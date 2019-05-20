5/20/19 Jail Log
SAN ANGELO, Texas - Monday, May 20, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the past 72 hours, 37 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Theft: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated - Open Alcohol Container: 1
- Assault Fam/Household Member - Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
- Public Intoxication: 6
- Possession: 7
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 2
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury - Family Violence: 2
- Liquor Violation - Class C: 1
- Failure to Appear: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 5
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Contempt of Court: 1
- Assault Family Violence: 1
- Misc CPF: 2
- Obstruction/Retaliation: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
WALKER, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
421267
Booking Date:
05-20-2019 - 4:33 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
SMITH, BAILEY
Booking #:
421266
Booking Date:
05-20-2019 - 1:39 am
Charges:
23990191 *MTR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
WROBLEWSKI, JASON
Booking #:
421265
Booking Date:
05-20-2019 - 1:23 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$1000.00
KIM, JONATHAN
Booking #:
421264
Booking Date:
05-19-2019 - 11:21 pm
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
RIVERA, JUSTIN
Booking #:
421263
Booking Date:
05-19-2019 - 9:46 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$942.00
LEE, GERALD
Booking #:
421262
Booking Date:
05-19-2019 - 12:02 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
LASSO, ELISA
Booking #:
421257
Booking Date:
05-19-2019 - 3:59 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
TORRES, MICHAEL
Booking #:
421256
Booking Date:
05-19-2019 - 3:39 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
WHITE, JOSHUA
Booking #:
421255
Booking Date:
05-19-2019 - 3:12 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
GREATHOUSE, RANDY
Booking #:
421254
Booking Date:
05-19-2019 - 2:20 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
No Bond
SCHNEIDER, TERRELL
Booking #:
421253
Booking Date:
05-19-2019 - 1:50 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
PENA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
421252
Booking Date:
05-19-2019 - 1:25 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
RIVAS, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
421251
Booking Date:
05-19-2019 - 1:05 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
ROHMFIELD, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
421250
Booking Date:
05-19-2019 - 12:57 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
421249
Booking Date:
05-19-2019 - 12:35 am
Charges:
41999999 LIQUOR VIOLATION CLASS C
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$942.00
ANDREWS, COLLEEN
Booking #:
421248
Release Date:
05-19-2019 - 5:28 am
Booking Date:
05-18-2019 - 9:52 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR 075133J4
$454.00
ENRIQUEZ, JOHN
Booking #:
421247
Booking Date:
05-18-2019 - 9:47 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
KINGSLAND, ALEXUS
Booking #:
421246
Booking Date:
05-18-2019 - 9:08 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
STEWART, AMY
Booking #:
421245
Booking Date:
05-18-2019 - 6:33 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
BLYE, RICHARD
Booking #:
421244
Release Date:
05-18-2019 - 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-18-2019 - 4:57 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
URBINA, LEE
Booking #:
421243
Booking Date:
05-18-2019 - 4:04 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
42.08 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
FTA FAIL TO APPEAR ON 073486J4
$1400.00
REEVES, JAMES
Booking #:
421242
Release Date:
05-18-2019 - 5:58 am
Booking Date:
05-18-2019 - 4:35 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC DWLI
MISC EXPIRED DL/ID
MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC FTA X 6
MISC VPTA X 4
MISC WRONG LICENSE PLATE(S) ON VEHICLE
$7562.00
ALLEN, JONATHAN
Booking #:
421241
Booking Date:
05-18-2019 - 3:04 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
TALLY, JERAMY
Booking #:
421240
Release Date:
05-18-2019 - 5:58 am
Booking Date:
05-18-2019 - 2:14 am
Charges:
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X1
MISC FTA X1
REG5 CPF* OPERATING UNREGISTRED TRAILER (EXP 03-2015) (502-807H)
$782.00
WHITE, NOAH
Booking #:
421239
Booking Date:
05-18-2019 - 2:11 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 DWLI
$1450.00
Ward, Shawn
Booking #:
421238
Booking Date:
05-18-2019 - 2:07 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
RIVERA, ANGIE
Booking #:
421237
Booking Date:
05-18-2019 - 12:26 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE
$492.00
FRYAR, CHELSEA
Booking #:
421236
Release Date:
05-18-2019 - 3:58 am
Booking Date:
05-18-2019 - 12:10 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
WHITE, RAYMOND
Booking #:
421235
Booking Date:
05-17-2019 - 11:46 pm
Charges:
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
DL1 NO DRIVER'S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
SP SPEEDING
$1435.10
PENA, CORINA
Booking #:
421234
Booking Date:
05-17-2019 - 11:23 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
No Bond
LOPEZ, ASHLEY
Booking #:
421232
Release Date:
05-18-2019 - 3:58 am
Booking Date:
05-17-2019 - 10:26 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
PEREZ, JOSE
Booking #:
421231
Booking Date:
05-17-2019 - 6:29 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X11
No Bond
LANDIN, RODOLFO
Booking #:
421230
Booking Date:
05-17-2019 - 6:13 pm
Charges:
54990067 *RPR* - DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF x9
No Bond
DOMINGUEZ, BENJAMIN
Booking #:
421229
Booking Date:
05-17-2019 - 4:50 pm
Charges:
50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
57070019 *CPF* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
No Bond
BROWN, DEDRICK
Booking #:
421228
Booking Date:
05-17-2019 - 4:48 pm
Charges:
35990023 *RPR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$2000.00
BAKER, THEO
Booking #:
421227
Booking Date:
05-17-2019 - 2:58 pm
Charges:
35990023 *GOB*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54990067 RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
BARTA, CLINT
Booking #:
421226
Release Date:
05-17-2019 - 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-17-2019 - 8:18 am
Charges:
13990001 *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
