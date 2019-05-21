5/21/19 Jail Log
SAN ANGELO, Texas - Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Misc CPF: 1
- Possession: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1
- Theft: 2
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
- Driving w/License Invalid: 2
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
SANCHEZ, BRANDON
Booking #:
421285
Booking Date:
05-21-2019 - 2:27 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
THOMPSON, KRISTOPHER
Booking #:
421284
Booking Date:
05-21-2019 - 1:29 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1642.00
RIVERA, ERIC
Booking #:
421283
Booking Date:
05-20-2019 - 10:34 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
RAMIREZ, GABRIEL
Booking #:
421282
Booking Date:
05-20-2019 - 7:28 pm
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
MISC FTA X 2
$1488.00
LOSOYA, JESUS
Booking #:
421280
Booking Date:
05-20-2019 - 4:22 pm
Charges:
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
FLORES, JOE
Booking #:
421279
Booking Date:
05-20-2019 - 4:10 pm
Charges:
54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
ALDAZ-PALMA, HECTOR
Booking #:
421278
Booking Date:
05-20-2019 - 3:49 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, JACOB
Booking #:
421277
Booking Date:
05-20-2019 - 3:12 pm
Charges:
23990191 GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
MARTINEZ, JACOB
Booking #:
421276
Booking Date:
05-20-2019 - 2:59 pm
Charges:
22990002 MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
ADOLINE, BRIAN
Booking #:
421275
Release Date:
05-20-2019 - 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-20-2019 - 2:37 pm
Charges:
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
ROSALES, JOSE
Booking #:
421274
Release Date:
05-20-2019 - 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-20-2019 - 1:08 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
REYES, JONATHAN
Booking #:
421273
Release Date:
05-20-2019 - 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-20-2019 - 12:55 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
BARTOL, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
421272
Booking Date:
05-20-2019 - 12:23 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
WILLIAMS, MARSHALL
Booking #:
421271
Booking Date:
05-20-2019 - 10:50 am
Charges:
35990003 J/N*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00
MCDERMOTT, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
421270
Release Date:
05-20-2019 - 10:43 am
Booking Date:
05-20-2019 - 9:43 am
Charges:
54040009 GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
BURNETT, SAMMANTHA
Booking #:
421269
Release Date:
05-20-2019 - 10:43 am
Booking Date:
05-20-2019 - 9:08 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
