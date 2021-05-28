5/28/21 Jail Log: Burglary of building, possession among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Stacy Kelly was taken into custody at approximately 3:22 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 for warrants issued by 21-M00885, Runnels County, and Tom Green County.
Bail for Kelly was set at $528 for Issuance of Bad Check $50-$100, $10,000 for Burglary of Building, and $10,000 for Possession CS PG 1<1G, for a grand total of $20,528. At the time of this writing, she remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Disorderly Conduct Abusive Language: 1
- Possession: 7
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Misc TDCJ Holdover: 1
- Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1
- Theft: 1
- CPF: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK $50-$100
MISC FTA X 3
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070019 *RPR* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC FTA X2
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597