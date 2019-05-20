5/20/19 Jail Log

Jail Logs

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Monday, May 20, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 72 hours, 37 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated - Open Alcohol Container: 1
  • Assault Fam/Household Member - Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 6
  • Possession: 7
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 2
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury - Family Violence: 2
  • Liquor Violation - Class C: 1
  • Failure to Appear: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 5
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Contempt of Court: 1
  • Assault Family Violence: 1
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Obstruction/Retaliation: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

 

WALKER, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

421267

Booking Date:

05-20-2019 - 4:33 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

View Profile >>>

SMITH, BAILEY

Booking #:

421266

Booking Date:

05-20-2019 - 1:39 am

Charges:

23990191 *MTR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

No Bond

View Profile >>>

WROBLEWSKI, JASON

Booking #:

421265

Booking Date:

05-20-2019 - 1:23 am

Charges:

54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

KIM, JONATHAN

Booking #:

421264

Booking Date:

05-19-2019 - 11:21 pm

Charges:

13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

RIVERA, JUSTIN

Booking #:

421263

Booking Date:

05-19-2019 - 9:46 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$942.00

View Profile >>>

LEE, GERALD

Booking #:

421262

Booking Date:

05-19-2019 - 12:02 pm

Charges:

35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

 

 

LASSO, ELISA

Booking #:

421257

Booking Date:

05-19-2019 - 3:59 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

TORRES, MICHAEL

Booking #:

421256

Booking Date:

05-19-2019 - 3:39 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

WHITE, JOSHUA

Booking #:

421255

Booking Date:

05-19-2019 - 3:12 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

GREATHOUSE, RANDY

Booking #:

421254

Booking Date:

05-19-2019 - 2:20 am

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

No Bond

View Profile >>>

SCHNEIDER, TERRELL

Booking #:

421253

Booking Date:

05-19-2019 - 1:50 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

PENA, MICHAEL

Booking #:

421252

Booking Date:

05-19-2019 - 1:25 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

RIVAS, ALEXANDER

Booking #:

421251

Booking Date:

05-19-2019 - 1:05 am

Charges:

13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

View Profile >>>

ROHMFIELD, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

421250

Booking Date:

05-19-2019 - 12:57 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

 

RODRIGUEZ, JOSE

Booking #:

421249

Booking Date:

05-19-2019 - 12:35 am

Charges:

41999999 LIQUOR VIOLATION CLASS C
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

$942.00

View Profile >>>

ANDREWS, COLLEEN

Booking #:

421248

Release Date:

05-19-2019 - 5:28 am

Booking Date:

05-18-2019 - 9:52 pm

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR 075133J4

$454.00

View Profile >>>

ENRIQUEZ, JOHN

Booking #:

421247

Booking Date:

05-18-2019 - 9:47 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

No Bond

View Profile >>>

KINGSLAND, ALEXUS

Booking #:

421246

Booking Date:

05-18-2019 - 9:08 pm

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

 

STEWART, AMY

Booking #:

421245

Booking Date:

05-18-2019 - 6:33 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

BLYE, RICHARD

Booking #:

421244

Release Date:

05-18-2019 - 11:13 pm

Booking Date:

05-18-2019 - 4:57 pm

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

View Profile >>>

URBINA, LEE

Booking #:

421243

Booking Date:

05-18-2019 - 4:04 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
42.08 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
FTA FAIL TO APPEAR ON 073486J4

$1400.00

View Profile >>>

 

 

REEVES, JAMES

Booking #:

421242

Release Date:

05-18-2019 - 5:58 am

Booking Date:

05-18-2019 - 4:35 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC DWLI
MISC EXPIRED DL/ID
MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC FTA X 6
MISC VPTA X 4
MISC WRONG LICENSE PLATE(S) ON VEHICLE

$7562.00

View Profile >>>

ALLEN, JONATHAN

Booking #:

421241

Booking Date:

05-18-2019 - 3:04 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

TALLY, JERAMY

Booking #:

421240

Release Date:

05-18-2019 - 5:58 am

Booking Date:

05-18-2019 - 2:14 am

Charges:

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X1
MISC FTA X1
REG5 CPF* OPERATING UNREGISTRED TRAILER (EXP 03-2015) (502-807H)

$782.00

View Profile >>>

WHITE, NOAH

Booking #:

421239

Booking Date:

05-18-2019 - 2:11 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 DWLI

$1450.00

View Profile >>>

 

Ward, Shawn

Booking #:

421238

Booking Date:

05-18-2019 - 2:07 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

RIVERA, ANGIE

Booking #:

421237

Booking Date:

05-18-2019 - 12:26 am

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE

$492.00

View Profile >>>

FRYAR, CHELSEA

Booking #:

421236

Release Date:

05-18-2019 - 3:58 am

Booking Date:

05-18-2019 - 12:10 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

WHITE, RAYMOND

Booking #:

421235

Booking Date:

05-17-2019 - 11:46 pm

Charges:

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
DL1 NO DRIVER'S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
SP SPEEDING

$1435.10

View Profile >>>

PENA, CORINA

Booking #:

421234

Booking Date:

05-17-2019 - 11:23 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 4

No Bond

View Profile >>>

LOPEZ, ASHLEY

Booking #:

421232

Release Date:

05-18-2019 - 3:58 am

Booking Date:

05-17-2019 - 10:26 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

View Profile >>>

PEREZ, JOSE

Booking #:

421231

Booking Date:

05-17-2019 - 6:29 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X11

No Bond

View Profile >>>

LANDIN, RODOLFO

Booking #:

421230

Booking Date:

05-17-2019 - 6:13 pm

Charges:

54990067 *RPR* - DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF x9

No Bond

View Profile >>>

DOMINGUEZ, BENJAMIN

Booking #:

421229

Booking Date:

05-17-2019 - 4:50 pm

Charges:

50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
57070019 *CPF* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

BROWN, DEDRICK

Booking #:

421228

Booking Date:

05-17-2019 - 4:48 pm

Charges:

35990023 *RPR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

$2000.00

View Profile >>>

BAKER, THEO

Booking #:

421227

Booking Date:

05-17-2019 - 2:58 pm

Charges:

35990023 *GOB*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54990067 RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

No Bond

View Profile >>>

BARTA, CLINT

Booking #:

421226

Release Date:

05-17-2019 - 5:13 pm

Booking Date:

05-17-2019 - 8:18 am

Charges:

13990001 *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

View Profile >>>

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


