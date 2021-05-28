5/28/21 Jail Log: Burglary of building, possession among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Stacy Kelly

Stacy Kelly was taken into custody at approximately 3:22 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 for warrants issued by 21-M00885, Runnels County, and Tom Green County.

Bail for Kelly was set at $528 for Issuance of Bad Check $50-$100, $10,000 for Burglary of Building, and $10,000 for Possession CS PG 1<1G, for a grand total of $20,528. At the time of this writing, she remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Disorderly Conduct Abusive Language: 1
  • Possession: 7
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Misc TDCJ Holdover: 1
  • Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • CPF: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
KELLY, STACY
Booking #:
433834
Booking Date:
05-28-2021 – 3:22 am
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK $50-$100
$10528.00
HOGEDA, MONICA
Booking #:
433833
Booking Date:
05-28-2021 – 2:44 am
Charges:
73999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT ABUSIVE LANGUAGE
MISC FTA X 3
$2018.00
HERNANDEZ, PATRICIA
Booking #:
433832
Booking Date:
05-28-2021 – 12:48 am
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
BABER, JOHN
Booking #:
433831
Booking Date:
05-27-2021 – 11:35 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
MEDINA, REYNALDO
Booking #:
433830
Booking Date:
05-27-2021 – 8:12 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070019 *RPR* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
No Bond
NAVA, JESUS
Booking #:
433829
Booking Date:
05-27-2021 – 7:26 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER
No Bond
PEREZ, JIMMY
Booking #:
433828
Booking Date:
05-27-2021 – 6:40 pm
Charges:
26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$500.00
GALINDO, DOMINIC
Booking #:
433827
Release Date:
05-27-2021 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-27-2021 – 5:42 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
MISC FTA X2
$1448.00
QUEZADA, ARON
Booking #:
433826
Release Date:
05-27-2021 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-27-2021 – 5:39 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$3142.00
ORTEGA, JENNICA
Booking #:
433825
Booking Date:
05-27-2021 – 5:30 pm
Charges:
35620008 CPF*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
HARRIS, JESSICA
Booking #:
433824
Booking Date:
05-27-2021 – 5:12 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
THOMAS, MARSHALL
Booking #:
433823
Release Date:
05-27-2021 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-27-2021 – 5:11 pm
Charges:
41999999 CPF
No Bond
KING, CASEY
Booking #:
433822
Booking Date:
05-27-2021 – 2:51 pm
Charges:
35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
WILLIAMS, RICKEY
Booking #:
433821
Booking Date:
05-27-2021 – 2:41 pm
Charges:
35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
SALDIVAR, RAYMOND
Booking #:
433820
Booking Date:
05-27-2021 – 2:10 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
WATSON, KAYLA
Booking #:
433819
Booking Date:
05-27-2021 – 8:57 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

