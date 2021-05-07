5/7/21 Jail: Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled with Intent of Bodily Injury among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Alicia Calhoun

Alicia Calhoun was taken into custody at approximately 12:36 a.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 for a warrant issued by the 51st District Court.

Bail for Calhoun was set at $10,000 for Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Int Bodily Injury. At the time of this writing, she remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Possession: 5

Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Int Bodily Injury: 1

US Marshal Hold: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Burglary of Habitation: 1

