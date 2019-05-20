5/20/19 Jail Log

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Monday, May 20, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 72 hours, 37 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Theft: 1

Driving While Intoxicated - Open Alcohol Container: 1

Assault Fam/Household Member - Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Public Intoxication: 6

Possession: 7

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 2

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury - Family Violence: 2

Liquor Violation - Class C: 1

Failure to Appear: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 5

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Contempt of Court: 1

Assault Family Violence: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Obstruction/Retaliation: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597