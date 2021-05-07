5/7/21 Jail: Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled with Intent of Bodily Injury among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Alicia Calhoun

Alicia Calhoun was taken into custody at approximately 12:36 a.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 for a warrant issued by the 51st District Court.

Bail for Calhoun was set at $10,000 for Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Int Bodily Injury. At the time of this writing, she remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Possession: 5
  • Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Int Bodily Injury: 1
  • US Marshal Hold: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1

WILBORN, JOSE
Booking #:
433520
Booking Date:
05-07-2021 – 5:35 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
CHADWICK, KEVIN
Booking #:
433519
Booking Date:
05-07-2021 – 12:49 am
Charges:
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
CALHOUN, ALICIA
Booking #:
433518
Booking Date:
05-07-2021 – 12:36 am
Charges:
13990043 *GJI* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, KENNETH
Booking #:
433517
Booking Date:
05-07-2021 – 12:26 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 *GOB*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54999999 FTA x 1
MISC CPF X 5
$1002.00
SWAIN, BRAEDEN
Booking #:
433516
Booking Date:
05-07-2021 – 12:04 am
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
THOMPSON, KEVIN
Booking #:
433515
Booking Date:
05-06-2021 – 5:17 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
PINA, ELIZABETH
Booking #:
433514
Booking Date:
05-06-2021 – 4:01 pm
Charges:
35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
BRASHEAR, GEORGE
Booking #:
433513
Booking Date:
05-06-2021 – 3:43 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
EPPERSON, MELISSA
Booking #:
433512
Booking Date:
05-06-2021 – 1:25 pm
Charges:
13990031 *CPF*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
FRAZIER, STEPHERNER
Booking #:
433511
Booking Date:
05-06-2021 – 12:05 pm
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
LAWSON, DALLAS
Booking #:
433510
Release Date:
05-06-2021 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-06-2021 – 12:01 pm
Charges:
13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
 

