5/28/21 Jail Log: Burglary of building, possession among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Stacy Kelly

Stacy Kelly was taken into custody at approximately 3:22 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 for warrants issued by 21-M00885, Runnels County, and Tom Green County.

Bail for Kelly was set at $528 for Issuance of Bad Check $50-$100, $10,000 for Burglary of Building, and $10,000 for Possession CS PG 1<1G, for a grand total of $20,528. At the time of this writing, she remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Burglary of Building: 1

Disorderly Conduct Abusive Language: 1

Possession: 7

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Misc TDCJ Holdover: 1

Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1

Theft: 1

CPF: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

