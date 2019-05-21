Jail Logs

5/21/19 Jail Log

Posted: May 21, 2019 09:20 AM CDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 09:20 AM CDT

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Possession: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 2
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

 

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

SANCHEZ, BRANDON

Booking #:

421285

Booking Date:

05-21-2019 - 2:27 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 3

No Bond



THOMPSON, KRISTOPHER

Booking #:

421284

Booking Date:

05-21-2019 - 1:29 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1642.00



RIVERA, ERIC

Booking #:

421283

Booking Date:

05-20-2019 - 10:34 pm

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
MISC CPF X 2

No Bond



RAMIREZ, GABRIEL

Booking #:

421282

Booking Date:

05-20-2019 - 7:28 pm

Charges:

22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
MISC FTA X 2

$1488.00



LOSOYA, JESUS

Booking #:

421280

Booking Date:

05-20-2019 - 4:22 pm

Charges:

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond



FLORES, JOE

Booking #:

421279

Booking Date:

05-20-2019 - 4:10 pm

Charges:

54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond



ALDAZ-PALMA, HECTOR

Booking #:

421278

Booking Date:

05-20-2019 - 3:49 pm

Charges:

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

No Bond



HERNANDEZ, JACOB

Booking #:

421277

Booking Date:

05-20-2019 - 3:12 pm

Charges:

23990191 GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

No Bond



MARTINEZ, JACOB

Booking #:

421276

Booking Date:

05-20-2019 - 2:59 pm

Charges:

22990002 MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

No Bond



ADOLINE, BRIAN

Booking #:

421275

Release Date:

05-20-2019 - 5:43 pm

Booking Date:

05-20-2019 - 2:37 pm

Charges:

57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond



ROSALES, JOSE

Booking #:

421274

Release Date:

05-20-2019 - 5:28 pm

Booking Date:

05-20-2019 - 1:08 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00



REYES, JONATHAN

Booking #:

421273

Release Date:

05-20-2019 - 10:58 pm

Booking Date:

05-20-2019 - 12:55 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00



BARTOL, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

421272

Booking Date:

05-20-2019 - 12:23 pm

Charges:

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

No Bond



WILLIAMS, MARSHALL

Booking #:

421271

Booking Date:

05-20-2019 - 10:50 am

Charges:

35990003 J/N*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

$500.00



MCDERMOTT, TIMOTHY

Booking #:

421270

Release Date:

05-20-2019 - 10:43 am

Booking Date:

05-20-2019 - 9:43 am

Charges:

54040009 GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond



BURNETT, SAMMANTHA

Booking #:

421269

Release Date:

05-20-2019 - 10:43 am

Booking Date:

05-20-2019 - 9:08 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00



 




