, JOSHUA

Booking #:

420889

Booking Date:

05-01-2019 - 4:18 pm

Charges:

09990030 MURDER

No Bond

View Profile >>>

 

CANTU, AMPARO

Booking #:

420888

Release Date:

05-01-2019 - 4:43 pm

Booking Date:

05-01-2019 - 3:39 pm

Charges:

23990191 COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MOSBY, CURTIS

Booking #:

420887

Booking Date:

05-01-2019 - 2:55 pm

Charges:

MISC BAIL JUMPING AND FTA

$15000.00

View Profile >>>

GRANADOS, ANGEL

Booking #:

420886

Release Date:

05-01-2019 - 4:13 pm

Booking Date:

05-01-2019 - 2:53 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

View Profile >>>

SOCKO, JEREMY

Booking #:

420885

Booking Date:

05-01-2019 - 2:13 pm

Charges:

35990015 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

VILLAFRANCO, RODNEY

Booking #:

420883

Booking Date:

05-01-2019 - 12:27 pm

Charges:

54999999 PEDESTRIAN WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

$220.00

View Profile >>>

 

MCMULLAN, LYNDAN

Booking #:

420884

Release Date:

05-01-2019 - 2:13 pm

Booking Date:

05-01-2019 - 12:26 pm

Charges:

62050066 ILLEGAL DUMPING >5LBS < 500 LBS

$2500.00

View Profile >>>

REYES, ROBERT

Booking #:

420882

Booking Date:

05-01-2019 - 11:10 am

Charges:

54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MENDOZA, JOSE

Booking #:

420881

Release Date:

05-01-2019 - 3:13 pm

Booking Date:

05-01-2019 - 11:07 am

Charges:

54040010 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

No Bond

View Profile >>>

EISENBACH, CLAY

Booking #:

420880

Release Date:

05-01-2019 - 5:28 pm

Booking Date:

05-01-2019 - 10:42 am

Charges:

22990002 MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
26050014 MTR*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

